Opinion April 10

Life without FPL: Missing the beautiful game or not?

Another Fantasy Premier League deadline is about to pass with little fanfare and without a ball being kicked.

We’ve already had three such ‘blank’ Gameweeks since COVID-19 stopped play in mid-March and it’ll be a long time yet until we’re again bemoaning FPL’s definition of an assist and how in God’s name they could possibly know what the intended destination of Serge Aurier’s hit-and-hope cross was.

Reading some of your comments on the site over the last month, there’s been a bit of a split on whether FPL, and football in general, is being missed.

Some are glad to see the back of it, appreciative of the temporary respite or (correctly) highlighting how irrelevant it is at present, while others are clearly yearning for the beautiful game’s return: see the volume of “Pope or Henderson”-type posts and the demand for a Frisking the Fixtures article last week.

Personally, I’ve probably got a foot in each camp.

I have always relished the downtime at the end of a season and am not one who has looked to fill the void left by FPL either with a summertime Fantasy game (e.g. the Tour de France) or by watching football from further afield.

Like a clapped-out midfielder retiring from international duty in order to prolong his club career, I tend to swerve any kind of Fantasy-related involvement between May and August in order to maintain my fervent interest in the game I have played for over 15 years.

Given that we may not get much of a pre-season between 2019/20 and 2020/21, I’m acting on the assumption that the period we are in now will be the longest breather of this calendar year.

Still, FPL represents normality for some of us with its weekly cycle of deadlines, disappointment and occasional delirium, and its absence is a reminder (as if we needed one) that these are unusual, unique days we’re all living through right now.

In the grand scheme of things, with a deadly virus tightening its grip, being deprived of football for a relatively short period of time should be about as inconvenient as being unable to make a trip to B&Q for metal fence paint.

Thousands are succumbing to this illness across the world every day and key workers are carrying out unimaginable acts of heroism in hospitals and elsewhere, risking their own lives to save others.

It’s these people that our hearts are with but we are human and thus flawed, so it’s OK to simultaneously miss physical contact with your loved ones, a pint down the pub and, yes, a daft old game like FPL.

Such is the world we now live in, keeping your own business private is evidently not the done thing any more.

Everybody’s a somebody (even though they are mostly nobodies) and we simply must tell the world what we have been watching, eating, exercising to or painting.

So here’s what I’ve been up to during the downtime.

In some respects, little has changed.

I’ve been a home-worker anyway for the best part of a decade and I realise how exceptionally fortunate I am to still be in some form of employment at present, with furloughing and lay-offs happening elsewhere.

What is different is that the job is no longer all-consuming, as it can be during the season, and I’m able to clock off around 6-7pm most nights.

Suddenly there is an abundance of free time in the evenings and at weekends, which has to be spent almost exclusively indoors.


My extracurricular activities are straight from the lockdown textbook: picking up books abandoned years ago, ploughing through the backed-up Now TV watchlist, baking, heavy drinking, purchasing electrical goods I don’t need, “working out” in front of the TV; it’s difficult to know where the emergency home entertainment stops and the premature midlife crisis starts.

I caught sight of myself, a manchild with the leg muscles of a juvenile heron, in the mirror the other day, midway through failing one of those “INSANE 7-MINUTE CALF AND QUAD WORKOUT” YouTube videos, and immediately thought of Lester Burnham in American Beauty.

Despite trying to kid myself that I’m a well-rounded individual with a broad range of interests, I’ve inevitably boomeranged back to football on more than one occasion: Newcastle United’s 5-0 win over Manchester United in 1996 was watched in its entirety, along with a couple of Sky Sports Years, Euro 96: The Summer Football Came Home and even the Match of the Day fillers on Saturday evening.

The likelihood of me turning to a long-dormant Football Manager save, in which I’m steering Berwick Rangers up the Scottish pyramid, also increases by the day.

While I’ve got a platform, I’d like to thank everyone who continues to visit the site (and read this pound shop Pre-Match Preamble) even during the suspension of Premier League football – it’s not often I’m writing as ‘myself’ instead of the house-style Scout, so I’ll take the opportunity when I can.

Happily, Lateriser will be around next week to write a similar, almost certainly better, piece to this and let us know what he has been up to of late.

Paul will be studying Everton and Arsenal under their new managers, too, while I’ll be bringing you premium asset analysis and a 2017/18 FPL quiz over the weekend.

We’ll continue to provide articles and videos over the coming weeks and we’ll try to cater to as many tastes as possible: a lot of what we have produced already, from coverage of FPL-style management games to long-read Members articles, has come from suggestions you have made. So keep them coming in via the form on that above link.

And continue to suggest books, TV shows, films and anything else in the comments section below (I’ll throw Shoplifters into the mix from what I have watched in the last seven days), as you did last week following David’s piece – I’ll certainly be following up a number of those recommendations.

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 19 mins ago

    What an article. Heart on sleeve stuff. Can't believe you've been playing FPL for a decade and a half 😯

    Fargo on Netflix was pretty good, Neale.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      Oh and anything written by Aaron Sorkin you will appreciate as a writer. He's the nearest thing we have to a modern day Shakespeare.

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 8 mins ago

        Even better than Mark?

        Oh and thank you, by the way, it's much appreciated!

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 27 mins ago

          No one gets close to Mark I'm afraid 😉

          1. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 11 mins ago

            Is that what the judge wrote in Mark's restraining order for you?

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 19 mins ago

              I had a legitimate reason to be in that bush in his back garden.

              1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 8 Years
                5 hours, 13 mins ago

                😆

                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  5 hours, 6 mins ago

                  I was walking 2 metres behind Mark long before it became all the rage 🙂

    2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      Why is it hard to believe? Do you think he comes across as a beginner? 😉

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 15 mins ago

        Some of my past ORs would also give that impression

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 hours, 9 mins ago

          😀

    3. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      Aye I've seen all of Fargo so far, Virg, hugely enjoyable. Season 4 was due out next week but put back now for obvious reasons.

  2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 19 mins ago

    I totally forgot there was a deadline coming up. Not that it really matters.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      Isn't that a Metallica lyric?

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        So close, no matter how far

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 49 mins ago

          When I'm lost
          And need a sign
          FPL leads the way
          And I'll be fine
          Nothing really matters
          Nothing really matters

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      Would you believe that I used 2 FT last week just because i didn't wanted to bother about this upcoming deadline 😀

      Have to say. We are learning to live without FPL ....

  3. Amey
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 12 mins ago

    I am not sure about it.
    Miss FPL yeah. But since lockdown my workload has increased ironically (working from home)
    Working 12 hours a day atm to manage huge workload. It's helping me not to think about FPL atm.

    But, once this gloomy thing is over, We'll appreciate everything in our lives (including FPL) more i Guess 😮

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 29 mins ago

      Ah blimey, what do you do? (You don't have to answer that if you don't want to)

      I predict there'll be a glorious three to six months when all this is over, when the mood will be buoyant and we'll appreciate the smaller things in life. Then we'll all boing back to being our miserable selves!

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        Ha ha you're right yeah.
        Re 3/6 months time. But many of us (including me) must have few things about themselves & other aspects of life that I'm sure will stay with us forever.

        Re my job, I'm a programmer/data scientist.
        Work on Mutual Funds data from all over the world. Starting from webscraping data, processing it into databases & working out with different models and give data to clients.
        Basically all i need is a good internet & a Lapotop 😀
        The pending projects deleieveries is forcing me (others in my organisation) to work extra.

        So ...

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 36 mins ago

          That sounds very complicated! As you say, though, it can actually be a positive to be busy at a time like this, as it takes your mind off other things.

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 35 mins ago

            Trust me mate, it's bloody complicated 😀
            Challenging but fun yeah.

  4. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 40 mins ago

    PENS DOWN!

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Wrong exam day buddy

    2. The Gobstopper
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Got my transfer in!

  5. Henning
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    Is three any football you can watch in England?
    Herr in Sweden i go and see some div 4-5 training matches

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      It’s all banned here

    2. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      Kids playing in the park would result in the police putting a stop to it, in the UK. And anyone watching would be told to go home.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        In India, you can get beating of your life by police atm if you do that 😀

        Good decision though IMO. Precaution better than Cure (which isn't available)

    3. Henning
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Seems like Sweden is not so restricted as many other countries.

      Lets hope it dosent hit us hard.

      1. Yank Revolution
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        Which is a shame, because now you're among the most cases per million in population. Not good!!!

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 50 mins ago

          Sweden actually has 959 cases per million population at the minute

          UK 1,086
          Norway 1,162
          Israel 1,166
          Netherlands 1,348
          Germany 1,434
          USA 1,479
          Austria 1,505
          Portugal 1,517
          Ireland 1,638
          France 1,913
          Belgium 2,301
          Italy 2,441
          Switzerland 2,837
          Spain 3,359

          1. Yank Revolution
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            Fatality rate was the stat I wanted to use actually.

            Sweden has a relatively high case fatality rate: as of April 8, 7.68% of the Swedes who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died of the virus. Neighboring countries, like Norway and Denmark, have case fatality rates of 1.46% and 3.85% respectively. (The U.S. case fatality rate is 3.21%.)

            While Sweden’s elevated case fatality rate could be a result of its low testing rates compared to its neighbors, experts say Sweden’s laissez-faire approach could also be to blame.

            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 19 mins ago

              Sweden actually have 86 deaths per million of their population

              Switzerland 116
              U.K. 132
              Netherlands 147
              France 202
              Belgium 260
              Italy 312
              Spain 342

              1. Yank Revolution
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 5 mins ago

                The stat I listed had to do with CASE FATALITY, as in "Survival rate of those who get it" and its very poor.

                They need to take this more seriously (my sister, bro in law and two nieces live there).

                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Yes I know that the stat you listed was CASE FATALITY RATE

                  The stat I listed was deaths per million of population

                  Case fatality rates decrease as testing increases - and Sweden have extremely low testing rates

          2. Yank Revolution
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 28 mins ago

            They also have a low testing rate compared to most all of those countries on your list, particularly Scandinavian/Nordic countries.

            Coronavirus Test Rate (in thousands per million people)

            Iceland 26.77
            Norway 8.03 (these two countries dealt with it more seriously than the following three and are seeing better results because of it)
            Denmark 1.85
            Sweden 1.41
            Finland 0.54

            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 14 mins ago

              Sweden have an extremely low testing rate

              So much so that they have only carried out a total of 54,700 tests to date (within their population of 10.2 million people)

              To put that into context - Germany for example are estimated to be doing 70,000 tests per day

  6. Cthulhu @ Left Back
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    tbh I'm so sick of some Premier League clubs sticking their non-playing staff on furlough whilst most chief execs, managers and players refuse to even consider reducing their salary by a single £ that I think this season will be my last if it ever kicks off again. I was doing crap anyway 😉

    Selfish overpaid primadonnas who claim that by reducing their ridiculous salaries they'd somehow be hurting the NHS - really?

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      What I don’t understand is how some still manage to go completely broke with those salaries coming in. Really gets the noggin jogging

      1. Cthulhu @ Left Back
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        Well, that 5th Lamborghini doesn't pay for itself you know

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      It's not about players !!
      It's not their fault that they are handsomely paid. Easy target, they are IMHO.

      Clubs are rigged/corrupted !

      For these top 2/3 tier football clubs that option should not be there. IF clubs can pay players salaries, they can pay staff salaries too.

      If not, forcefully asking players to take 10 % off to pay staff salaries is enough i guess because of huge wages for players.

      1. Cthulhu @ Left Back
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        I think we probably agree when it comes down to it. Isn't just about players as I said but the managers, chief execs and other faceless senior hangers-on who aren't going to drop their salaries by a penny but they're more than happy to tell the cleaning staff that they're only getting 80% of their measly salaries.

        If the players think it's ok for non-playing staff to take a 20% cut because they can't work then why can't they? They're not doing too much at the moment apart from "entertaining" escorts in Kyle Walker's case.

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 48 mins ago

          I'd say 10% would be enough.

          Clubs should enforce it. But should pay 100% of staff. They are unsung heroes working tirelessly behind the scenes.

          But my point was, clubs are greedier than players. (Hopefully I've said it right)

          1. Cthulhu @ Left Back
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 44 mins ago

            Fair point, players are the public face so easier to have a go at them to be fair. Yet Gordon Taylor reckons that by giving £500,000 out of his £2 million PFA salary he's somehow being Mr Bountiful and chief execs etc. aren't even doing that.

            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 11 mins ago

              You know what.
              People will always be remembered how they reacted when things weren't going their way.

              During these disastrous times, guys/organisations who are acting like idiots will pay for it IMO. I believe in karma 😉

    3. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      No single organisation is doing more harm to the NHS than the government themselves. It's easy to deflect attention away from the real issue at hand here.

      1. Cthulhu @ Left Back
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 27 mins ago

        Quite agree that the Govt is a large part of the problem re the NHS but it's Rooney and others like him who brought the health service into the debate about their salaries by claiming that reducing them would hurt the NHS.

      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Government & managing NHS funds is one thing but pure greed and lack of any sort of moral spine shown by some PL clubs (Spurs, Newcastle, LFC - to some extend)furloughing their low paid staff whilst keeping multimillionaire footballers on their astronomical wages is simply sickening and highlights everything that is wrong with today's top flight footie in England.

        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Absolutely agree. It's just that it has little to no correlation with the NHS.

          Matt Hancock threw football under the boss to cover his own government's shortcomings and now the only thing that gets spoken about is the money within football.

  7. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    Good read.

    For me it feels like last football was played months ago - forgotten all about it. Just shows how insignificant it is when real life problems kick in.
    Still working as normal but after work instead of checking stats, planing transfers and listening to footie podcast I am on a roll call with my family and making most of spending time with my kids.

  8. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 50 mins ago

    Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for covid 🙁

    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      asymptomatic apparently

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Should pull through then hopefully

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      King Kenny 🙁

  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    BREAKING

    Mark has opted against playing a slow Wildcard.

    No transfers in 4 weeks.

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/21074/history

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Sounds like the slow wildcard is a bad idea. 😉

  10. Atom&Humber
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Signed up for the virtual fpl, had a quick question. Wanted to know if anyone else was having issues running the virtual friendlies, I keep getting the same fixture (city vs palace) no matter if I change the team I’m selecting

    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I am guessing here: maybe you will find the friendlies if you scroll down the page? The new friendlies get put at the bottom of the already existing friendlies.

      1. Atom&Humber
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        thanks i feel like such a clown haha
        Also injuries in these friendlies are just for illustrative purposes right!
        Thanks for doing this btw great work x

        1. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yes exactly. Only injuries in official games matter.

  11. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Does Henderson (gk) still blank against MU in virtual fpl?

    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      No he doesn't 😀 Would be very complicated to track all similar cases, so I will let them all play

      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Interesting...

  12. wagner is king
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    I have gomez and have free transfers.
    should i do gomez to Wan B. ?

  13. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    So as I gaze into the night sky recently, I'm regularly spotting Musk's growing Starlink satellites whizzing by, another sixty or so launched into the vacuum of space just last week I believe.
    Spacex has been launching the little critters in batches of sixty since last May and the total in orbit is now three hundred. By the middle of this year the number will be twelve thousand, with an extra thirty thousand in the pipeline.
    How the feck am I supposed to spot the oncoming Alien invasion with all this fecking junk up there, selfish Bar Stewards!

    1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Correction_ "By the middle of this decade"

      1. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Too late

  14. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    I bought an i7 gaming laptop today solely for playing football manager.

  15. Don Van Vliet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    FPL is my only stable link to home and the football culture that I -- along with so many here -- grew up in.

    Shoddy, county-league football played on wind-lashed Saturday afternoons. Undulating muddy pitches, drawn out with wonky lines, executed with the half-cut accuracy of the home team's barkeep-come-groundsman. Sub-par spread and a few pints at some poorly furnished social club, hulked in as the vidi printer punches out final scores across the nation.

    All I have right now is a daily depressing fix of coronavirus stats on BBC News or the World Service on my radio iPlayer.

    Missing FPL more than I thought possible.

