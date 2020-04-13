43
Tournaments April 13

World Cup of FPL reaches knockout stages

43 Comments
The Fantasy Football Scout World Cup of FPL has now entered the knockout stages – and you can vote accordingly.

After voting concluded on the group stages last week, we now have 16 players ready for one-on-one ties to decide the title.

There have already been some shocks and surprises along the way with Steven Gerrard, Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling and Clint Dempsey among the big names eliminated in the first round.

However, the following options made it through from the eight different groups.

  • Group A: Frank Lampard, Robin van Persie
  • Group B: Thierry Henry, Gareth Bale
  • Group C: Harry Kane, Didier Drogba
  • Group D: Cristiano Ronaldo, Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • Group E: Wayne Rooney, Marcos Alonso
  • Group F: Luis Suárez, John Terry
  • Group G: Kevin De Bruyne, Leighton Baines
  • Group H: Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah

Here’s the bracket these players will have to overcome if they want to earn the title of best FPL asset of all-time.

The voting for the first two match-ups begins today, so make sure you cast yours either below or in the sidebar of our website.

LAMPARD VS BALE

World Cup of FPL - Group A and B results

The first knockout match pits Group A winner Frank Lampard against Group B’s runner-up Gareth Bale.

The Chelsea man was the dominant force in the opening vote of the tournament, scoring 51.1% compared to his Group A competitors.

With more Dream Team appearances than any other player in FPL history (seven), Lampard strung five together five in a row between 2002 and 2007.

After 22 goals and 14 assists in the 2009/10 campaign, Lampard netted at least 10 times per season between then and 2013.

His second-round opponent Gareth Bale was no slouch either.

The Welshman began his career as a young left-back and set-piece taker at Southampton, providing excellent value as a £5.0m option at Spurs.

One of the earliest marauding wing-backs of Fantasy history, Bale was still an explosive option when he was converted to a midfielder.

He produced a 195-point haul in 2011/12 and broke that personal-best record the following year by scoring 249.

His exploits earned him the runners-up place in Group B, behind Thierry Henry.

Crucially, Bale managed to attract enough votes in the first round to knock out both Carlos Tevez and Liverpool legend Gerrard – so he is not to be underestimated.

KANE VS ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Harry Kane - An FPL Must Own Over Christmas 1

Our second knockout match looks set to be an interesting one as it features to current assets at opposite ends of the Fantasy spectrum.

Harry Kane started life as a budget forward, whose breakout 2014/15 campaign saw him register 28 attacking returns.

Since 2015/16, the Spurs man has not been priced up below £9.5m but has spent large spells as a must-have premium forward.

Kane has won two Golden Boot awards in that time and netted 20+ goals per season in four of the last five, close to 30 in two of them.

Why I'll be holding Liverpool assets through Blank Gameweek 18 and beyond 1

By comparison, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the new kid on the block, only bursting onto the Fantasy scene as recently as 2018/19.

A large portion of his points in that short time have come from Liverpool’s clean sheet potential, Alexander-Arnold benefitting from 27 of those since the start of 2018/19.

If Kane has been a master goal-scorer in recent years, the last season-and-a-half has shown Alexander-Arnold’s domination of assists.

Despite only earning a regular starting berth at Anfield after 2018/19 had got underway, the right-back finished it with more assists than any other defender (13) and after 29 Gameweeks of 2019/20, Alexander-Arnold has already registered 14.

Since the start of 2018/19, he has a total of 30 attacking returns. A great start to his Fantasy career, but has he been around long enough to be considered greater than Kane? We shall see.

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL

  1. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    I know Lamps is possibly the greatest fpl asset of all time but i have to give my vote to Bale as he done much more for me as a fpl manager.

    Gareth played a major part in my first ever top 10k finish back in the 12/13 season and i will forever have fond memories of him from that era.

    1. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Nothing beats what Michu done for me. I ended up that season 60th OR mostly because of him. Good old days

      1. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        Very fond memory's of Michu too.

        I think he also played a major part for me that season.

        One of the best bang for buck players fpl has ever seen.His legend will live long.

  2. Optimus.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 18 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/JamesMilner/status/1249744177807622144?s=08

  3. Sondre van Bank
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    Is it true that FPL rounds are going ahead as blanks, and that I therefore should use my subs in order not to lose them?

    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Correct, weeks are going on as if they were completely blank BGWs. Free transfers are awarded as normal, so should be used as normal or they'll be wasted 🙂

      1. Sondre van Bank
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Damn. Didn't know that....

  4. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 49 mins ago

    Lampard and TAA

    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Too early for TAA for me. He'll overtake Kane I'm sure but right now Kane has 4 fantastic seasons in FPL to TAA's 1 and a bit.

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        I see the logic but many strikers have done (and bettered) what Kane is doing. TAA is absolutely unique, and far harder for other defenders to replicate.

        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          But does that make TAA the greater FPL Legend? Kane's season when he was 5m immediately puts him up there, then he had 2x 29 goal seasons. If you look at defenders only, TAA is a great, but FPL is about so much more than defenders and that's highlighted by how infrequently we captain them.

          I think it depends on how you define the purpose of this mini-tournament (besides being a light-hearted distraction 😉 )

          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 25 mins ago

            Unless I'm mistaken, TAA broke the most assists in a season record for a defender. Kane, despite all his goals, is yet to get 33 goals in a season. Either way, you can pick and choose stats for both - imo what TAA has done and is doing is harder to replicate for defenders as opposed to Kane for strikers.

            But if I'm being honest, I think Bale > both so maybe the match ups are wrong!

            1. Rotation's Alter Ego
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 12 mins ago

              Oh yeah - neither deserves to be in the next round but luck (?) of the draw I suppose!

  5. Sondre van Bank
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    Which teams are you looking to bring in players from?

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Virtual or real?

      1. Sondre van Bank
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        real

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Just going with the teams that have the best fixtures left.

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/04/09/which-premier-league-teams-have-the-best-and-worst-remaining-fixtures/

          1. Sondre van Bank
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            Nice. Thanks mate

  6. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Finally a Prem team gets it right. Southampton I salute you!

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/52274265

    And that's the way it should be. Every player is different. Every player has financial commitments. But if they all come together to put some cash into the pot to pay their non-playing staff that's Ok with me. Expect more Prem teams to follow suit.

    Levy backtracks...

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/52271235

    ...well I'm sorry David, your style of leadership has been totally exposed for what it is. Mainly by the disgust from your own supporters.

  7. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    * Daniel

  8. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Watford's thrilling FA Cup semi-final win against Wolves last season will be shown again in full on the BBC on Sunday.

    Great. Whats on ITV? 😀

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Don't even remember that game!

      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Probably because it was only shown live on BT Sport first time round.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Watford fans hoping the final isn't televised the following week 😆

  9. Don Van Vliet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Anyone know when the current (non) GW ends? Having difficulty working out he there are any midweek games not being played.
    Eager to see if I get a sizeable green arrow after banking my transfer.

    1. Legomané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Ragabolly's excellent http://www.LiveFPL.net should give you a pretty accurate (if not exact) OR prediction for this GW.

    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      8pm tonight would have been the last game of the gameweek I think. No midweek because it would have been a European games week

    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Rank is updated now.

      1. Don Van Vliet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thank you.

  10. Don Van Vliet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Cheers, boys.

  11. Sloane426
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      At changes to this real team?
      -Pope-
      -TAA-Robertson-Alonso-
      -Salah-KDB-Ferbandes-Barnes-
      -Abraham-Jimenez-DCL-
      Subs-Saiss-Rico-4.2

      1. Sloane426
          58 mins ago

          Any*

        • Bad Kompany
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Is alonso nailed? If you still have bb you’ll want to upgrade your bench

      2. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        If we pay 200m for Kane then we will be on our way to becoming as bad as the likes of City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool for trying to buy success. I will walk away from football. He wants to come to Utd that bad, hand in a transfer request

        1. AuFeld
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I don't think this is the market to be breaking transfer records.

          1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Agreed. Don’t think anyone’s paying 150m for him pre-covid even though - feel like his injury problems are starting to become a real problem

        2. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Insert fish and hook emoticon

          1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
            • 1 Year
            52 mins ago

            Serious bro. I will walk away if we pay 200m. Neymar’s been trying to negotiate his way out of PSG for how long now? Surely 200m would do it. But no-one’s paying it. I don’t like Neymar but Kane’s not in his league

            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              I highly doubt we see any high profile transfer this summer. Probably max out in the 60-80 region, if that.

              Players values have dipped, and the best attainable players are mainly at the rich clubs, and they won't be selling at a cut-price.

        3. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          If you can't beat em join em i guess.It is not as if United haven't used their financial muscle in the past to acquire the best talent in the business.

          Ruud van Nistelrooy 19m
          Wayne Rooney £27m
          Rio Ferdinand £27.55m
          Berbatov £30.75m
          Roy Keane £3.8m

          Were all transfer records at the time just to name a few so we can't really throw stones at the likes of City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool tbf.

          I think story's going about Kane and a £200m fee are just a bit of kite flying.I do think Spurs will need sell on a few players to help pay for that new stadium as it went way over budget coupled with what has happened of late.

          That said i do think Harry would be a good fit for United and i hope we go after him.No way we should fork out £200m for him though.He seems to have an ongoing ankle problem that gives trouble now and again which would not be the end of the world in my eyes as we do have plenty of cover but not worth risking that kind of money for a player that we will only get about six good seasons out of.

          United should maybe offer Spurs £100m or maybe £125m max,take it or leave it.

      3. Bad Kompany
        • 2 Years
        45 mins ago

        Have been using the fts to change my team. Almost done and am struggling on the last decision.

        A. Jimenez martial VVD
        B. Vardy sarr VVD
        C. Vardy martial awb

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          A for me

      4. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        J.Henderson or Fleck?

        Basically,
        Henderson + Jaanmat (4.0) +Leno.
        or
        Fleck+ 4.2 + D.Henderson.

