Design a football shirt with HG Sportswear and win a real-life copy

Hope and Glory Sportswear are running a design an exciting shirt design competition in partnership with Fantasy Football Scout.

With no Premier League football on right now, why not try your hand at creating a brand new jersey to wear on your daily exercise?

If yours is chosen as the winner, your football shirt, sponsored by Fantasy Football Scout, will be produced for you to receive a copy in the flesh.

To enter the competition, simply design a shirt for your Fantasy team and submit it ffs@hgsportswear.co.uk.

To make your design, use this template we have included in the article.

COMPETITION DETAILS

The competition opens today and between now and 16:00 BST on Tuesday, April 21, you can enter your submissions.

After we have all the entries, Fantasy Football Scout and HG Sportswear will select our favourites to enter the knockout competition.

A total of 16 will be chosen for this stage, so that we can feature four groups of four, before moving into one-vs-one knockout ties after that.

The best of luck with your designing – and may the best shirt win!

Follow HG Sportswear on Twitter HERE.