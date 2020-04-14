6
Tournaments April 14

Design a football shirt with HG Sportswear and win a real-life copy

6 Comments
Share

Hope and Glory Sportswear are running a design an exciting shirt design competition in partnership with Fantasy Football Scout.

With no Premier League football on right now, why not try your hand at creating a brand new jersey to wear on your daily exercise?

If yours is chosen as the winner, your football shirt, sponsored by Fantasy Football Scout, will be produced for you to receive a copy in the flesh.

To enter the competition, simply design a shirt for your Fantasy team and submit it ffs@hgsportswear.co.uk.

To make your design, use this template we have included in the article.

COMPETITION DETAILS

The competition opens today and between now and 16:00 BST on Tuesday, April 21, you can enter your submissions.

After we have all the entries, Fantasy Football Scout and HG Sportswear will select our favourites to enter the knockout competition.

A total of 16 will be chosen for this stage, so that we can feature four groups of four, before moving into one-vs-one knockout ties after that.

The best of luck with your designing – and may the best shirt win!

Follow HG Sportswear on Twitter HERE.

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL
6 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jarvish Scott Talent
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Visions of Fudgy and Woy_is_Back sat at home with their crayons trying not to go over the lines.

    Open Controls
  2. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    That Tweet 😮

    Front & back.

    Open Controls
  3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    I for one vote we replicate the late 90's Parma Jersey & colour scheme

    https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/5z6og8/parmas_1999_squad_that_won_uefa_cup/

    Generally acknowledged to be the most beatiful shirt in the history of football 🙂

    Open Controls
  4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Relief to hear this as a utd fan: https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/52267918

    Utd need to be looking at a short term 1/2 season option that provides cover for the short term & to whom Greenwood can act as understudy for 18-24 months as he develops & matures

    If they could swing it, Auba would be puuuurfect - he's good enough as a lone striker to actually propel utd up the table in the short term into the bargain, and will need to step aside due to age in another couple of seasons, those next two seasons likely being his best, or close to his best.

    Vardy would also be interesting - Leicester might find it difficult to down a big (€20m+) offer for a 33 year old...

    Benzema is coming 33, Suarez is coming 34 Barca are shambolic administratively/behind the scenes at the minute so that could be taken advantage of...but the Liverpool factor might scupper that

    Lewandowski would be mental - he's coming 32 so again wouldn't cost the Earth - is an ambitious signing, but Utd have deep pockets that could maybe turn either his or Bayern's heads, stranger things have happened

    Either way, Greenwood (Not Kane) is the long term answer, just need a short term bridging solution until young Marcus comes of age

    --Sancho--Bruno--Rashford--
    ----------Greenwood-------------

    Should be the long term aim for 2/3 seasons down the line... *if* utd have any strategic sense

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Confusing my Mason's & my Marcus's 🙂

      Open Controls
  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Lamps and Kane for me in the first two WC knock out games.

    Though, it’ll be a Lamps and TAA who’ll go through.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.