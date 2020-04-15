Scoutcast Episode 325 – FPL transfer strategy during lockdown

The lockdown, due to the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but there’s still plenty to discuss during football’s enforced break.

In this latest Scoutcast episode Joe is joined by Andy and David to help the community ensure their teams are in the best possible shape for football’s return at a later date.

They look at what state their teams were left in when the Premier League was postponed and how they are looking to take advantage of the Fantasy Premier League allowing transfers to still take place.

Here Joe ponders whether regular co-host Az was right all along, in a previous Scoutcast episode, when he said that his February wildcard was wasted.

Player motivation, the teams with the best fixtures and the impact of the break on team form are considered.

Elsewhere, the ingenuity of the community is also praised, as our trio looks at the virtual FPL games taking place. This includes an in-depth look at strategy and future transfers in Ragabolly’s Virtual FPL game. Competitions around the Championship Manager game, both past and present are also looked at.

With such a long break since their last Scoutcast the crew also consider a range of other questions. Here the crew controversially reveal who they think is the best Scout as well as give an insight into their reading habits. This includes a surprisingly football-focused autobiography recommendation as well as news from David that has not only been busy reading books, but writing one too!

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.