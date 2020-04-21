Vote on Az’s team and captain for next ‘Football Manager – FPL Style’ clash

The Scouts were soundly thrashed again as Az and the Fantasy Football Scout community kept up their 100% record in the latest instalment of ‘Football Manager – FPL Style’.

It’s three wins from three for the community picks now and you can help Az maintain that unbeaten streak by aiding him with some team selection and captaincy decisions for this forthcoming weekend’s rematch with David, with the relevant polls featured towards the bottom of this piece.

For the uninitiated, this series see Az and David simulating the conclusion of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign from the point of its suspension in mid-March.

The two Scoutcast regulars are playing the season out on a Gameweek-by-Gameweek basis using the popular computer game, Football Manager.

As well as predicting how the top flight could end, the pair are going head to head on a weekly basis in a Scout Picks XI v Community XI tussle.

The most recent episode saw Gameweek 32 simulated and you can view how that developed in the video below.

The community’s captaincy of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) proved to be the key decision this time, with the Arsenal striker bagging a hat-trick, an assist and three bonus points in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Norwich City.

The Scout Picks, by contrast, opted for Alexandre Lacazette (£9.4m) as their Arsenal representative, and in another lesson in ‘you get what you pay for’, the cheaper striker failed to show against the Canaries.

Both Az and David enjoyed a 13-point return from Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), who helped Liverpool to a 2-1 win at Manchester City – thus sealing the virtual Premier League crown for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Marcos Alonso (£6.2m), Harry Maguire (£5.3m), Raul Jimenez (£8.1m) and captain Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) all chipped in with returns for the Scout Picks, with the Portuguese midfielder registering two bonus points despite failing to score or assist in a 0-0 draw with Brighton.

Although Salah and Patrick van Aanholt (£5.6m) were the only other players to deliver for Az’s team, the inspired choice of Aubameyang as captain was enough to see the community side coast to victory by a 22-point margin.

What about our ongoing prediction?

While Az and David are using the Football Manager save to satisfy their cravings for FPL action, we are, as previously mentioned, also running a simulation on how the 2019/20 season would have ended had the Premier League not been suspended.

Here is the updated table after Gameweek 32:

As revealed earlier, Liverpool secured the league title with a narrow victory at the Etihad.

The half-dozen teams in positions two to seven all failed to win, with the two north London clubs and Everton making ground on the teams above them with victories.

Norwich are cast adrift at the foot of the table, while Aston Villa and West Ham remain six and five points from safety respectively despite picking up draws.

Brighton’s point against Manchester United moved them ahead of Watford on goal difference, while Bournemouth’s win over Newcastle lifted them eight points clear of the drop zone.

Vote on Az’s Selection Dilemmas for Gameweek 33

Az has three selection headaches for you ahead of this simulated Gameweek 33, along with a captaincy conundrum.

You can vote on these line-up decisions below:

Gameweek 33 fixtures