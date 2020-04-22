29
Podcast April 22

Scoutcast Episode 326 – FPL Season Start Review

29 Comments
How important is a good Gameweek 1 to the success or failure of an Fantasy Premier League season?

This and other early season issues are among the questions tackled by Joe, Andy and Neale in this latest Scoutcast episode.

The football season and much of life as we know it may be on hiatus, but the Scoutcast crew are still on hand to consider the pressing issues facing Fantasy managers.

Here they look back at Gameweek 1 and their biggest successes and failures as they met the challenge of ensuring their 2019/20 season is on track.

They look at how to select an early-season bandwagon, the best bench decisions and whether big at the back is ever a good way to kick off a Fantasy campaign.

Neale and Andy also talk about how a hacking incident during the autumn forced them to make some uncomfortable changes to their teams, during this Scoutcast’s trip down 2019/20 memory lane.

But this episode isn’t entirely about looking back.

Our trio also find time at the end of the show to chat about Ragabolly’s excellent Virtual FPL game, which has attracted over 3,000 entries. While Andy is riding high in the league by ironically missing transfers, Joe and Neale are considering a Wildcard. Their early start to the virtual campaign is clearly not going as well as their strong FPL scores in Gameweek 1 this season.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

29 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    Oi

    
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      *First

      
  2. Don Van Vliet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    Happy Earth Day, all.

    
    1. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Not for me.

      The guy that came up with "earth day" Ira Einhorn murdered his girlfriend and put her in a trunk in his closet until she was composted.

      Like a lot of these climate activists he was also nuts.

      
      1. Don Van Vliet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Okay.
        Let's all just continue to defecate on Mother Earth then, because Ira was a bad egg.

        
        1. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          If you defecate in on earth and come back a few months later for a look there will be flowers growing out of it. 😉

          
      2. Yank Revolution
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        There's something seriously wrong with you

        
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          What a lovely comment to thumbs up, classy lot we have here.

          
          1. Yank Revolution
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            What the hell are you talking about?

            The OP (DVL) posted something nice, then the first response is someone deciding to urinate on it. Well, screw that nonsense, I don't let idiocy stand.

            
            1. FPL Pillars
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Rude behaviour is remedied by further rude behaviour is it? It seem rather aggressive, that’s all.

              
        2. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Bros, we’re all Utd fans here - lets not argue

          
      3. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        Talking of nuts....

        
      4. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Einhorn died on Apr. 3.

        
      5. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Are you a Trump fan by any chance Ogie?

        
        1. Gentle_Turks
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          A read through his posts suggests strongly to me that he is.

          
      6. Oi! Shadders!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        59 mins ago

        Great logic. In the same way, I refuse to listen to music because Phil Spector killed someone.

        
  3. Sessegnon Blanc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Please can someone kindly explain how you play your wildcard on Virtual FPL. Don’t want to accidentally take a large hit. Thanks

    
    1. QPR CARIBBEAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Activate it from the my team page.

      
      1. Sessegnon Blanc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        So, activate it, save existing team. Then make transfers?

        
        1. QPR CARIBBEAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          Once activated proceed to transfer page and tinker away!

          
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 37 mins ago

            Also works the reverse way. I made transfers first, then activated wildcard afterwards.

            
          2. Sessegnon Blanc
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 22 mins ago

            Thanks, you’re a star ⭐️

            
    2. Bad Kompany
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      How’s your wc team shaping up? I’m also currently on wc

      
      1. Sessegnon Blanc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Haven’t started it yet! Dropped from rank 74 to 422 yesterday, so thinking I may need to shake up my team!

        
  4. SADIO SANÉ
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Einhorn is Finkle. Finkle is Einhorn.

    
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Laces out

      
  5. Duffy Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    In vFPL, where can we find team stats like attacks made and attacks made against?
    There was a table on an article 2 days ago, with those stats up to gw4.

    
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1L7W7hewdx4XIG7JgR1xLvke21eXkz2b8zJFf_NE6tQU/htmlview#

      
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    In virtual fpl is DCL to Pukki move worth making on free?

    

