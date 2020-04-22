Scoutcast Episode 326 – FPL Season Start Review

How important is a good Gameweek 1 to the success or failure of an Fantasy Premier League season?

This and other early season issues are among the questions tackled by Joe, Andy and Neale in this latest Scoutcast episode.

The football season and much of life as we know it may be on hiatus, but the Scoutcast crew are still on hand to consider the pressing issues facing Fantasy managers.

Here they look back at Gameweek 1 and their biggest successes and failures as they met the challenge of ensuring their 2019/20 season is on track.

They look at how to select an early-season bandwagon, the best bench decisions and whether big at the back is ever a good way to kick off a Fantasy campaign.

Neale and Andy also talk about how a hacking incident during the autumn forced them to make some uncomfortable changes to their teams, during this Scoutcast’s trip down 2019/20 memory lane.

But this episode isn’t entirely about looking back.

Our trio also find time at the end of the show to chat about Ragabolly’s excellent Virtual FPL game, which has attracted over 3,000 entries. While Andy is riding high in the league by ironically missing transfers, Joe and Neale are considering a Wildcard. Their early start to the virtual campaign is clearly not going as well as their strong FPL scores in Gameweek 1 this season.

