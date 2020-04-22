41
Games April 22

Veron injured as United prepare to face Liverpool in ChampManFPL

Gameweek 7 of Champ Man 01/02 Fantasy Premier League takes place on Wednesday evening.

In the previous set of fixtures, Manchester United and Arsenal dropped points as the battle at the top of the table started to hot up.

The old adage from Fantasy Premier League ran through: never captain a player in the early kick-off. A significant number of managers ignored the maxim and they were undone by an early substitution of Thierry Henry (£13.0m).

Martin Keown‘s (£5.5m) dismissal in the 49th minute led to Arsene Wenger shuffling the pack and replacing the talismanic Frenchman in a 0-0 draw. Owners of David Seaman (£5.0m) and Ashley Cole (£6.5m) picked up bonus points and a clean sheet, but it was a scoreline very few would have predicted. 

Of the early-season favourites, Arsenal remain unbeaten, as do Liverpool after a 3-0 win over Aston Villa. However, Liverpool’s injury woes continue with Stephane Henchoz (£6.0m), John Arne Riise (£5.5m) and Vladimir Smicer (£6.5m) joining Michael Owen (£11.5m) on the treatment table.

Manchester United were unable to capitalise on Arsenal’s dropped points with a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland.

It looked as if Ronny Johnsen‘s (£6.5m) goal from a well-received Ruud van Nistelrooy (£13.0m) assist was going to be enough but Gavin McCann (£5.0m) fired in a late leveller to deprive the Red Devils of all three points. 

It was Leeds that moved top of the table with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ipswich, with players that had flattered to deceive so far making the difference.

Mark Viduka (£10.0m) opened the scoring and, after being pegged back by Pablo Counago (£5.0m), Ian Harte (£6.5m) found a pinpoint cross for Harry Kewell (£8.5m) to net the crucial winner six minutes from time.

The two other sides starting to draw real attention both rewarded their early buyers.

Spurs continued their goal-rush with a dominant win over Southampton.

Teddy Sheringham (£7.5m), Gustavo Poyet (£6.5m) and Stefan Selakovic (£8.0m) were all on the scoresheet, while Sergei Rebrov (£10.5m) banked two assists and three bonus points – a fine reward for those that captained the Ukrainian.

The Scout has revealed the Lilywhites’ starting line-up for Gameweek 7 and the big guns all go again – though the injury to Christian Ziege (£5.5m) is a blow.

The surprise package emerging are Middlesbrough, who remain unbeaten and who have been lifted by the return to fitness of classy striker Alen Boksic, who netted twice in a 3-2 win at Blackburn.

At £7.0m, Boksic is emerging as an attractive option for many as a third striker – as is Rovers’ Corrado Grabbi at £5.0m, who netted again to remain top goalscorer in the division.

The big game of Gameweek 7 sees Liverpool visit Old Trafford. With Sebastien Veron (£12.0m) ruled out injured for two weeks, a lot of managers will be dropping down – will they back David Beckham (£10.0m) or Ryan Giggs (£11.0m) to deliver, or move elsewhere and re-invest the funds?

In the community, keep an eye on the FPL Wolfpack who are running competitions for entry to the Championship Manager Wolfpack Worthington Cup. 

  AndyCairns
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    9 hours, 18 mins ago

    It’s on Wednesday evening.

  Silecro
    2 Years
    9 hours, 1 min ago

    Since Grealish got red on vfpl...here's one for the good old times:

    Grealish, Vardy > Mahrez, Rashford (-4)? Have exact funds

    Ragabolly
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      8 hours, 24 mins ago

      looks good to me

      Silecro
        2 Years
        8 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cheers! Great job with vfpl by the way. 🙂
        Mane even better than in real life, capped him for a cute 36 pointer, Pukki also in red-hot form like in beginning of the season.

        Ragabolly
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          7 hours, 56 mins ago

          Thanks! Yeah things have been going really well I think. There were many possible scenarios that could have happened. Mane/Pukki starting well increases their chances for future returns so they are in form for now, Rashford/Wood/Jota too

  bitm2007
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    8 hours, 47 mins ago

    The Dutch government has extended a ban on major events until 1 September because of coronavirus. Hopefully it's not a sign of what's to come in the UK, If that happens here there is no chance of completing the current PL campaign and getting a full 2020-21 season in before the Euros.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52376543

    alastair
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      8 hours, 31 mins ago

      I don't think that precludes playing games behind closed doors.

      bitm2007
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        8 hours, 12 mins ago

        Yes. Dutch Prime Minister says it is not wise to do it (play games) without fans.”, but our government might view it diiferently

    el polako
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      8 hours, 30 mins ago

      It all boils down to when government will lift social distancing measures - can't play football staying 2m away from your opponent - well Arsenal defence is capable of it 😉

      When it comes to fans I dont think we will see anyone at the stadiums until approved vaccine is developed.

      bitm2007
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        8 hours, 5 mins ago

        It maybe be possible to get round the 2m rule, if the players self isolate for 14 days before the season resumes, like they are proposing in Poland where 50 members clubs players/managers/officials etc would then stay together for the rest of the season.

        1. El Presidente
          7 hours, 26 mins ago

          Or reliable quick tests performed on everyone just before kick start

    Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      8 hours, 28 mins ago

      Saw that - it’s a bit of a weird one that BBC chose to lead with the headline that the Eredivise is likely to be cancelled though

      Their clubs are going back training next week apparently, and the ban is on public attendance at major events rather than banning the actual events themselves is how I understand it

      “The Eredivisie was hoping they could resume. But we know it is impossible to organise matches with fans and the Prime Minister says it is not wise to do it without fans.”

      So they could still play behind closed doors if they wished (which I think is surely the cornerstone assumption behind any plan for the Premiership completion)

  Legomané
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    2 Years
    8 hours, 46 mins ago

    2FT 1.4 ITB - any vFPL transfer suggestions? Cheers 🙂

    Would ideally like to load up with some City guys for the next couple of weeks.

    Henderson
    TAA Alonso Mina Webster
    Salah Mané Bruno Mount
    Jota DCL

    (Button Greenwood Masina Lundstram*)

    bitm2007
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      8 hours, 21 mins ago

      Congrats on your ton yesterday. I'd look at ways of getting rid of your Everton players who's fixtures are horrible, and getting in KDB for City's excellent run of fixtures. Bruno (who's next three fixtures aren't great) and Mina to KDB and a Palace defender, then DCL to Wood or Pukki next GW maybe, or just concentrate on getting rid of the Everton players this GW.

      Legomané
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        2 Years
        7 hours, 54 mins ago

        Thanks, just a nice big dollop of luck 🙂

        Thanks for the suggestions.
        Mina and especially Mount are the guys I'd most happily ditch.
        Alonso, Salah, Mané and Bruno all possible £££ cows this week.

    Ragabolly
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      8 hours, 21 mins ago

      You have to choose who to lose for City boys.. Probably lose one of Mane/Salah/Alonso/Bruno and upgrade Mount.

      Disclaimer: as always, I have no idea what the future outcomes will be

      Legomané
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        2 Years
        7 hours, 53 mins ago

        Bruno out feels ok. Not sure about Mo or Mané out yet, their fixture run is so good. Switch to double defence is an option of course.

  circusmonkey
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    8 hours, 11 mins ago

    Can't help feeling that this stadium naming news will be used to ease in permanent naming rights, the same trick they pulled with shirt sponsorship.

    https://www.sportinglife.com/football/news/barca-to-rename-nou-camp-for-charity/179312

    In any case, what is wrong with that? Barcelona think they are 'special', their 'purer than everyone else' attitude annoys me.

  Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    10 Years
    8 hours, 10 mins ago

    I dunno how people get into this virtual stuff. Fpl was already a game about a game. Now it is a game about a game, about a game, about another game based on an old computer game.
    I thought virtual horse racing was bad enough.

    Anyway what caught my eye was cm0102. For people who want to play the game with an updated database https://champman0102.co.uk/downloads.php

    Wolves Ay We
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      8 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cos most of us are nerds and geeks. 😀

    bitm2007
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      7 hours, 50 mins ago

      I can't get into the ChampManFPL or Az’s Football Manager virtual games either, but I'm finding Rogabolly's excellent Virtual FPL game to be an great alternative to the real thing. I need something to fill my spare time during lockdown and that fits the bill nicely.

    el polako
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      7 hours, 39 mins ago

      CM01/02 with champman patches is fun, still have that "just one more fame" feell to it plus you can play a season in one\two evenings.

      Only issue I have with it though is the very high number of players with many 20 stats - not sure who is deciding about attributes values.

      Declan Rice & Mason Greenwood - two great picks in PL.

  circusmonkey
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    How do people feel about the Newcastle business, especially Newcastle fans?

    My view is that football is expected to be the outlet for our national conscience whilst business gets on with business.

    The UK has continued to supply billions of pounds worth of arms to Saudi Arabia, leading to civilian deaths in Yemen.

    https://www.theguardian.com/law/2019/jun/20/uk-arms-sales-to-saudi-arabia-for-use-in-yemen-declared-unlawful

    The UK was instrumental in setting up the undemocratic regime there before US influence took over.

    http://markcurtis.info/2016/11/02/how-britain-carved-up-the-middle-east-and-helped-create-saudi-arabia/

    They are two articles I found quickly, I'm sure there is loads more.

    If you want to oppose what happens in Saudi Arabia, turn your attention to the actions of western governments. That's harder to do but at least you'll be addressing the right target.

    el polako
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      7 hours, 42 mins ago

      Waste of your time pal.
      Bet fiver that this post will be deleted.

    FPL Pillars
      3 Years
      7 hours, 13 mins ago

      When you quoted a link to the guardian I promptly stopped reading.

    SADIO SANÉ
      4 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      well yes it is harder to do - especially when most 'normal' people couldn't care less about any of that.
      Maybe the hypocrites moaning about it could go all Guy Fawkes or something, that might work.

  8. BNMC
    7 hours, 13 mins ago

    Down to 1200th in VPL... talk about a wasted wildcard.
    Meh, it's still early in the season and the ranks are close.

    el polako
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Virtually anything can happen

  merin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Suggestions for any good transfers here?

    McCarthy Pope
    TAA Soyuncu Saiss Stevens Fernandez
    Salah Mané KDB Fernandes Hayden
    Jimenez Jota DCL

    2 FT, 0.2 ITB, BB and WC available

    1. BNMC
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Pukki and Wood are in form, worth considering. And I like to think they're more likely to maintain their form in a simulation than they would in real life.

      bitm2007
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        That teams not affordable in Virtual FPL. It's a nice team for FPL proper however, I'd burn my FT's from now until we know if/when the season is going to restart.

      merin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        Not playing virtual FPL. This team is for real FPL

  Gravless are for Kinnear
    6 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/52358824

    Newcastle United feature 4/10 times in this list. Proper entertainers

  Gringo Kid
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Wilcarding VFPL, essential players in your opinion?

    1. BNMC
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      I WC'd last week and bought Jota - paid off instantly.
      A City player is a must - I went with Mahrez as a cheaper/differential alternative to KDB or Kun.
      Rashford, Wood and Pukki are among the form strikers now.

    bitm2007
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Pope
      TTA, Sheff Utd D
      Mane and/or Salah, KDB
      Jota

    bitm2007
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      I went for this yesterday

      Pope (Button)
      TAA, Egan, Saiss, Ward, Lascelles
      Mane, KDB, Fernandez, Barnes (Hayden)
      Auba, Jota, Wood

      and am planning to transform it to something like this by GW8 (Ward was bench last night so I might need to change him as well).

      Pope (Button)
      TAA, Egan, Soy, Ward, AWB
      Mane, KDB, Fernandez, Barnes (Hayden)
      Vardy, Jota, Wood

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      My wildcard yesterday was to the following:

      Henderson
      TAA / Gomez / Baldock
      Mané / KDB / Fernandes / Barnes
      Rashford / Jota / Wood

      Button // Taylor / Ward / Hayden

      0.8 ITB if I wanted to do Rashford > Lacazette, or upgrade Ward/Barnes

    Nomar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Rashford, KdB, TAA.

  RECKLESS
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    When Muhammad bin Salman owned Newcastle United break financial fairplay and get charged, which of these will go missing?
    A) Gianni Infantino FIFA
    B) Aleksander Čeferin UEFA
    C) Richard Craig Scudamore EPL
    D) Me for daring to comment against the Psycopath

    I feel A B and C as I am not important enough or probably that will be precisely why I will be eradicated first :p Cant decide, Please help guys on this query

    SADIO SANÉ
      4 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      D, I've already reported this comment to ze authorities

