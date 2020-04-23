58
News April 23

Premier League given option to select Champions League and Europa League entrants

The Premier League would have the option of selecting clubs for next season’s European club competitions if the 2019/20 campaign is prematurely terminated.

UEFA announced on Thursday that, should a domestic league or cup be curtailed, the national association in question would have the responsibility of picking teams for the Champions League and Europa League “based on sporting merit in the 2019/20 domestic competitions”.

The Premier League, of course, intend to see the current season through to its climax if at all possible, so we may not even reach that point.

However, should the coronavirus pandemic make a resumption unworkable, then the governing body of the English top-flight would face the unenviable task of hand-selecting their representatives for the 2020/21 Champions League and Europa League.

Freezing the league as it stands or working out points-per-match averages are two possible options, should the worst-case scenario happen.

Using the current five-year UEFA coefficients was another alternative presented by the Spanish FA (the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Arsenal would be the winners there, should City’s ban be overturned) but the European powers-that-be are keen on 2019/20 performances specifically being rewarded, even if a league or cup is terminated.

Thursday’s meeting was the third and final one of this week, with UEFA’s Executive Committee running the rule over various proposals and reports from working groups.

While reiterating their desire to see ongoing domestic leagues and cups completed, UEFA did acknowledge that some associations would “have legitimate reasons to prematurely terminate” their competitions.

Two such “legitimate reasons” were cited.

One was financial, with UEFA recognising cases where “insurmountable economic problems” would put competitions and/or clubs at risk of ruin.

The other was the existence of an official order prohibiting sports events for a lengthy period, something a national government would likely issue.

The Scottish Premiership could be the next to go the way of Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League in being called off, then, after UEFA pretty much cleared a path for the likes of Celtic to be involved in European club competition in 2020/21.

The Eredivisie may follow suit, with the Dutch government having banned major sporting events until September.

UEFA club competitions remain postponed as June internationals are called off

There was another line to emerge from today’s statement that could be pertinent if the Premier League is ever in a position to restart but finds itself short on time.

UEFA said that, should a full season resumption not be possible due to calendar issues, suspended domestic competitions could restart with “a different format in a manner which would still facilitate clubs to qualify on sporting merit”.

In simpler terms, that could perhaps entail play-offs or head-to-head games.

Elsewhere, UEFA’s “calendar working group” outlined two scenarios for this season’s Champions League and Europa League.

One option is to run the two European club competitions in parallel with the domestic campaign, with the other seeing the Champions League and Europa League completed in August after everything else has been resolved.

The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee is scheduled for May 27 and today’s statement can be read in full here.

58 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    This could become a lottery or worst, decisions made with a bias towards the traditional big 6. The season must be finished to a conclusion, even if the players have to wear masks and gloves and play behind closed doors and be tested before starting the matches.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      At least the UEFA coefficient idea looks to be a non-starter if there is a termination, which would have been an almighty misstep (Arsenal qualifying for the CL in ninth).

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Only fair way to do it really. Arsenal are a CL team

      2. SADIO SANÉ
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm sure plenty will disagree with me, but pretty sure Arsenal would have finished higher than 9th, 5th was on the cards

    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Jimenez (C) ... loves a mask....

  2. Bad Kompany
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    On wc. Last decision has come down to Ryan and Sarr or Pope and Barnes. Was set on Pope and Barnes but Sarr has villa, Norwich, and Newcastle in his next 3. Thoughts?

    1. Gentle_Turks
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      No he doesn't. His next three are Pool, Burnley and Palace.

  3. Bossworld
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    If this season's Europa League and Champions League can't be played to their conclusion would it not be easier to just readmit the teams that qualified last year? Suppose it depends on whether any coefficient points gained this season are annuled or not.

    Though I suppose that would harshly penalise Sheff Utd.

    1. BNMC
        50 mins ago

        Leicester too.
        Sheffield have hardly any Uefa points, whereas Leicester have a few from being in the CL (and reaching the QF) 3 years ago but it's nothing compared to the big 6.

        1. Bossworld
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          Yes, Christ, completely forgot Leicester in all of this. Scratch that idea then

          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            39 mins ago

            I wouldn't put it past them to do it this way though. They love a big 6 bias.

            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              17 mins ago

              Looks like worst case scenario is the season finishes the way it is or with PPG to get totals

              1. BNMC
                  4 mins ago

                  PPG won't change much - the only teams affected are City (still will be 2nd), Villa (still will be relegated), Arsenal, and Sheffield (those 2 may move up/down 1 place each).

                  1. Berbinho's Forehead
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    It's to even out games played so everyone's equal

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Play a game every 3 days for 30 days. Sorted.

        1. Stoichkov#8
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          So glad we can have some fun, also excited 🙂

      • BNMC
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          How do Arsenal have more Uefa points than Chelsea and Spurs? Is it because Arsenal were in the EL final last year and the semis the year before?

          1. Atom&Humber
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            Yeah pretty much

          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            That likely contributed, but I think the 16/17 season with no UEFA involvement (we finished 10th in 15/16) must also must play a part.

            It would be ridiculous considering Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final last year, and Arsenal haven't competed in UCL since 16/17.

            Chelsea better them the recent league standings too - so would definitely expect we'd appeal if it ever went that way.

        • FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Cheeky Jesus captaincy anyone?

          1. Bad Kompany
            • 2 Years
            45 mins ago

            I’m on mahrez

          2. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
            • 4 Years
            44 mins ago

            you would have to own jesus to do that..

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              Tick!

        • Stoichkov#8
          • 4 Years
          58 mins ago

          In vFPL:

          a) DCL > Pukki
          b) save and use 2FT next GW

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            I'd probably hold as Chelsea let up more chances than Sheffield, but wouldn't be overly surprised if Pukki scores.

            Fingers crossed he doesn't as I have double Sheffield United at the back...

          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            b, only Pool have conceded less away goals (13) than SHU in the real PL (CHE have conceded 15 at home), and the Blades Virtual D looks tight as well.

          3. Stoichkov#8
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            cheers guys!

        • Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          42 mins ago

          Sitting uneasy with double Liverpool & double Sheffield United defence tonight.

          Watford & Norwich are no pushovers!

          1. BNMC
              3 mins ago

              If real life is anything to go by, I'd be captaining Sarr!

          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            41 mins ago

            That feeling when you remember it is a virtual FPL night tonight.

            This game is a ray of sunshine in the gloom!

            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              27 mins ago

              Would obviously prefer it to be a real FPL night, but they are a ray of sunshine in the gloom and they come around quickly as well.

            2. GARY AND JAMIE
              • 6 Years
              26 mins ago

              I thought that till I TC'd Grealish last week...

            3. BuYaKasha
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              So much this!

            4. Duffy Dunk
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              It really is!
              (the pre deadline feeling is as strong as FPL's though)

          3. The Mandalorian
            • 7 Years
            33 mins ago

            In vfpl how do u check a ayers game history

            1. The Mandalorian
              • 7 Years
              21 mins ago

              Players

            2. Ragabolly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              Not an option (yet). The next thing on my agenda is to add players' history and managers' history pages.

              1. BNMC
                  8 mins ago

                  Has the system been logging manager history though?

                  1. Ragabolly
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Yes

                • Stoichkov#8
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  that would be nice to check manager previous GWs. step by step, great work!

            3. Legomané
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              15 mins ago

              Hey Ragabolly, any chance you could add a "confirm transfers" button after the submit team button on transfer page.
              I just accidentally hit submit while scrolling during a last minute pre deadline transfer tinker (what an amateur I am!) 😆 thanks 🙂

              1. Ragabolly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Oops. I will add it to the list

                1. Legomané
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers - appreciated as always! 🙂

              2. Stoichkov#8
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                oh no! what move did you make?

                1. Legomané
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Mount Mina > Mahrez Taylor

                  1. bitm2007
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    That looks OK.

                    1. Legomané
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Was contemplating KDB or Rahz © in plus Sané or Mahrez too.

                      Gonna stick with my Liverpool boys for captaincy this week.

                  2. Stoichkov#8
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    not bad 🙂

              3. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Oh no, your coming off a great GW as well, hopefully it hasn't done too much damage to your team.

                1. Legomané
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  No worries, excuses are in early this week 😆

            4. BuYaKasha
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Pope
              van Dijk
              Robertson
              Saïss
              Mané
              Fernandes
              De Bruyne
              Sarr
              Mahrez
              Ings
              Wood

              Let's go!

              1. Stoichkov#8
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Sadio or Kevin armband?

                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  KDB surely. Watford 3 Pool 0 is still fresh in the mind ! It can't happen again, can it ?

                  1. Stoichkov#8
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Mane C, KDB vc here. We will see

                2. BuYaKasha
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  KDB fo sho

            5. Ógie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Good luck everyone 🙂

            6. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Virtual PENS DOWN!

