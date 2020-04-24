Suárez, Alonso, Aguero and Baines complete World Cup last-sixteen matches

The last sixteen round of the Fantasy Football Scout World Cup of FPL reaches its conclusion this week.
Six names have already booked their places in next week’s quarter-finals but we still have two more matches to go.
Before we look at those ties in more detail, let’s find out the results of the most recent match-ups.
Don’t forget to vote in the latest polls below or in the side-bar of the website.
Last Sixteen – Match 5
- Thiery Henry – 72.79%
- Robin van Persie – 27.21%
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Thierry Henry won the battle of the Arsenal strikers.
The Frenchman is the club’s greatest player of the Premier League era and even though his Fantasy exploits were a long time ago, they shone through.
Robin van Persie was an essential premium forward more recently, but that did not stop Henry comfortably progressing to the quarter-finals with 72.79% of the vote.
Last Sixteen – Match 6
- Cristiano Ronaldo – 76.21%
- Didier Drogba – 23.79%
Cristiano Ronaldo is also cruising into the next round with a similar margin of victory.
He met Chelsea’s legendary striker Didier Drogba in the second round, but still managed to win 76.21% of the vote.
Ronaldo will meet Henry in the quarter-finals, arguably one of the hardest-to-call ties of the last-eight.
CURRENT STANDINGS
SUAREZ VS ALONSO
Two very different Fantasy assets go head-to-head in the latest knockout match.
Luis Suárez held the record for most points scored in a single season (295) before Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool.
The Uruguayan is remembered best for that 295-point campaign in 2013/14 when he scored 31 goals and assisted another 17 although the preceding one was also impressive.
In 2012/13, his second full season at Liverpool, Suárez scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists for his colleagues.
However, Marcos Alonso remains something of a cult hero in the Fantasy community for his ability to find advanced positions.
The Spaniard really came to prominence when Antonio Conte introduced a 3-4-3 system at Chelsea.
Between 2016/17 and 2018/19, Alonso registered double-figures for clean sheets across the three campaigns, registering 30 attacking returns in that time too.
AGUERO VS BAINES
Two more cult heroes meet in this final last-sixteen match as Sergio Aguero goes up against Leighton Baines.
Manchester City’s talismanic striker has been a near-essential asset for close to a decade, scoring at least 20 goals in six of the last eight seasons and registering double-digit figures for assists on three occasions.
Aguero remains a key asset even now, already on 20 goal involvements for the 2019/20 season at this current point of suspension.
However, Baines should not be overlooked, having managed the same number of appearances in an end-of-season Dream Team as Aguero – the two players on three-a-piece.
The Everton defender’s success was less driven by sheer attacking output, as is the case with Aguero, but by value at the same time.
As a defender, the penalty-taking left-back was able to produce goals, assists, clean sheets and bonus in equal measure during his prime.
Saw a cracker this morning.
“You have to laugh at rival fans saying Liverpool shouldn’t be awarded the title as they haven’t won it mathematically.
In that case we should be the only English team in the Champions League next season as we’re the only team mathematically who’ve qualified.”