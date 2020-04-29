Help Az pick Football Manager – FPL Style team after first defeat

David finally managed to get one over Az in the latest episode of Football Manager – FPL Style.

Following weeks of humiliating defeat after humiliating defeat, the Fantasy Football Scout editorial team got their first win of the campaign.

The much-needed victory was secured through the help of a Liverpool double-up of Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Sadio Mané (£12.5m).

The two players scored 17 and 13 points each, David handing the captaincy to the latter – the first time the FFS armband has landed on someone with attacking returns this series!

The points all came as Liverpool were emphatic 4-0 winners over Aston Villa at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Az actually managed to captain his high-scoring player in Salah, but the Egyptian and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) were his only two assets to get any returns.

David and the FFS team pulled in 10 points from Nick Pope‘s (£4.9m) clean sheet in a win over Sheffield United, while Leicester and Jonny Evans (£5.3m) also kept out Crystal Palace.

As for our prediction of the 2019/20 season, things are heating up in the race for the top four.

With Liverpool now 31 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, it is Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves, Spurs, Sheffield United and Arsenal who are producing the most pulsating contest.

Wins for Chelsea, Wolves and Spurs came at the expense of damaging defeats for Manchester United, Sheffield United and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the relegation fight is becoming increasingly polarising.

Norwich, Aston Villa and West Ham are starting to get left behind by Watford, Brighton and Bournemouth, who are pulling away from the bottom three.

Gameweek 33 Results:

Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

Manchester United 0-2 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-0 Man City

Liverpool 4-0 Aston Villa

Norwich 1-1 Brighton

Leicester 2-0 Crystal Palace

Spurs 2-0 Everton

Chelsea 2-0 Watford

Burnley 2-0 Sheffield United

Wolves 2-0 Arsenal

HELP AZ PICK HIS NEXT TEAM

Ahead of Double Gameweek 34, Az wants your help picking his next team.

He has a number for 50/50 decisions to make ahead of our deadline, so vote in the polls below.

Double Gameweek 34 Fixtures: