Scoutcast Episode 327 – FPL Successes and Failures

In this latest episode of our ‘Scoutcast Extra’ series, we continue to look back on the current campaign and reflect on any lessons learned.

Here, Joe, David and Andy consider this season’s pivotal moments; where success and failure hinged on the right transfer, chip and captaincy calls.

They remember their biggest blunders and reminisce on the occasional high point, with each of these sliding door moments no doubt resonating with the wider community.

To help them provide context, they take a deep-dive look at Fantasy Premier League world number one Chris McGowan’s stand-out moves. To find out what success looks like, it seems only right to focus on the best.

The community’s own errors and reasons to be cheerful are also detailed as we assess this season’s highs and lows.

There’s some Virtual FPL chat too at the end as our trio reveal their latest moves and strategies for Ragabolly’s innovative lockdown game, which has attracted more than 3,000 managers already. Has our very own TopMarx unlocked the secret to this game’s ingenious algorithm?

This latest episode also features a shout out to one of the show’s youngest listeners, who was born mere days ago.

