Games May 1

Spurs midfield assets continue good form ahead of Virtual FPL double-header

17 Comments
There’s another double-header of Virtual FPL action upon us this weekend, with Gameweeks 10 and 11 taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The deadline for both Gameweeks, as ever, is at 19:00 BST.

In our latest piece, we look back on Gameweek 9 of Ragabolly’s excellent Fantasy management game and preview the forthcoming simulated action.

GAMEWEEK 9 NOTES

(The full results from Gameweek 9 are available via the Virtual FPL fixtures page or the game’s Twitter account.)

ALLI RETURNS

After three matches on the sidelines through injury, Dele Alli (£8.3m) returned to the Spurs starting XI and scored in the Lilywhites’ 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

The midfielder has racked up seven attacking returns in six appearances this season (one of which was curtailed by injury) and averages 8.1 vFPL points per match – the same as Sadio Mane (£12.4m) and the joint-fourth-best among players in his Fantasy position.

Alli is sixth among midfielders for attacking involvements per 90 minutes (10.73), too.

Spurs are now a clear third for goals scored in Virtual FPL, just three behind Liverpool.

The cut-price Erik Lamela (£5.7m), who has started seven of Spurs’ last eight matches, recorded his second successive double-digit haul on Thursday, while Son Heung-min (£9.8m) maintained his ever-present record with a goal of his own against the Blades.

THE FERNANDES EFFECT
How Bruno Fernandes fared on his United debut as fit-again Boly solidifies Wolves

Will the brief absence of Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) have an impact on Manchester United’s attack?

The 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Thursday would suggest not, with Paul Pogba (£8.3m) and Anthony Martial (£8.5m) stepping up in the Portuguese midfielder’s absence with double-digit hauls in that rout of Eddie Howe’s side.

However, it should be noted that United recorded their second-lowest number of attacks in a game this season, in what was effectively their easiest fixture.

The favourable nature of the Red Devils’ next three games might make those underlying stats a moot point but it would not be a surprise to see their total number of attacks continue to be below the usual levels given how influential Fernandes was before his injury.

Villa’s Defence

Virtual FPL managers who dip into our team attacks spreadsheet on the odd occasion (see below) will have noticed that Aston Villa have been surprisingly sitting second for fewest attacks conceded for some time now.

Those decent underlying stats haven’t really translated into too many clean sheets (only two of them), however, and only six teams have shipped more goals.

Furthermore, Villa have actually enjoyed one of the best fixture runs in the division in the opening quarter of the season.

The Villans have yet to face any of the top five teams for goals scored and it’s league leaders Liverpool up next in Gameweek 10.

Expect to see Dean Smith’s simulated side slide down the defensive rankings soon, then.

On the subject of Villa, Jack Grealish (£6.5m) scored from the spot for the second successive game – pretty much confirming that the midfielder is first in line for penalties, given that Wesley (£5.5m) was on the field at the same time.

Attack v Defence
Vote in the FPL Gameweek 30 captain poll

Liverpool have racked up 308 attacks this season, a whopping 250 more than Newcastle United have managed.

The gap between the top and bottom attacking sides is chasmic but it’s less so when analysing defensive stats – just 78 attacks separate Liverpool, the side who have conceded the least chances this season, from West Ham, the team who have allowed the most.

This follows on from what we discussed on Tuesday about clean sheets being relatively scarce even amongst the bigger sides: 13 of the 20 top-flight clubs have kept a meagre two shut-outs or fewer in the opening nine Gameweeks, with the best being Liverpool, Palace and Burnley’s four.

While attackers are proving adept at finding the target in even the most testing of matches, fixture difficulty does seem to make a bit of a difference when it comes to defensive returns (revisit our research we did in Tuesday’s article on this).

Indeed, not a single clean sheet has yet been registered against either Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Wolves or Spurs.

GAMEWEEK-BY-GAMEWEEK PLAYER DATA

Another day and yet another excellent feature Ragabolly has added to the game.

Week-by-week player data is now available via the top menu bar (click on ‘Player Data’), which provides a breakdown of each player’s key information, such as minutes played, goals scored and bonus points accrued.

VIRTUAL FPL PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

UPCOMING FIXTURES

TOP SCORERS/ASSIST-MAKERS

STATS TABLES

Our spreadsheet that details team attacks (both for and against) by Gameweek and overall has been updated after the latest matches.

The fixture difficulty rating colour (according to Ragabolly’s ticker) is reflected in the relevant Gameweek.

The updated standings are below:

TopMarx has updated his interactive player stats spreadsheet after Thursday’s matches, meanwhile.

The new ‘Player Picker’ feature, which can help with your transfer-making decisions, has also been optimised.

The stand-alone spreadsheet can be accessed via this link, with Fantasy managers able to make their own copy by selecting “File>Make a copy”.

INJURIES AND BANS

It was a fairly uneventful evening on Thursday in terms of player unavailability, with not one player picking up an injury or red card.

We do have two returning Fantasy assets in Gameweek 10, with Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) now available for selection after enforced lay-offs.

Dominic Solanke (£5.2m) and Charlie Taylor (£4.3m) will be back for Sunday’s fixtures, meanwhile.

Fernandes will return for next Thursday’s matches.

RANKINGS

Eddie Campbell remains top of the pile in the overall Virtual FPL standings and heads the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, although MCR Reds has narrowed the gap to three points in both.

Six of the top ten managers above are all signed up to our mini-league.

Mr Hindsight leapfrogged Francisco Lamarque to reach the summit of Greyhead’s Great and the Good league, with the league creator himself sitting in third.

In the Mods and Cons mini-league, elfozzie remains in first place and has moved up to joint-62nd in the world.

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league by entering the code 9RV4A via the below link.

17 Comments
  Weffie von Wobbegong
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    When I began the slow wildcard weeks ago it felt like I'd have unlimited transfers just like real wildcard, but now I'm looking at just three left. Could do with a couple more really.

    Open Controls
    Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I wasted one FT last GW 😮

      Open Controls
  DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Oh Neale! I just posted on the last article! 🙂 . Sorry but I'm reposting...

    Hi all and hope you're all well,

    My question is actually aimed towards someone senior at Scout but thought i'd share with all incase I've missed something in recent weeks. I'm wondering if someone at Scout could ask FPL what their plan is to do with the game should (big should) the Premier league return to action? I'm thinking someone at Scout would have a much more likely chance of getting a proper answer compared to the usual template stuff someone like me gets back on the rare occasion I email them.

    Surely they should have planned for this scenario (however unlikely) and if they know it would be nice of them to share with us FPL managers as we now only have 3 game weeks left of the normal game. As an example, If it really is the case they won't add additional game weeks then that means we should be making use of our remaining few transfers.

    To finish I just want to say I do personally feel it's more likely the season will be cancelled but I don't see any reason why FPL can't give us an update on their intention with just a few weeks left of the game. Regardless of what action the Premier league take they should know what they can do.

    Open Controls
    Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      This is genius. I'm surprised the Scouts just didn't think of asking them in the first place.

      Open Controls
      DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Cheers Epic. I'm sure they had asked but I don't remember seeing any update to us users (certainly not recently). There's been all this content about imaginary games. Why can't FPL just announce what they would do? Whether the league restarts or not is irrelevant. Imagine how frustrating it would be for the season to restart and FPL just say well it's one big GW38 but you've all had plenty of time and transfers to get your teams ready 🙂

        Open Controls
    Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Hello! Still none-the-wiser, I'm afraid, and it'll be FPL themselves who announce any update - they won't want us to be the ones revealing new information. Just going off their last press release (https://www.premierleague.com/news/1646851), they say: "We will make a further announcement on any fixtures scheduled for after 17 May, 2020". I would guess, from the wording, that makes a colossal Gameweek 38 less likely. But who knows!

      Open Controls
      DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        1 hour, 26 mins ago

Cheers Neale. Frustrating not knowing whether the remaining few transfers will have any significance. It would be a huge frustration if they already know they can't add further game weeks!

        Open Controls
    circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I got a similar template answer and I told them that they don't look after their stakeholders, which is what we are in the modern, touchy feely use of the word.

      Open Controls
      DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        1 hour, 19 mins ago

I think I'm right in saying the last update from FPL regarding the game was the 20th of March. I appreciate they don't know about the Premier league concluding but they must have an idea about the capability of their website so could advise on what's likely to happen FPL wise.

        Open Controls
        DeadStar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          1 hour, 18 mins ago

Correction it was early April the last update.

          Open Controls
    Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      The scouts really shouldn't have any more access to FPL Towers than us. Why should they ? They a separate site just giving Fpl advice. They are not linked

      Open Controls
  Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Right!

    No mucking about now. Mane out Salah in, perma captain on vFPL.

    Done.

    Open Controls
    BNMC
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Not sure I'm as confident in captaining Salah for away games, and Liverpool have 3 of those in a row. I would like to be proven wrong though.

        Open Controls
    Big Bambora
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      The tension mounts. Only 8 1/4 hours to go.

      Open Controls
      Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        The big reveal... coming soon

        Open Controls
    troux
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      VFPL Friendly Results:

      Man Utd 1-0 Spurs
      Rashford G, James A

      Players with the most involvement in attack:
      Martial: 11, Pogba: 9, James: 8, Son: 6, Lucas Moura: 5, Wan-Bissaka: 4

      Aston Villa 0-2 Wolves
      Jiménez G, Traore A
      Jiménez G, Jota A

      Players with the most involvement in attack:
      Doherty: 14, Jiménez: 12, Jota: 11, Traoré: 7, El Ghazi: 7, Trézéguet: 6

      Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
      Fred G, Maguire A
      Rashford G, Pogba A

      Mane G

      Players with the most involvement in attack:
      Salah: 10, Rashford: 8, Pogba: 7, Mané: 4, Maguire: 4, Alexander-Arnold: 4

      Open Controls
      denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Jimenez seriously nailing it in vFPL

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.