25
Games May 1

Veron hits belated form as Selakovic punishes sellers in Champ Man 01/02 FPL

25 Comments
Share

Fans of wrestling will have heard of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown. Well, the midweek Gameweeks of Champ Man 01/02 FPL are fast becoming Wednesday Night Chaos – and Gameweek 9 was no exception.

The big star delivered yet again in the main event but we also got to see a dead man walking rise from the ashes. That dead man? Juan Sebastian Veron.

Almost all managers had sold the Argentinean following his disappointing start to the season and subsequent injury. When he missed an early penalty at White Hart Lane, it seemed that everyone’s patience would run out. But Veron delivered in a crucial last half hour, firstly netting the equaliser through a mistake from Kasey Keller and then finding the assist for big star Ruud van Nistelrooy to score his second and kill the game.

A 3-2 win for Man Utd was also notable for the asset with the most net sales before Gameweek 9, Stefan Selakovic, punishing sellers with the opening goal of the night.

Chaos reigned supreme elsewhere with missed penalties and red cards again taking centre stage. Alan Shearer is owned by over 50% of Champ Man FPL managers and they saw their striker sent off on his return to former club Blackburn in a punishing 3-0 loss for the Magpies. Shearer is available for the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland in Gameweek 10 but then suspended for the trip to Anfield in Gameweek 11.

Another man sent off was Charlton defender Mark Fish, who saw red in the first half against Arsenal for a two-footed challenge on Ray Parlour. Charlton already led through Claus Jensen‘s freak goal on his return from injury but it seemed inevitable that Arsenal’s array of stars would respond. They failed to do so and Arsenal’s worrying loss of form continued, with Thierry Henry continuing to struggle to justify his FPL price tag.

The Fantasy Football Scout Community Round-up

Alongside Veron, a further penalty miss came from highly owned Bolton striker Henrik Pedersen. It looked like being a disappointing evening for owners but Pedersen provided the late assist for Paul Warhurst‘s winning goal as Wanderers pipped Southampton 1-0.

Chelsea’s struggles continued with a loss at Derby, making it four consecutive away defeats for the Blues and seeing pressure increase on Claudio Ranieri. The injury to highly owned Mario Melchiot in Europe sees owners likely to flock away from Chelsea in the coming days.

Owners had invested heavily in Leicester ahead of a friendly run of fixtures but the first week of that run didn’t provide the result managers hoped for. Dean Sturridge was substituted early, James Scowcroft couldn’t deliver and a late goal from Joe Cole stole the points in a rare away win for West Ham. The only silver lining for Leicester owners came from the bonus points, with three for Gerry Taggart and two for Matt Elliott.

Middlesbrough still top the league after taking three points home from Anfield against injury-stricken Liverpool. Haukur Gudnason had given Liverpool the lead after being given the nod to start with all of Liverpool’s first-team strikers injured. But Paul Ince responded within a minute and it was left to Allan Johnston again to net the winner and keep Boro top of the table.

The Teesside club are heading into a run of home games which will test their championship credentials but do at least have Alen Boksic close to a return.

Gameweek 10 sees Manchester United travel to Aston Villa, who managed a great away win at Fulham, but van Nistelrooy is likely to be the most-captained asset again this week.

Middlesbrough host Spurs in a massive game at the Riverside, while the early kick-off sees Arsenal face Leeds in a must-win fixture for the Gunners.

The late match sees Newcastle battle Sunderland. Will Shearer deliver a parting gift for many of his managers before his suspension?

Let’s hope we can all pin that captaincy down. Are you brave enough to ignore van Nistelrooy?

25 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    What day is it ? reads above now not even sure what year it is ....

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Judgement day.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        +1

        Open Controls
      2. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thanks fella 🙂

        Open Controls
      3. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Guess I better take s shower then..

        Open Controls
  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    What's the point of this article about the 01/02 season?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      people playing a fantasy game based on virtual results from Championship Manager 01/02 I think

      Open Controls
      1. Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        I am actually curious to know why they picked season 01/02 and not for example the current season?

        Don't get me wrong, the organizers are doing an amazing job and people love the game. I am just curious.

        Open Controls
        1. GARY AND JAMIE
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          I think they made that version free to download

          Open Controls
          1. Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Nice, that makes it accessible to everyone! Cheers 🙂

            Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      No criticism of articles is allowed any more. Flagged.

      Open Controls
  3. SADIO SANÉ
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    pointless hypothetical situation time...IF the players had a vote on continuing the season in July, how many do YOU think would vote 'yes continue' out of the 500 squad players?

    Open Controls
    1. alastair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      What proportion would vote to play in July if they were told "no play no pay" at least 90%.

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      I’ve just emailed them all, waiting on replies. Will let you know.

      Open Controls
    3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      How big is the liverpool squad ? How every many they have = yes

      The rest = no,

      Genuinly i think there are more with nothing to gain by taking a stupid risk than the ones that maybe do

      Open Controls
  4. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    One thing in football I’d like to see come from all of this is a ‘no win, no pay’ policy.

    Players will only secure a wage if they win and a 0-0 results in no one getting paid.

    Open Controls
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Like Gladstone Brooks?

      Open Controls
  5. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    So we will know the faith of PL on Friday evening? Are speculations right?

    Open Controls
    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Nope. Next Thursday they all taking when they know what the government plan is

      Open Controls
      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        *talking

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel S.
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Ok. Grealish in then and relax till Thursday.

          It kind of makes sense to cancel the season.

          Aguero started the pressure by stating they are not feeling safe

          Open Controls
      2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        And even then whatever the Government plan is won't be concrete with specific dates for shizzle.

        Open Controls
  6. liverpool01
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Foster or McCarthy as a sub gk?

    Open Controls
  7. DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Hi all and hope you're all well,

    My question is actually aimed towards someone senior at Scout but thought i'd share with all incase I've missed something in recent weeks. I'm wondering if someone at Scout could ask FPL what their plan is to do with the game should (big should) the Premier league return to action? I'm thinking someone at Scout would have a much more likely chance of getting a proper answer compared to the usual template stuff someone like me gets back on the rare occasion I email them.

    Surely they should have planned for this scenario (however unlikely) and if they know it would be nice of them to share with us FPL managers as we now only have 3 game weeks left of the normal game. As an example, If it really is the case they won't add additional game weeks then that means we should be making use of our remaining few transfers.

    To finish I just want to say I do personally feel it's more likely the season will be cancelled but I don't see any reason why FPL can't give us an update on their intention with just a few weeks left of the game. Regardless of what action the Premier league take they should know what they can do.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.