Games May 5

Henry finally hits form in high-scoring Gameweek for Champ Man 01/02 managers

A high-scoring Gameweek finally arrived for most Champ Man 01/02 FPL managers and there was some belated reward for those that had exercised patience and held onto Thierry Henry.

There had been increasing frustration for owners of the Frenchman as his lack of returns and propensity for being substituted early led to managers looking for a way out.

But Henry was back to his blistering best at the weekend as he contributed two first-half goals in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Leeds United at Highbury.

Francis Jeffers added the third as Leeds continued their inability to get clean sheets away from home, while Henry’s 13-point haul made him the most successful of the highly owned captains this week.

There were other players that matched the Arsenal forward’s 13 points, with one of those being Dean Gordon.

Gordon was one of the most transferred in players as Fantasy managers moved away from the injured Ian Harte and the defender didn’t disappoint, netting an early goal and keeping a clean sheet as top-of-the-table Middlesbrough beat Spurs 2-0 at the Riverside.

Boro have some attractive home fixtures coming up – can they maintain their extraordinary unbeaten start?

Another 13-point contribution came from Dean Sturridge, as Leicester City beat Derby County 4-1.

The Foxes were a team many managers targeted in Gameweek 9 and were left disappointed but the good run of fixtures meant that the returns were likely to come at some stage.

Sturridge scored twice and took away three bonus points, although owners of Leicester defenders were less fortunate as Damien Delaney was substituted before the hour-mark and the hosts then conceded a 90th-minute goal. Owners of the £4.0m-rated Gerry Taggart at least lucked out, as he was substituted with a clean sheet locked in.

Manchester United continued to roll on with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Aston Villa.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, whose ownership is now at a staggering 80%, netted an early goal and any non-owners would have been fearful of a monstrous haul. But that was the end of the Dutchman’s attacking returns, with the clinching second goal coming from Andy Cole.

Juan Sebastian Veron blanked at Villa Park but the priority for many managers this week will be looking to add a United midfielder to join van Nistelrooy, with a great run of fixtures for the Red Devils coming up.

Newcastle United won a pulsating Tyne-Wear derby with Sunderland as Alan Shearer signed off with a goal before his Gameweek 11 suspension.

Shearer owners would have hoped for more after his early goal but it was Christian Bassedas who netted the Magpies’ decisive second strike, with an under-the-radar Kevin Phillips scoring a consolation for the Wearsiders.

At the other end of the table, Fulham’s slump continued with a 2-1 defeat to Everton.

Luis Boa Morte has disappointed owners since his early-season hat-trick and many may see him as the best makeweight to get to Manchester United’s pricy midfielders.

Two of the more underwhelming FPL performances this season have come from Chelsea and Liverpool assets, and that continued with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge – the goals feeling almost inconsequential as lowly owned Nick Barmby cancelled out William Gallas‘ opener.

For Gameweek 11 in midweek, it feels like van Nistelrooy must be captained. His ownership and a home game with Southampton means guaranteed pain for any non-captainers if he delivers again; will you be brave enough to go against the grain to try and make a gain?

  1. Legomané
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 55 mins ago

    Here is a link to my vFPL fixtures matrix, GW12-20, for anyone who may find it useful - Good luck this GW 🙂

    http://www.twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1257421429198503937

    1. BNMC
      7 hours, 56 mins ago

      Cheers Legomane. I just ran the numbers and here's what I found:

      The teams with the best fixtures (according to average rating) are CHE, SHU, BOU, TOT and WHU.
      LIV are 3rd worst!

      https://i.imgur.com/9vrHiZe.png

  2. Shnkswnt
    7 hours, 36 mins ago

    Vfpl
    Anyone ran friendlies consisting Manchester United ? If yes how did Martial performed ?? I am thinking to remove him for Perez or Barnes and then get Bruno in gameweek 13. Thoughts ?

    1. BNMC
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

      Utd beat Brighton away 0-3 in mine. Martial scored twice and had the most attacks; Rashford blanked.

      But Leicester play Villa this week, so Perez could be a nice one-week punt.

  3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    6 hours, 54 mins ago

    Under 45 minute halves...

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52542756

    1. pablo discobar
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      This won't work with FPL! Season ender fantasy wise

    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      That won't happen - I'm surprised they're even considering it. They won't completely change the format of the game to reduce the risk by an unknown but likely very small amount. It will be either all or nothing.

    3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      They are getting desperate now and just saying anything. This is worse than the playing abroad idea

  4. Patrick.22
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    Bundesliga set time resume on the 15th.

    Hopefully the prem won’t be far behind?

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      The Prem may not restart at all.

      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        resume*

    2. mad_beer ✅
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Bundesliga officials suggested resuming on 9 May but the government delayed the decision and a restart may now be on 16 or 23 May.

    3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Meanwhile 10 bundesliga staff are in quarantine diagnosed with coronavirus.

  5. Bruno FC
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Who is the best midfielder 4.9 and under? Currently have Fleck but I must downgrade him in order to upgrade Hanley to C.Taylor. Jorginho is suspended but he looks to be the best option!

    Also, I bought Sané in a couple weeks back (stupidly) do you think I should keep him?

    Thanks!

    1. Bruno FC
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      *I have the funds to upgrade Sané to Son

      1. STHH
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        I am building my team to be full of as many players that are rarely rotated out as possible. My inkling is that we'll get a short notice that every match will take place in GW38 and I want to have 15 players that play almost every match so I can play bench boost and not worry about my wildcard. Indeed, I might as well play my wildcard this week if that's what will happen. Sadly we won't know until after the GW37 deadline.

        So to answer your question, I think Son is a much safer bet than Sane, who might not even play a minute of football. Actually, Son would be a brilliant differential because he'll be in very few teams.

        1. BNMC
          5 hours, 23 mins ago

          They might be referring to Virtual FPL

        2. Bruno FC
          5 hours, 12 mins ago

          Great response really appreciate it.. but isn’t Son injured? Sané was due to return vs Arsenal before it all got cancelled meaning he was available. It all depends on when it all comes back really!

          And who would be the best midfielder for 4.9 for you?

          I was referring to actual fpl haha

          1. STHH
            15 mins ago

            Son was injured, but is now down at the same position as Rashford - lacking match fitness. There's a game to play here if you want to be loaded up with some serious differentials that others might miss. Who was injured around GW27-29 and was ditched but will be back fully fit for the run in? Son, Kane, Rashford, Barnes. All have hit great form this season but fell away from favour due to injury. What about another Pukki party? We all know how well he plays when he's fully rested. Might he be explosively good for another 5 GWs and then suffer another drop in form? He'd be a Norwich hero if he scored another 6 goals in 5 matches after the restart.

            Equally, when Liverpool secure the title, will they still play Mane, Salah, Firmino, Trent, Robertson and VVD every match? Every team has 2-3 of these players but soon they'll have nothing to play for other than records.

            I'm not saying it's the best option, but a team full of differentials could be the best option for anyone chasing down a leader in a mini league who doesn't want to take a risk.

            For £4.9m, if you want someone who is almost certainly going to play, then you should look at Saka or Cantwell. McTominay could prove a surprise package too. He's very likely to play, will be fully fit and United have a really favourable run-in.

  6. Shane Long
    5 hours ago

    For real FPL
    Is it worth having double Burnley defence? (Pope and C.Taylor)

    Or is there any better options @ 4.3?

    Thanks 🙂

    1. bitm2007
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      I'd split the risk with Lascelles or Ward

      1. Tony Martial
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        I’ve already got Lascelles and really don’t like Palace fixtures

        Holgate?

        1. bitm2007
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Probably the next best option, Toffee isn't the tightest but he does offer attacking potential.

          1. bitm2007
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            Toffee D

  7. FPL Dancer
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    Hope everyone is safe and healthy!!

    Below is a video on how I increased by rank from 526,292 in GW7 to 21,284 in GW17

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6ZRp2pYVQs

    1. TorresMagic™
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      What's the rank now?

      1. TONY123
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        it's 54k, you can see it in the video

    2. Tinkermania
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      @FPL Dancer, what's the rank now please?

    3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      28 mins ago

      You should charge for this content.

  8. Nomar
    3 hours ago

    Was looking to buy a digital piano a few months before lockdown.

    Didn’t do it then, so went on to look again.


    Between Sunday and today the company have put the price up by nearly £50.

    Nothing like a bit of good old fashioned profiteering when people are at their most vulnerable.

    1. Guru Mediation
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Perhaps you should look into a violin instead (I'm not terribly confident that anyone else will play one on your behalf this time)

