Henry finally hits form in high-scoring Gameweek for Champ Man 01/02 managers

A high-scoring Gameweek finally arrived for most Champ Man 01/02 FPL managers and there was some belated reward for those that had exercised patience and held onto Thierry Henry.

There had been increasing frustration for owners of the Frenchman as his lack of returns and propensity for being substituted early led to managers looking for a way out.

But Henry was back to his blistering best at the weekend as he contributed two first-half goals in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Leeds United at Highbury.

Francis Jeffers added the third as Leeds continued their inability to get clean sheets away from home, while Henry’s 13-point haul made him the most successful of the highly owned captains this week.

There were other players that matched the Arsenal forward’s 13 points, with one of those being Dean Gordon.

Gordon was one of the most transferred in players as Fantasy managers moved away from the injured Ian Harte and the defender didn’t disappoint, netting an early goal and keeping a clean sheet as top-of-the-table Middlesbrough beat Spurs 2-0 at the Riverside.

Boro have some attractive home fixtures coming up – can they maintain their extraordinary unbeaten start?

Another 13-point contribution came from Dean Sturridge, as Leicester City beat Derby County 4-1.

The Foxes were a team many managers targeted in Gameweek 9 and were left disappointed but the good run of fixtures meant that the returns were likely to come at some stage.

Sturridge scored twice and took away three bonus points, although owners of Leicester defenders were less fortunate as Damien Delaney was substituted before the hour-mark and the hosts then conceded a 90th-minute goal. Owners of the £4.0m-rated Gerry Taggart at least lucked out, as he was substituted with a clean sheet locked in.

Manchester United continued to roll on with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Aston Villa.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, whose ownership is now at a staggering 80%, netted an early goal and any non-owners would have been fearful of a monstrous haul. But that was the end of the Dutchman’s attacking returns, with the clinching second goal coming from Andy Cole.

Juan Sebastian Veron blanked at Villa Park but the priority for many managers this week will be looking to add a United midfielder to join van Nistelrooy, with a great run of fixtures for the Red Devils coming up.

Newcastle United won a pulsating Tyne-Wear derby with Sunderland as Alan Shearer signed off with a goal before his Gameweek 11 suspension.

Shearer owners would have hoped for more after his early goal but it was Christian Bassedas who netted the Magpies’ decisive second strike, with an under-the-radar Kevin Phillips scoring a consolation for the Wearsiders.

At the other end of the table, Fulham’s slump continued with a 2-1 defeat to Everton.

Luis Boa Morte has disappointed owners since his early-season hat-trick and many may see him as the best makeweight to get to Manchester United’s pricy midfielders.

Two of the more underwhelming FPL performances this season have come from Chelsea and Liverpool assets, and that continued with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge – the goals feeling almost inconsequential as lowly owned Nick Barmby cancelled out William Gallas‘ opener.

For Gameweek 11 in midweek, it feels like van Nistelrooy must be captained. His ownership and a home game with Southampton means guaranteed pain for any non-captainers if he delivers again; will you be brave enough to go against the grain to try and make a gain?