Son stars in Kane absence as Liverpool score seven

Our regular Virtual FPL round-up looks back at the weekend action and summarises the injury news, forthcoming fixtures, highest scorers, top Fantasy managers and more. 

SCOUT NOTES

(The full results from Gameweeks 14 and 15 are available via the Virtual FPL fixtures page or the game’s Twitter account).

On yer ‘ead Son

What the FA Cup replay results mean for the Blank Gameweek 31 picture

The Virtual FPL community had to deal with a big blow in Gameweek 14 when Harry Kane picked up an injury.

The injury and bans table below confirms that the Spurs man will be out until Gameweek 25, after the Golden Boot front-runner scored 15 goals in the first 14 matches.

However, there remains an exciting option in virtual north London after Son Heung-min was the start of a 2-1 win over Southampton.

The South Korean stepped up to fill the Kane gap with a 13-point score, registering a goal and an assist.

It was bad news for Dele Alli owners, as he blanked against the Saints, although the decent fixtures continue for Spurs.

Between now and Gamwweek 20, they face Burnley, Aston Villa and Newcastle at home.

Seventh Heaven

Liverpool were dominant winners over Norwich in Gameweek 15 as they smashed them 7-0 in front of a virtual Anfield crowd.

Mohamed Salah was at the heart of the rout scoring twice for a 14-point haul.

That was excellent news for a large number of Virtual FPL managers, as the Egyptian was captained by 45.3%, each of them getting a nice 28-point score.

With no Double Gameweeks to consider in this version of the game, it was perhaps no surprise to see that 9.3% managers went as far as to hand him the Triple Captain armband as well. Those who did so earned themselves 42 points from the 7-0 win.

However, as is often the case with big wins in FPL, it was a defender who stole the show.

On this occasion, it was Andrew Robertson, whose goal, assist, clean sheet and maximum bonus led to an 18-point mega-score.

His latest assist continues to up the pressure on the top playmakers in Virtual FPL, his total of eight still two more than any other defender in the game. 

Meanwhile, Sadio Mané played no part in Gameweek 15.

Where’s Kevin?

Guardiola provides injury update on de Bruyne and Aguero

Those who were bold enough to look at captaincy options outside of Salah were largely punished.

There was not much consensus beyond the Egyptian, but Kevin De Bruyne was one of the alternatives, armbanded by 6.2%.

The Belgian produced a disappointing display, blanking as Manchester City beat Burnley 2-0.

However, De Bruyne may well be back in the captaincy conversation soon, as matches against Norwich (home) and Newcastle (away) await in Gamweeks 18 and 19 respectively.

Midfield maestro

What should FPL managers do with their free transfers?

Owned by 37.9%, Marcus Rashford remains the second-most popular forward in Virtual FPL and he ticked over nicely with a six-point score against Arsenal.

However, he was outshone by the less fashionable Manchester United alternative in midfield Bruno Fernandes.

In the 2-2 draw at a virtual Old Trafford, the midfielder registered two assists and claimed the man of the match award for an 11-point haul.

With Watford (away) and Aston Villa (away) on the horizon, interest in Rashford will continue to be high, but even more managers might be considering a double-up with Fernandes. 

He has transformed Manchester United’s attacking potential since his return. In Gameweek 15, only Chelsea started more attacks than Manchester United’s 27.

Out of the Blue

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 17

No side started more attacks in Gameweek 15 than Frank Lampard’s side, with a massive total of 39.

However, that was recorded against Brighton who have conceded more attacks than any other team so far.

Up next for Chelsea is a meeting with Liverpool, perhaps tempering any interest in the likes of Christian Pulisic who registered 14 points in a 2-0 win over the Seagulls.

VIRTUAL FPL PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

UPCOMING FIXTURES

TOP SCORERS/ASSIST-MAKERS

STATS TABLES

Our spreadsheet that details team attacks (both for and against) by Gameweek and overall might now look slightly different to you – that’s because Fantasy Football Scout contributor TopMarx has taken over proceedings and given the document a much-needed facelift.

As well as the basic numbers that were previously provided, users can now see averages for each grade of fixture difficulty and the figures for home and away games.

The fixture difficulty rating colour (according to Ragabolly’s ticker) is reflected in the relevant Gameweek.

The updated standings are below:

TopMarx has also updated his interactive player stats spreadsheet after the weekend’s matches, meanwhile.

The stand-alone spreadsheet can be accessed via this link, with Fantasy managers able to make their own copy by selecting “File>Make a copy”.

INJURIES AND BANS

RANKINGS

The previous leader Eddie Campbell lost top spot over the weekend, with Basil1977 surging up the rankings, both worldwide and in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league.

He went into Gameweek 15 in third place but a 95-point score was enough to squeeze past Eddie and second-placed Fabio Borges.

The latter dropped to fourth after scoring just 76 points.

Chip deployment had a big impact on the top 10, with five of those now at this rank using the Triple Captaincy on Salah. Shawn Devonport especially used it to good effect, combining the Egyptian’s haul with big points elsewhere, scoring 106 for the Gameweek and rising to eighth from 22nd. 

Interestingly, it was a different sort of chip that helped Basil1977 to the summit, as he used the Free Hit.

Legomané remains top of the FFS Mods and Cons league, although FPL Partridge has trimmed the gap at the top to 21 points.

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league by entering the code 9RV4A via the below link.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT VIRTUAL FPL LEAGUE HERE

Everything you need to know about Virtual FPL
81 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shnkswnt
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      Vfpl
      Played two friendlies of wolves Jota started in one. Any press conference update regarding Jota ? Ragabolly ?

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 8 mins ago

        They do press conferences in the virtual game? That's a nice touch if so.

        Open Controls
        1. BNMC
            6 hours, 43 mins ago

            Actually, sometimes the FplVirtual twitter account will tweet some quotes from managers.

            Open Controls
          • Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 20 mins ago

            Yeah,you need an enigma code cracker to decipher Pep's pressers.

            Open Controls
        2. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 27 mins ago

          He and Traore are rotation risks currently given the dip in form and the emergence of Neto as an option.

          Open Controls
      2. Shnkswnt
          7 hours, 5 mins ago

          Nope lol I just asked Ragabolly regarding any update if possible !

          Open Controls
        • TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 8 mins ago

          My thoughts on Captaincy for GW16 https://twitter.com/TopMarx_FPL/status/1260256023845232640

          Open Controls
        • BNMC
            5 hours ago

            Kane + Lamela -> Jimenez + Bruno (-4) done.
            Captaincy on Auba.
            Good luck everyone tonight!

            Open Controls
          • Gentle_Turks
            • 2 Years
            5 hours ago

            RAGABOLLY
            I ran a Wolves home friendly and got Leicester as opposition. Ran another Wolves friendly as wanted weaker opposition and got Leicester again. Don't suppose there's any chance of an additional friendly is there? id 1993.

            Open Controls
            1. BNMC
                4 hours, 56 mins ago

                Something similar happened to me a few GWs ago

                Open Controls
                1. Gentle_Turks
                  • 2 Years
                  4 hours, 53 mins ago

                  Second time for me.

                  Open Controls
              • Ragabolly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 46 mins ago

                Unfortunately that's part of the game, (1/19)*(1/19) chance that would happen. So I think we just have to embrace it when it does.

                Open Controls
                1. Gentle_Turks
                  • 2 Years
                  4 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Boo...
                  🙂

                  Open Controls
                2. BNMC
                    4 hours, 31 mins ago

                    Wouldn't it just be 1/19? (The chance of getting the same friendly twice)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ragabolly
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      4 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Yes you are right if we're talking about getting same friendly in general. I meant getting the specific game he got twice.

                      Open Controls
                3. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  4 hours, 44 mins ago

                  I got Arsenal vs. Aston Villa twice too just now.

                  Will say that it has happened on more than one or two occasions, but what can you do. Just a sim!

                  Open Controls
              • The Mandalorian
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 55 mins ago

                Which GW does the first WC have to be played by?

                Open Controls
                1. Shnkswnt
                    4 hours, 41 mins ago

                    Gameweek 19

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Mandalorian
                      • 7 Years
                      4 hours, 36 mins ago

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls
                2. Shnkswnt
                    4 hours, 50 mins ago

                    Vfpl ! Play Jota or Alonso ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 36 mins ago

                      That's tough. Jota has been disappointing for weeks, but you just feel he'll haul out of nowhere.

                      Probably play Alonso though. Chances at both ends, even if it'll be limited this week with Liverpool.

                      Open Controls
                    2. The Mandalorian
                      • 7 Years
                      4 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Jota

                      Open Controls
                  • Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    4 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Who to bring in for Kane?
                    A) Aubameyang
                    B) Rashford
                    C) Other

                    Will likely (C) Aubameyang if I get him.
                    If Rashford, not sure to (C) him or Fernandes.

                    Also, bench one:
                    1) Jota (AVL, H)
                    2) Targett (WOL, A)
                    3) Ward (SHU, A)

                    Maybe Jota will do me a favour and get benched for bad form 😆

                    Open Controls
                    1. Shnkswnt
                        4 hours, 23 mins ago

                        Aubameyang favourite for next three !
                        Probably Jota or targett, it's tough to pick one. May be targett just because you know wolves will score a few past them being at home !

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          4 hours, 20 mins ago

                          Cheers. I've gone with Aubameyang as it's half of the reason planned my transfers last week. Home form has been good, albeit Watford are bad!

                          Have benched Targett (and Ward, realised had to bench too).

                          Fair chance either of those two return but can't have 'em all.

                          Open Controls
                      • TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        4 hours, 21 mins ago

                        bench Ward. Get Auba

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          4 hours, 20 mins ago

                          Luckily I made the moves before your comment 😛

                          Open Controls
                          1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            4 hours, 11 mins ago

                            😀 good luck! Brought in Auba myself and captained him.

                            Open Controls
                    2. SuperMane Returns
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      4 hours, 39 mins ago

                      Who to captain in VFPL?
                      *Auba v BOU (home)
                      *KDB v Schmeichel-less LEI (home)

                      Thanks in advance 🙂

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 28 mins ago

                        Aubameyang

                        Open Controls
                      2. The Mandalorian
                        • 7 Years
                        4 hours, 27 mins ago

                        Aub

                        Open Controls
                    3. The Mandalorian
                      • 7 Years
                      4 hours, 35 mins ago

                      Salah Rasford to Son Auba (c) got martial as UTD cover.

                      WC available if it goes wrong.

                      Open Controls
                      1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        4 hours, 20 mins ago

                        very nice moves!

                        Open Controls
                    4. Holmes
                      • 6 Years
                      4 hours, 24 mins ago

                      Was deadline changed by 30mins? Thought I had 30 more mins, activated WC. Somehow managed to save the team but Bruno and Boly on bench with Targett and Alonso in starting XI, captaincy stuck on Rashford instead of Aubameyang 😮

                      *Rant over*

                      Open Controls
                      1. Holmes
                        • 6 Years
                        4 hours, 13 mins ago

                        *Sets team for next GW*

                        Open Controls
                      2. Ragabolly
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        4 hours, 11 mins ago

                        It's always at 7 😮

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ragabolly
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          3 hours, 14 mins ago

                          I can revert the changes tomorrow if you want

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ragabolly
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            3 hours, 13 mins ago

                            What's your id?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Holmes
                              • 6 Years
                              3 hours, 12 mins ago

                              85

                              That would be nice, not sure if its fair though

                              Open Controls
                              1. Ragabolly
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                3 hours, 10 mins ago

                                I don't mind, and I am sure other managers here won't mind too 😛

                                Open Controls
                                1. Holmes
                                  • 6 Years
                                  3 hours, 8 mins ago

                                  Cool, thanks

                                  Targett and Alonso should be on bench. Boly and Bruno in starting XI. Aubameyang (c).

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Ragabolly
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    3 hours, 8 mins ago

                                    Sounds good.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Ragabolly
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      3 hours, 1 min ago

                                      That said, you will be punished in the cup as I wouldn't revert the final results. I think that's the fair disadvantage for your team this week.

                                      Open Controls
                          2. Jarvish Scott Talent
                            • 5 Years
                            3 hours, 12 mins ago

                            Respect Darwin

                            Open Controls
                        2. Holmes
                          • 6 Years
                          3 hours, 13 mins ago

                          Guess I didn't really knew the deadline since I make my moves one day before deadline, sigh... Atleast the team was accepted, otherwise WC would have been a waste 😆

                          Thanks!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ragabolly
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            3 hours, 12 mins ago

                            Give me your id and I will sort the team for you, after the action is done.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Holmes
                              • 6 Years
                              3 hours, 11 mins ago

                              85, Team name is OutOfForm

                              Open Controls
                      3. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 11 mins ago

                        Always been 7pm AFAIK.

                        Open Controls
                    5. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Kante is a big game player!

                      Open Controls
                    6. Ógie
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      4 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Dumped Salah and TAA today.

                      Only one goal from Salah and no cs so i got off lightly so far.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nomar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        3 hours, 50 mins ago

                        I never got TAA, too expensive.

                        Had VVD but got rid on WC due to some tough fixtures.

                        Open Controls
                    7. Nomar
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      4 hours, 10 mins ago

                      Alonso doing me proud as usual.

                      Open Controls
                    8. BNMC
                        3 hours, 59 mins ago

                        I guess I'm getting Lascelles off the bench then...

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nomar
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          3 hours, 44 mins ago

                          Webster for me.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Nomar
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            3 hours, 36 mins ago

                            Yay, Webster 1 pointer!

                            Open Controls
                      • BNMC
                          3 hours, 39 mins ago

                          Hey Legomane, did you buy and captain Pepe?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 8 Years
                            3 hours, 21 mins ago

                            He was going to, but then changed his mind and went Auba (c) for a hit instead 🙂

                            Open Controls
                            1. Legomané
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 2 Years
                              2 hours, 10 mins ago

                              True story - shoulda stuck to my no-hit rule and revelled in Pepe© glory 🙂

                              Open Controls
                        • SneakyPete
                          • 8 Years
                          3 hours, 29 mins ago

                          Hello there Ragabolly, This is not a criticism. Its just my suggestion, feels kinda odd that guys like aubameyang, aguero and salah are taking /scoring free kicks. I know its virtual but some of the aspects should be based on real life. Also the other week I saw Leicester lining up with Justin James, Chillwell and Ricardo in one line up and there was only one CB playing. I would suggest if there is rotation in defence, a cb should replace cb. found justin james replacing evans a bit odd. again just my opinion, I am really happy even if you don't make any tweaks.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ragabolly
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            3 hours, 24 mins ago

                            Hi Sneakypete,

                            When the commentary mentions a free kick then something happening, it doesn't mean the player who scored/missed took the free kick/corner. It just means as a result of the free kick/corner, eventually the player who did shoot scored/missed.. Maybe I can make this clearer.

                            For the second point, I did program it such that each starting lineup has at least two cbs. Maybe some odd thing happened, but that was the plan..

                            Open Controls
                        • BNMC
                            3 hours, 2 mins ago

                            Double United to save my GW...

                            Open Controls
                            1. Nomar
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              2 hours, 51 mins ago

                              Martial to hog the points.

                              Open Controls
                            2. Little Red Lacazette
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours, 19 mins ago

                              Captain Martial saved mine.

                              Open Controls
                          • BNMC
                              2 hours, 58 mins ago

                              I've lost my patience with Rashford

                              Open Controls
                              1. Nomar
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                                Problem is, the moment I get Martial he’ll stop scoring and Rashford will rediscover his form again.

                                Open Controls
                            • Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              2 hours, 54 mins ago

                              Martial, calm down lad!

                              Open Controls
                            • Nomar
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              2 hours, 43 mins ago

                              Henderson cleanie. 🙂

                              Open Controls
                            • Ógie
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              2 hours, 20 mins ago

                              I always say to myself when playing fpl that if i manage 60 points then consider it a good week but in vfpl the pace is furious and i think you need 70+ to stay on par.

                              Open Controls
                            • Goooo Rickie
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              2 hours, 5 mins ago

                              Real FPL help required.

                              Pope, Foster
                              TAA, Roberson, Doherty, AWB, Egan, Fleck, KDB, Salah, Bruno, Sarr, DCL, Jota, Jimenez

                              I've been slow wildcarding for a while... Pretty happy with my team but for the first time in my fpl career I had 2 FT's last gw and decided to roll... (essentially wasting a transfer). Anyone have any decent/logical suggestions for tinkering of should i just leave it?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                                What chips have you got left?
                                What situation are you predicting FPL will be in if/when it comes back? Massive GW38? Extra GWs?
                                ITB?

                                Open Controls
                              2. Hazz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                                I think Jota will lose a lot of minutes (although Wolves fixtures are good), especially given they have decent alternatives.

                                Fleck doesn't excite me too much.

                                Maybe those two I'd change, but not much else really.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Goooo Rickie
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                  Predicting extra gw's. Only TC & FH left. Annoyingly used my BB the gw before lockdown

                                  Open Controls
                            • JammySprat
                              • 1 Year
                              1 hour, 49 mins ago

                              Biggest downside to virtual fpl is that the popular "big players" never blank which means looking for differentials isn't viable

                              Open Controls
                              1. Ragabolly
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                They do blank sometimes, like TAA/Robbo/Rashford today but I know what you mean.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Ragabolly
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                  Alli Traore too

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. JammySprat
                                    • 1 Year
                                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                    Traore big player is hopeful lol

                                    Open Controls
                              2. Gentle_Turks
                                • 2 Years
                                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                                Hmm...Salah GW11 2 points, Kane GW9 2 points, Mane GW8 2 points, Kane GW8 2 points.

                                Open Controls
                                1. JammySprat
                                  • 1 Year
                                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                                  What is this evidencing?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Gentle_Turks
                                    • 2 Years
                                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                    It's four random examples of popular "big players" blanking.

                                    Open Controls
                              3. Monkey Hanger
                                • 6 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                Some DGW's, and BGW's would add to the interest big time.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Ógie
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  just now

                                  Nah,i like it just the way it is without DGW's and BGW,s

                                  The thing is with having them MH is that it funnels managers into having more or less the same teams and strategy's building towards and for those gameweks.

                                  The way it is now encourages more variety of strategy and players which is a big plus over real fpl if you ask me.

                                  Open Controls

