ChampManFPL focus shifts to Man United and Middlesbrough fixtures

We have seen plenty of chaos in ChampManFPL but nothing that quite compared to the latest postponement.

Abrupt and at short-notice, we lost a game between the Premier League’s top two teams, sending managers into a spin and forcing them to make chip strategy decisions.

With Double Gameweek 15 looming large, managers now have to deal with the distracting rearrangement of Middlesbrough’s contest with Manchester United thanks to European fixtures.

As most managers own somewhere between three to five assets from these two clubs, as well as balancing a handful of other fires, Wildcard and Free Hit triggers will certainly be squeezed in the coming days.

Not only do ChampManFPL managers have to consider such a predicament, but it also occurs at the same time as a suspension for Thierry Henry and a three-month injury for the highly-fashionable Nolberto Solano.

Manchester United had given their owners a scare during Gameweek 12, dominating Bolton but falling behind after 65 minutes.

The Red Devils (and owners of their assets) needed a hero… and they got one. It was Juan Sebastian Veron who stepped up with two goals to give them a 2-1 win, returning them to the top of the league.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s men had been replaced by Middlesbrough earlier in the day as they won a hard-fought Tees-Wear derby 2-1 at The Riverside through an Allen Johnston’s winner.

Ownership of assets such as Dean Gordon, Alen Boksic and Alen Johnston is high and with potential Double Gameweeks coming up, it may be tempting to hold onto some Middlesbrough coverage despite the blank.

One team that managers will be looking at for their strategies moving forward is Liverpool.

With potential Double Gameweeks in their sights, we saw a Merseyside derby for the ages in Gameweek 12 with Everton winning 4-3.

Robbie Fowler returned a goal and an assist and is looking like a huge differential with a kind fixture run.

Gameweek 12 also saw Stefan Selakovic make his first appearance in attacking midfield for Spurs and he didn’t disappoint his patient owners, bagging two assists in a 3-1 win at Villa Park.

Spurs have a lovely fixture run from Gameweek 16 onwards where assets like Selakovic, Rebrov and Poyet will be strongly back on the radar.

Nwankwo Kanu has emerged as an option for Gameweek 13 managers after a Man of the Match performance against Derby in Gameweek 12.

With Henry suspended and doubts over the fitness of Dennis Bergkamp and Francis Jeffers, Kanu looks to be locked in for a home fixture against Sunderland.

Budgetary restrictions may lead managers to decide between the Nigerian international or the more expensive but relentlessly consistent Alan Shearer taking on a leaky Spurs defence.

The team that have not let down their owners has been Leicester City.

While clean sheets have been lacking, the goals certainly have not. Owners of James Scowcroft, Dennis Wise and Dean Sturridge have all been rewarded. With a Double Gameweek 15 looking confirmed and a home fixture against a porous away Leeds defence this week, the Foxes’ assets will continue to appeal – as will Ipswich Town.

For those who are Free Hitting in Double Gameweek 15, Ipswich have favourable home fixtures in Gameweek 14 and Gameweek 16.

Jason Koumas, Pablo Counago and their multiple defensive assets will still be up for consideration.

There are a lot of big decisions to make. With up to 12 teams having a Double Gameweek very soon, which strategy will you be following?

One thing is for sure. It won’t be the last chaotic fixture change of the season.