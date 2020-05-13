HG Sportswear shirt design knockout rounds now live

The knockout stages of Hope and Glory Sportwear’s shirt competition started this week.

We recently asked you to vote on your favourite designs in the group stages, which came to a conclusion last week.

We whittled 16 entries down to just eight with those votes and now we need you to have your say in the form of Twitter polls once more.

Here are the match-ups. Check if your entry made it through.

Legomaniac XI v Belz Boyz

Real So So Bad v Swanley Oaks FC

Mané Like Salah v Voet United

AFC Columbia v The Guerillas

The first of these match-ups has already begun on our Twitter account, and will run until lunch-time today.

Keep an eye out for the other three quarter-final matches coming soon.

When we reach the semi-finals, the last four shirts in the competition will be mocked up as graphic designs.

The lucky winner of the tournament will have theirs made for real.

Follow HG Sportswear on Twitter HERE.