Tournaments May 13

HG Sportswear shirt design knockout rounds now live

The knockout stages of Hope and Glory Sportwear’s shirt competition started this week.

We recently asked you to vote on your favourite designs in the group stages, which came to a conclusion last week.

We whittled 16 entries down to just eight with those votes and now we need you to have your say in the form of Twitter polls once more.

Here are the match-ups. Check if your entry made it through.

  • Legomaniac XI v Belz Boyz
  • Real So So Bad v Swanley Oaks FC
  • Mané Like Salah v Voet United
  • AFC Columbia v The Guerillas

The first of these match-ups has already begun on our Twitter account, and will run until lunch-time today.

Keep an eye out for the other three quarter-final matches coming soon.

When we reach the semi-finals, the last four shirts in the competition will be mocked up as graphic designs.

The lucky winner of the tournament will have theirs made for real.

Follow HG Sportswear on Twitter HERE.

  Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    
    
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    From fantasy football to a colouring in competition. How times have changed. 😀

    
    Jarvish Scott Talent
      
      7 hours, 48 mins ago

      Hope none of them got their mums to help them.

      
    Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      
      
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      I dare you to buy one and swagger down the street in it. You can't wear a hood over your face either , people have to see it is you

      
      Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        
        
        6 hours, 39 mins ago

        I double dare you back. No returns.

        
        Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
          
          
          5 hours, 54 mins ago

          I have 2 weeks by law to return anything. Except my underwear FFS Y-fronts

          
    HamezMace
      
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      I’ll help bring back some normality.

      Should I colour in the scout;

      A. Green
      B. Blue
      C. Pink
      D. Red

      £0.5 to spend on felt tips.

      
      Pasqualinho
        
        
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        LOL at pink owners.

        
      Jambot
        
        
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        A if you're leading C if you're chasing

        
      DavidMunday815
        
        
        
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I think you could get away with spending £0.2m each on the blue and red crayons instead of the premium felt tips. Gives you more captain options, a nice rotation, flexibility for later colouring sheets and £0.1m in the bank!

        
        HamezMace
          
          8 mins ago

          Enough for a chocolate fredo, a fine reward for a long day of staying inside, the lines.

          
  Utd - Were not a club, were…
    
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    come on voet united def the best design

    
  BNMC
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Calling all vFPL players, my season ticker is now live! There are two tickers - one that shows the fixtures according to a difficulty rating, and one that shows the fixtures according to teams' defensive performance (teams that have conceded more attacks recently will be rated easier).

      There's also a tab that shows the standout fixtures in the upcoming GW based on how one-sided the fixture is. These would be the fixtures where you would ideally look for captaincy.

      Huge thanks to TopMarx and Neale for the attack counter sheet where I sourced the raw attack data from.

      Check it out here (also a plug to my new twitter):
      https://twitter.com/TheEarlyTrans/status/1260505784305307648

      
      Gentle_Turks
        
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Thanks a lot for this. Good work.

        
      Wolves Ay We
        
        
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Good Work!

        
    Jambot
      
      
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Real fpl question.

      I only have 4.4m for my 5th defender. They will always be last on my bench I just want someone who will probably start. I still have a wildcard before I bench boost (assuming there are multiple gameweeks if football restarts) so not too worried about strength of bench but I want starting players in case games get called off.

      Currently looking at Williams united (4.2) but unsure he plays? Ny better suggestions?

      
      Pipermaru
        
        
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        I would pick one of Lascelles/Webster/Cathcart/Diop.

        
        Jambot
          
          
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          Thanks piper. I've got Lascelles as 4th defender but will look into the other 3 now. Much appreciated

          
      Klaren
        
        
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        I think Lascelles is definitely the best option in that price bracket. I'd stay away from Williams, he is the 2nd choice left back.

        
        Klaren
          
          
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          Just saw that you already have Lascelles. Probably Ward or Cathcart are the best choices in that case.

          
          Klaren
            
            
            4 hours, 39 mins ago

            And Charlie Taylor

            
            jtreble
              
              
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              +1.

              
          Gentle_Turks
            
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Don't forget Kiko. Cheaper.

            
          Jambot
            
            
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Yes I'm looking at ward now. Good CS potential and the occasional cheeky return. Don't suppose you know if he was he injured GW 14-22 or dropped?

            
      HamezMace
        
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Might be worth looking at Villa, although they're awful defensively, they have an extra game (if we get the bumper GW38 with BB) and they have something to play for.

        
        Jambot
          
          
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Mings is affordable those fixtures are so bad though it's putting me off a bit

          
          HamezMace
            
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Yeah someone above said Charlie Taylor, I forgot about him....even though he's in my own team I think!
He's probably the best option.
            He’s probably the best option.

            
            Jambot
              
              
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Nice, I don't have Pope so if Burnley have a good fixture it does give me the option to cover that off as well.

              
              HamezMace
                
                6 mins ago

                Exactly my reason for getting Taylor in the first place.
                Pope does tend to get an extra BPS when Burnley keep a clean sheet, but it’s a good compromise.

                
      FPLShaqiri
        
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        I would personally stick to the most nailed on players due to possible fixture congestion, so Lascelles/Cathcart would be my picks. I have Cathcart/Lascelles/Holgate, although Holgate is slightly more rotation prone imo.

        
        Jambot
          
          
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          All good shouts thanks Shaqiri

          
      Jambot
        
        
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Thanks for all the responses they were really helpful!

        
    FPLShaqiri
      
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Are we likely to get any information before 2pm Sunday? So far I have been doing somewhat of a slow wildcard, and am concentrating on a strong 15 (my last transfer will be to upgrade Button to a 4.5 bench boost keeper). If no further news what is the best course of action? (assuming there are more points to be gained)

      a) use 1 of 2 FTs, hoping for more GWs to be announced and my FT will be carried over.
      b) use 2 FTs if it improves my team, assume spare transfers won't be carried over if more GWs added.
      c) use whatever FTs and play bench boost, this would assume lots of matches in GW38.

      I also have wildcard and FH, but these will only be useful if we get extra GWs as I see it.

      
      reddragons178
        
        
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Definitely wait as long as possible for news .. .then if none forthcoming I would do b) and get 15 starters just in case.

        (I'm in exactly the same situation re FTs and Chips remaining....and Button )

        
        FPLShaqiri
          
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Cheers! Will probably just use 1 FT incase the other carries over (no idea if true), as I don't really know what I'd do with 2! I am thinking Reina as my back up purely for pen saves and I liked him at Liverpool, plus that extra fixture!

          
          STHH
            
            
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Plus he likes to go up for corners!

            
          GARY AND JAMIE
            
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Is Heaton not a danger to him starting?

            
            FPLShaqiri
              
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Good point, forgot about him. I guess that makes it too risky to go Reina.

              Open Controls
              1. GARY AND JAMIE
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                I'm in same boat and kept enough cash to get a 4.6 keeper for Button with my FT. McCarthy favourite I think.

                Open Controls
            2. El Presidente
                42 mins ago

                Heaton had a severe knee injury, I doubt he will be ready to play, especially in this context and especially with Reina

                Open Controls
        2. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          I don’t think we’ll get any more information before the deadline. They won’t learn much they don’t know already. I think it’s a real let down they can’t say ‘if the football returns we will/won’t add extra gameweeks and spare transfers will/won’t carry over’ poor form from fpl but no surprises there. I’m assuming if the game continues there will be extra gameweeks and that the transfer will carry over.

          Open Controls
        3. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          And I wouldn’t use bench boost I don’t think even fpl are so amateur they would have a 92 game gameweek without informing us before the deadline. And if they do it’s such a farse it’s not worth caring about anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. GARY AND JAMIE
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            They are capable of anything it seems. I'm ruling nothing out.

            Open Controls

