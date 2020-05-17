Take our Fantasy Premier League 2012/13 quiz

Our weekly Fantasy Premier League quiz returns and we’ve been trawling through the history books in order to attack you with 20 questions on the 2012/13 campaign.

This was the season of Manchester United’s most-recent title win, with Sir Alex Ferguson stepping down from the hot seat at Old Trafford after 27 years at the helm.

Gareth Bale scooped about every award going in his final campaign as a Premier League player, while Queens Park Rangers, Reading and Wigan Athletic all dropped down to the Championship.

From a Fantasy perspective, this was also the year of Michu – the Spaniard racking up 21 attacking returns in his debut season in England.

As ever there’s a mix of questions on FPL returns and key events, which vary in difficulty.

To make life a little easier for those who have more important things to remember, the multi-choice format at least gives you a one in four chance of answering each brainteaser correctly.

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions, and let us know how you got on in the comments section.

READ MORE: Our 2013/14 quiz

READ MORE: Our 2014/15 quiz

READ MORE: Our 2015/16 quiz

READ MORE: Our 2016/17 quiz

READ MORE: Our 2017/18 quiz

READ MORE: Our 2018/19 quiz

READ MORE: Our 2019/20 quiz