HG Sportswear shirt design semi-finals now live

The semi-final stage of Hope and Glory Sportwear’s shirt competition is now underway.

We recently asked you to vote on your favourite designs in the group stages, and then the quarter-finals, which came to a conclusion last week.

We have now whittled 16 submissions down to just four, and it’s time for you to decide the finalists.

As promised, the semi-finalists have been rewarded with graphic designs of their submissions, which you can view below.

Here are the match-ups. Check if your entry made it through.

Legomaniac XI v Real So So Bad

Voet United v AFC Columbia

The first of these match-ups has already begun on our Twitter account, and will run until lunch-time tomorrow.

Keep an eye out for the other semi-final match coming soon.

The lucky winner of the tournament will have theirs made for real.

