HG Sportswear shirt design semi-finals now live

The semi-final stage of Hope and Glory Sportwear’s shirt competition is now underway.
We recently asked you to vote on your favourite designs in the group stages, and then the quarter-finals, which came to a conclusion last week.
We have now whittled 16 submissions down to just four, and it’s time for you to decide the finalists.
As promised, the semi-finalists have been rewarded with graphic designs of their submissions, which you can view below.
Here are the match-ups. Check if your entry made it through.
- Legomaniac XI v Real So So Bad
- Voet United v AFC Columbia
The first of these match-ups has already begun on our Twitter account, and will run until lunch-time tomorrow.
Keep an eye out for the other semi-final match coming soon.
The lucky winner of the tournament will have theirs made for real.
Follow HG Sportswear on Twitter HERE.
"The first of these match-ups has already begun on our Twitter account, and will run until lunch-time today."
Mistake?