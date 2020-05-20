2
Tournaments May 20

HG Sportswear shirt design semi-finals now live

2 Comments
The semi-final stage of Hope and Glory Sportwear’s shirt competition is now underway.

We recently asked you to vote on your favourite designs in the group stages, and then the quarter-finals, which came to a conclusion last week.

We have now whittled 16 submissions down to just four, and it’s time for you to decide the finalists.

As promised, the semi-finalists have been rewarded with graphic designs of their submissions, which you can view below.

Here are the match-ups. Check if your entry made it through.

  • Legomaniac XI v Real So So Bad
  • Voet United v AFC Columbia

The first of these match-ups has already begun on our Twitter account, and will run until lunch-time tomorrow.

Keep an eye out for the other semi-final match coming soon.

The lucky winner of the tournament will have theirs made for real.

Follow HG Sportswear on Twitter HERE.

2 Comments
  1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    "The first of these match-ups has already begun on our Twitter account, and will run until lunch-time today."

    Mistake?

    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah good point, should say tomorrow. Will fix.

      Legomaniac XI v Real So So Bad just taken a twist - was 50.50 until Real So So Bad secured the support of Paul Chuckle 😮

