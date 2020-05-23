53
News May 23

The latest on Project Restart after clubs return to training

53 Comments
Premier League clubs have returned to training this week, with small-group sessions having been given the green light to take place from Tuesday onwards.

Players from all 20 top-flight teams have been back on the grass to varying degrees, although this ‘phase one’ of the return to training protocol is strictly of the non-contact variety and subject to social distancing measures.

We round up what has been happening up and down the country this week as the so-called Project Restart steps up a gear.

RETURNING FROM INJURY

Solskjaer provides Rashford injury update as Rodgers backs Vardy from the spot

There were a few familiar faces who we haven’t seen in a while who were spotted back in training this week.

Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) was pictured at Carrington, having not kicked a ball since sustaining a back injury in January.

Harry Kane (£10.8m), Steven Bergwijn (£7.4m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) have all been stepping up their comebacks at Hotspur Way, with Son having previously carried out mandatory military service in his native South Korea.

Kane has been out the longest of the three, having tore his hamstring on New Year’s Day.

Tammy Abraham (£7.5m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.2m), Christian Pulisic (£6.9m) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.3m) were among the Chelsea players who were previously injured or lacking in match-fitness who were spotted at Cobham on Tuesday, meanwhile.

Hudson-Odoi had been the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19 back in March but has made a full recovery, as has Mikel Arteta, whose similarly early diagnosis acted as a catalyst in the suspension of play.

The Arsenal boss and left-back Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), who has yet to feature under his new manager because of a shoulder injury, were involved in training at London Colney this week.

David Brooks (£6.2m) is among a cluster of Bournemouth players nearing a return after lengthy lay-offs, while the fit-again Jonny (£5.4m) is back in training with Wolves.

Alisson (£6.2m) was being put through the paces at Melwood as Jurgen Klopp gave his squad a clean bill of health, while Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m) and Matt Lowton (£4.2m) are back in contention at Burnley after spells on the sidelines.

Ashley Barnes (£6.1m) is not yet up to speed after double hernia surgery in January, however.

STAYING AWAY

N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) has been given permission to train at home because of coronavirus fears, with Sky Sports reporting on Friday that the player would be prepared to miss the rest of 2019/20.

Troy Deeney (£6.2m) will also not be returning to training for the time being, with the Watford striker citing concerns about the welfare of his young son.

MORE TESTING

Earlier in the week, 748 players and club staff were tested for coronavirus, with six results coming back positive.

Adrian Mariappa (£4.2m) and two other Watford employees were revealed to be among that number, along with Burnley coach Ian Woan.

Hornets boss Nigel Pearson said on Friday that his defender “looks exceptionally well and feels very well himself” despite the diagnosis.

Further testing took place across the 20 Premier League clubs on Friday, with the results from this second round of tests expected back on Saturday or Sunday.

WHEN WILL THE SEASON RESUME?

No Premier League football before April 30 but plans remain to finish the season

That’s the million (or should that be billion) dollar question and one we have yet to be provided with an answer.

Interviewed by BBC Sport on Friday, the Chief Executive of the Premier League, Richard Masters, was asked when top-flight football would resume.

In response, Masters said:

We had a staging post in mid-June but we have to be flexible. We are able to discuss at least next week the possibility of going to contact training and then after that, it’s about how much contact training is required – and that really gives you a start date. So we have to be flexible.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday that the government sign-off on a return to contact training could come “very shortly”.

EARLY DOUBLE GAMEWEEK?

In another interview days earlier, Masters had said that the four clubs with ten fixtures remaining – namely Manchester City, Arsenal, Sheffield United and Aston Villa – could have their outstanding matches played soon after the restart in order to level the playing field.

The Premier League’s head honcho said:

It is a relatively normal occurrence for, at this stage of the season, there to be displaced matches that have to be played.

But I think it is a good idea to prioritise games that have to be played first relatively early in the schedule.

While it’s still just at the “good idea” stage and we have no idea how Fantasy Premier League plan to accommodate the other 90 remaining fixtures, it could be that we’re in early Double Gameweek territory if and when the top tier of English football resumes.

What’s Next?

UEFA aims to have 2019/20 club competitions finished by the end of June

A vote on phase two of of the return to training protocol will take place early next week, with clubs, players, managers and unions all consulted ahead of it.

UEFA had originally set a deadline of May 25 for its member leagues to inform them of plans to resume their respective domestic seasons, although it’s not clear if the rescheduling of the European governing body’s next executive committee meeting (which has moved from May 27 to June 17) will give the Premier League a bit of breathing space in that regard.

53 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mad_beer ✅
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Good Saturday morning all

    Open Controls
    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Dude you missed Friday . What happened? 😆

      Open Controls
  2. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    It is all about the money, ain't it.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Since its been invented, yeah.

      Open Controls
  3. waldo666
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Was all set to transfer KDB top Richarlison in vFPL, run a friendly and KDB top scores with 17!

    Open Controls
    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Ah, thanks! - was Sané involved in celebrations?

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        A goal and a YC for 6 points, 8 score involvements.

        Open Controls
  4. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Virtual fpl:
    I would like some information regarding KDB's future form and points - anyone with some friendly game results? The one Man C game I ran is not that representative since Sané got a red card after 10 minutes:

    Liverpool - Man C
    3-0
    Goals: Firmino, Mané, Salah
    Assists: Mané, Robertson, TAA

    Salah: 15, Alexander-Arnold: 15, Mané: 13, Agüero: 12, Jesus: 11, Firmino: 11

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      See above.

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        It was in a 6-1 drubbing to Everton too btw. Jesus, Kun and Sterling all in the points.

        Open Controls
    2. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      maybe we could create a hot topic each gw where we just leave our friendly results if so inclined sure everybodys will help some1.. that said i did 3 brighton games and they are pretty uninspiringbut ill post here incase some1 is interested

      Open Controls
      1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        BRI 0-2 EVE
        G Sigurdsson Walcott

        A Keane

        Open Controls
        1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          BRI 0-1 SHU
          G Baldock
          A Fleck

          Open Controls
          1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            BRI 0-0 PAL

            Open Controls
  5. TheFantasyFreÆK ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Repost for the deadzone crowd!

    Recorded an episode with the General where both of us pick their best FPL XI's of all time:

    https://youtu.be/c0SB--OLS2Q

    Open Controls
    1. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Will give this a listen whilst I’m out walking over the weekend. Cheers!

      Open Controls
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Vpl- not seeing any changes needed for tonight. Giving KDB one more chance against leaky Spurs defence. Any moves you would suggest here?

    McCarthy
    TAA Van Aanholt Robertson
    Salah KDB Bruno Grealish Trossard
    DCL Ings

    Button Greenwood Burn Bardsley

    Open Controls
    1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      should be good.. tough captain choice this week

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes- thinking TAA but will probably end up on Salah

        Open Controls
  7. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Tonight's Bayern game can be watched with virtual fans noise added to broadcast.
    Will be bit like a game of PES I guess.

    Open Controls
  8. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    No contact allowed in training but are they allowed to kick the corona covered ball at the keeper?

    Open Controls
    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      If that is profitable then yer, sure

      Open Controls
    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Even worse, think about all that corona covered grass they're running at.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Diluted bleach kills the virus in less than a minute. Give the ball a quick wipe and off you go. Sorted.

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        So they are allowed to shoot bleach covered balls at the keeper?

        Open Controls
    4. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Whilst the corona-covered sun shines in the corona-filled sky.

      Open Controls
  9. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    If they go with the immediate DGW then i assume it will be the only one for rest of season. So anyone with BB left probably has hand forced to use it and won’t be able to WC in a BB ready squad.

    I did a slow WC and have actual WC/BB left, but would have loaded up on City/Arsenal/Villa/Sheff U more if I knew they would DGW straight up. Speculation still I guess.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yeah I have no idea what their plans are but you'd think they would try to get as many games played as early as possible just incase.

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Yep indeed I guess those that loaded up on the City/Arsenal game could benefit if they left their team alone. Ive only got KDB, Grealish and Basham, plus one FT - in which case a WC/BB over single GWs based on fixtures/form etc later in the piece seems a better very speculative plan

        Open Controls
      2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Players will be dropping like flies. I would avoid anyone who has problems with muscular injuries for one

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Especially with no mach fitness going into it. They are gonna be foooked.

          Open Controls
          1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            Sports scientists will have to be on the ball. Can't see Pep risking the likes of KDB, Kun etc with nowt to play for. Players like Martial and Danny ings may as well just ping their hammys now, get it over with

            Open Controls
            1. GARY AND JAMIE
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              Yeah but surely they need to build up match fitness.

              Open Controls
              1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                Absolutely. I remember Klopp saying that any sports scientist will tell you that players need a full 3 days minimum to get over the effects of the last game. A full 4 to 6 weeks of pre season. All depending on the player of course. Weight will be an issue for some of them i reckon

                Open Controls
                1. GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  If FPL restarts its going to be about getting 11 on the pitch indeed. As Virg says the wing backs might be at the greatest risk, centre halves with 100pc starting records may be very useful

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Definitely. The stop start players who need to accelerate. Central defenders and GK probably the safest from rotation

                    Open Controls
      3. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        ...and probably key for them is getting 2 Liverpool matches played quick. One less issue for them if the title is mathematically sewn up asap.

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          That's a good point. The same must apply to Man City too. The league will hope that Liverpool win games and Man City lose their games ASAP. Get it over and done with.

          Open Controls
          1. GARY AND JAMIE
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            City v Pool could be done quick yes

            Open Controls
      4. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        I don't think they will cram the games in the first gameweek. More likely to be a double the following week.

        They will want some time to review how the first round of fixtures have gone and address any issues before going again.

        Open Controls
        1. GARY AND JAMIE
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Hope not. I think Jarvs shout below makes a lot of sense. Great ‘test the water’ for players, club staff, medics, TV, media etc.

          Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      If they want to do a "soft launch", the two games in hand (one a day on the first weekend) seems ideal.

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes good call and a very attractive fixture in Villa/Sheff U!

        So first GW could be a massive blank GW...

        Open Controls
  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    With this news of a possible early double, I wish I had slow Wildcarded more Man City, Sheffield United and Arsenal players in now.

    I had 2 FTs when GW38 ended. Will I get them back?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I also did, would expect so but we’re in uncharted territory so anything can happen. Just got to wait for news. Who do you have?

      I have KDB, Egan and Auba.

      Open Controls
    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      You should do unless they go for this crazy free WC idea. Could be a lot of ‘2 point’ hits if not

      Open Controls
    3. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I still don't want many City, SHU, Villa or Arsenal players for the rest of the gameweeks, so pretty happy with my team regardless - wouldn't be surprised if it was a very underwhelming DGW anyways.

      Still, I'd probably FH unless the fixtures are organised into a whole series of DGWs

      Open Controls
  11. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    When they start playing here in Denmark next week 5 substitutions are allowed in a game - that substitutions have to be made within 3 game stops though. Will something similar apply if/when PL resumes?

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Exactly the same for the PL.

      Open Controls
    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Probably. Safety of players will be paramount.

      Open Controls
  12. Joe-AsWell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Who cares

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      About what?

      Open Controls
    2. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nobody cares, always been like that...

      Open Controls

