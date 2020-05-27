Premier League clubs to resume contact training after unanimous vote

The Premier League restart moved a step closer on Wednesday as top-flight clubs voted unanimously to resume contact training.

Having previously had to adhere to social distancing guidelines, squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling – although any “unnecessary close contact” is still discouraged.

Players, managers, unions and the UK government were all consulted ahead of this morning’s shareholders meeting.

Strict medical protocols at training grounds will still be in place, with players and club staff continuing to be tested for coronavirus twice a week.

Further decisions on a restart date and match venues have yet to be made, with discussions ongoing.

