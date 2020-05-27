13
Scoutcast Episode 331 – Best FPL players so far and for the rest of the season

A degree of training has resumed among Premier League teams and top-flight leagues are planning to start, or are already underway, across Europe. This gives optimism among Fantasy Premier League managers that the 2019/20 season can resume soon.

Ahead of the return of England’s top footballing tier, the Scoutcast turns its attention to the current campaign as Joe, Neale and Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy consider the best players of 2019/20 so far and for the rest of the season.

While many of their selections are those that have racked up the points for them throughout the season, they have also focused their choices on players to target once the Premier League has been given the nod to resume.

There are restrictions, too: they have two picks per position and one for each has to be a budget option. A one player per team rule is also applied, so that they don’t flood their choices with Liverpool assets.

Meanwhile, Ragabolly’s Virtual FPL is discussed, as the Scoutcast crew consider how remarkably well this lockdown distraction is mirroring real-life FPL. Their future moves also come under scrutiny, especially how to deal with Wolves and Manchester City’s upcoming great virtual fixture run.

Who have been your favourite Fantasy Premier League players this season? Who will be the key players to own when Premier League matches are able to resume?

Let us know in the comments section below.

  1. rokonto
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    De bruyne

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is that German for first?

  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Looking at VPL team tomorrow and what to do with Salah. Either

    A Salah DCL to Mané Jiménez
    B Salah DCL to KDB Firmino
    C Any other suggestions

    Trossard to Cantwell and/ or Bardsley to Baldock could be good also but not possible given Salah needs to be dealt with

    McCarthy
    TAA Robertson Van Aanholt
    Salah * Sané Bruno Grealish Trossard
    DCL * Pukki

    Pope Greenwood Bardsley Burn

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Really enjoyed this episode today. Well done to all three.

    Some laugh out loud moments as well ....

    Dendonker is on the beach 😆

    Joe keeps benching vast swathes of points whether its real FPL or virtual 😆

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Neale's comments on Klopp treating the last 7 games as a preseason was a very good point. Something we should all consider.

      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Don't watch it so just going by what you said what was his reasoning or what his he basing it on? The idea sounds rediculous seeing as though if you stop for over a week you lose most of your match fitness and they will be having a break between starting again.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          You'll have to watch it. I'm paraphrasing but there won't be much of a preseason before next season by the looks of it and with nothing to play for Klopp may use the dead rubber games to play fringe players .... ESPECIALLY if they need to hit X number of games to get a winners medal.

    2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      When will they invite you on? This is getting beyond ridiculous now.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Give the people what they want. Bring back Mark and get the Virg on.

        1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Granny is the one most would want back i reckon . He had character. A new cast would be good they should mix it up a little

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            You need Mark to get the best out of Granny. They had bona fide chemistry.

            1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Nah , rather see you and Epic battle it out to be honest

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Kane, Son, Sane, Pogba, Rashford, McGinn, Laporte .... you could Wildcard in a whole team of formerly-injured, forgotten-about explosive players and absolutely fly up the ranks.

    These are proven FPL assets that no one owns. Huge opportunity.

