Scoutcast Episode 331 – Best FPL players so far and for the rest of the season

A degree of training has resumed among Premier League teams and top-flight leagues are planning to start, or are already underway, across Europe. This gives optimism among Fantasy Premier League managers that the 2019/20 season can resume soon.

Ahead of the return of England’s top footballing tier, the Scoutcast turns its attention to the current campaign as Joe, Neale and Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy consider the best players of 2019/20 so far and for the rest of the season.

While many of their selections are those that have racked up the points for them throughout the season, they have also focused their choices on players to target once the Premier League has been given the nod to resume.

There are restrictions, too: they have two picks per position and one for each has to be a budget option. A one player per team rule is also applied, so that they don’t flood their choices with Liverpool assets.

Meanwhile, Ragabolly’s Virtual FPL is discussed, as the Scoutcast crew consider how remarkably well this lockdown distraction is mirroring real-life FPL. Their future moves also come under scrutiny, especially how to deal with Wolves and Manchester City’s upcoming great virtual fixture run.

Who have been your favourite Fantasy Premier League players this season? Who will be the key players to own when Premier League matches are able to resume?

