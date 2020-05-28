229
National media reports potential Premier League return date

A potential return date for the Premier League has been reported by the national media this afternoon.

The Telegraph are claiming that clubs have today decided to restart the competition on Wednesday, June 17.

This would see the following fixtures fulfilled so that all teams will be on 29 games played by the weekend of Saturday, June 20:

  • Aston Villa v Sheffield United
  • Manchester City v Arsenal

That, therefore, suggests we could be looking at a Double Gameweek to get things back up and running, or it could be a short Blank Gameweek before the next one on the weekend of June 20.

Either way, we are still waiting on confirmation of the date in question from the Premier League.

There remains plenty still up in the air pertaining to fixtures and, by extension, Fantasy Premier League deadlines.

Recent reports in the media have suggested that each round of action could turn into marathon-esque weekends of football.

Reported plans suggested that Saturdays could see games at 12 noon, then 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

There also appears to be support for midweek games to follow a similar trend, broadcasted in a Champions League style double-header with kick-offs at 6pm and 8pm.

Despite the positive progress being made towards a Premier League restart, we must remember that there will continue to be ongoing coronavirus testing.

Another batch of results was announced earlier this week, the third to be undertaken this month.

In this latest round, of 1,008 players and staff were tested, this time producing four positive results from three different clubs. These individuals will now self-isolate for seven days.

These regular tests are will be a regular fixture of the build-up to the Premier League’s return and could continue once matches are underway again.

So far, a total of 12 individuals have become confirmed coronavirus cases from 2,752 tests conducted in the Premier League.

Players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week with the capacity increased from 50 to 60 tests available per club for the fourth round of testing.

Earlier this week, Premier League clubs unanimously voted to resume contact training in groups between four and 12 players. This decision was reached after consultation with clubs, players, managers, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), the League Managers’ Association (LMA) and the government.

The move to this form of training came after Premier League squads began non-contact sessions last week.

Meanwhile, Watford Troy Deeney (£6.2m) has been reportedly been convinced to return to Watford training, after missing the first week back to shield his young son, who has suffered from breathing complications, from coronavirus.

“I only said that I wasn’t going back for the first week. People took that as I’ll never go back. But everyone appreciates everything the Premier League is trying to do as well. I don’t think it’s a case of pure neglect in terms of ‘We’re going back to work, get on board’ or it’s anything like that. There have very good lines of communication and I’ve maybe had four or five meetings now. I’m the captain of a Premier League football team. I’m not doing my job if I’m sitting back at home, saying to the players: ‘You win this game for me and I’m not doing anything’. Anyone that knows me knows I’m never scared of a challenge. But anyone that knows me also knows that family is the most important thing for me. I also think ultimately, everyone knows that this is happening, the season is gonna finish and you control the controllables really. To be fair, if it weren’t for my missus, I probably wouldn’t. But she’s adamant that we can do enough things to protect ourselves. We are trying to figure out like, ways to wash the clothes separately and little things like that. You know, I’ve got quite a busy household. Also Watford have been excellent with me as well. They are trying their best to do anything to support me and my family. I haven’t been to work as yet. But I’m potentially going to go in next week. Even if it’s just to have a conversation. I’ve already been in dialogue with all the players and all the management.” – Troy Deeney

  ZoumasBloomers
    
    
    
    2 days, 3 hours ago

    Also thinking back to Leverkusen being 1-0 down at half time and making three subs on Tuesday. Would be an FPL killer

    
  PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
    
    2 days, 3 hours ago

    Looks like it’s gonna be like pre-season with hundreds of teams etc without any concrete info from Premier League & FPL.
    Most likely in 2 weeks time EVERYBODY’s team will nothing like they state will be atm.
    Sit back drink beer and enjoy that sun .

    
    ZoumasBloomers
      
      
      
      2 days, 3 hours ago

      But as far as I’m aware we only have 1 or 2 FTs

      
  fc_skrald
    
    
    2 days, 3 hours ago

    Great news with pl. Now for virtual fpl tonight:

    I will likely use my two free transfers to get Mané and Neto as below. More to be done for this team - it will be for a -4 points hit?

    Pope
    TAA, Alonso, Aurier
    Mané(VC), Sané(C), Neto, Fernandes
    Jimenez, Abraham, Calvert-Lewin

    Button, Gibson, Simpson, Amartey
    0 FT, 3.1 million in the bank

    
    Hazz
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Assume you are selling Salah. Who are you losing for Neto?

      Concerned points opportunities aren't as great for the likes of Abraham, DCL, Alonso & Aurier for the next two or so.

      
      Hazz
        
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        (Although Alonso could be a surprise. Chelsea defence performing well in sims & the game. Still involved in attacks, just not converting.)

        
        fc_skrald
          
          
          2 days, 2 hours ago

          Yes I have had Alonso all season and will not sell him. Very involved in attacks, he should get his goals again soon I hope

          
      fc_skrald
        
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Salah yes and Maddison.

        
  Lateriser 12
    
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    But Aguero isn't nailed.

    
  RECKLESS
    
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    What you guys reckon Greenwood will be in 2years time? Trainwreck like Janzuaj, Macheda or worldbeater like Kane, Lewa. For one thing I love his natural finishing which I havent seen since Rooney-Berbatov times

    
    ritzyd
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      He is such a natural finisher, looks class.

      
  Don Kloppeone
    
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Afternoon lads! Long time again!

    Just checked who I had in my team for the first time in like 10 weeks... let’s just say I’m not sure I can take the headache of FPL reopening!

    How’s everyone doing? At least the sun’s shining eh 😆

    
    GARY AND JAMIE
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Good thanks. If you had your team set up for City Arsenal you are in good shape

      
      Don Kloppeone
        
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        I’ve made no transfers since the stoppage. Defence is looking poor, amongst other things!

        McCarthy
        TAA, VVD, Stevens
        Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Barnes
        Auba, Jimi, Ings
        (McGovern) (Cantwell, Williams, Holgate)

        It’s weird. It’s like looking at a bunch of strangers!

        
        GARY AND JAMIE
          
          2 days, 2 hours ago

          Having Auba and KDB is a big plus. I did a slow wc but not sure its helped that much. Most players are back fit now

          
  bitm2007
    
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    The "Would you rather they (City/Ars and AVL v SHU) were part of a Blank or Double Gameweek?" question in the side bar is an interesting one.

    It's a Blank for me, I'd use my FH and go for 6 mids/forwards from the City/Arsenal game which I see as being high scoring, and 6 keepers/defenders including a sub from the AVL v SHU game which looks like one of the best chances of a 0-0 that we will get all season.

    
    GARY AND JAMIE
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Anyone with FH would want it blank. I think 6-7 players would be ok to navigate a DGW. God knows what line ups Pep will come up with.

      
  troux
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    VFPL Friendly results:

    Brighton 0-3 Liverpool
    Firmino G
    Origi G
    Henderson G, Mané A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Origi: 10, Firmino: 8, Mané: 7, Trossard: 4, Henderson: 4, Alexander-Arnold: 4

    West Ham 0-1 Liverpool
    Lallana G, Mané A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Firmino: 15, Mané: 9, Alexander-Arnold: 7, Haller: 7, Felipe Anderson: 5, Lallana: 3

    Southampton 0-4 Liverpool
    Chamberlain G, VVD A
    Matip G
    Firmino G, Mané A
    Firmino G

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Mané: 7, Firmino: 7, Ings: 6, van Dijk: 5, Chamberlain: 4, Henderson: 3

    
    Hazz
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Thanks man. Firmino doing decent in both our friendlies (for the most part).

      
      troux
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Yeah, I was all set to get Mané this GW, but I liked Firmino's AI in the friendlies, so I've gone for him instead.

        
  Hazz
    
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Some vFPL Friendlies I just ran. May influence my (C) choice, who knows.

    Aston Villa 2 - 2 Liverpool

    G: McGinn, Guilbery; Firmino, Mané
    A: Wesley; Henderson, Minamino
    YC: Grealish, Guilbert
    Bonus: Mané (3), McGinn (2), Guilbery (1)
    AI: El Ghazi: 8, Firmino: 7, Henderson: 6, Wesley: 5, VVD: 4, Gomez: 4 (odd?)

    -----

    Man City 0 - 1 Chelsea

    G: Kanté
    A: Mount
    YC: Mendy, Zinchenko; Alonso (again...), Rudiger, Mout
    RC: Aguero, Ederson (!!)
    Bonus: Azpilicueta (3), Zouma (2), Kepa (1)
    AI: Willian: 13, Mount: 12, Sané: 10, Alonso: 9, Azpilicueta: 9, Aguero: 7 (Tammy benched!)

    -----

    Man City 0 - 1 Watford

    G: Holebas
    A: Doucouré
    YC: B. Silva, Sterling, Fernandinho, Cancelo; Dawson, Success
    Bonus: Holebas (3), Doucouré (2), Kabasale (1)
    AI: Aguero: 12, KDB: 9, Sané: 8, Deulofeu: 7, Sterling: 7, Sarr: 6 (Unexpected result.)

    -----

    Anyone else seeing odd City results? (Or odd Mané AI for that matter?)

    
    TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      some more City friendlies posted on Twitter https://twitter.com/FPLarrows/status/1266051886605414400

      
      Hazz
        
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Cheers. Not conclusive in the slightest!

        Laporte had done much better in those (as I'd hoped) than mine.

        
    TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      I did three Chelsea friendlies and Tammy started them all https://twitter.com/TopMarx_FPL/status/1265747625153826817

      
  dunas_dog
    
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    V-fpl tonight. Having done Salah to Mané any of these moves worth -4 this game week?

    A DCL to Jiménez
    B Trossard to Neto or Traoré
    C Bardsley to Baldock and play over Van Aanholt

    McCarthy
    TAA Robertson Van Aanholt
    Mané Sané Bruno Grealish Trossard
    DCL Pukki

    Pope Burn Greenwood Bardsley

    
    TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      I like A because you can have Jiménez longterm

      
  GARY AND JAMIE
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Breaking: full round of fixtures weekend 20th. All games broadcast. 4 Sat games 4 Sun games and a Fri and Mon. Also midweek games. Its footy tastic

    
    Ragabolly
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      That'd be awesome 😀

      
      GARY AND JAMIE
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Just heard on radio

        
    GARY AND JAMIE
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Incentive to finish by end of July. I sense more dgws

      
      fiveyears
        
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Midweek games kicking off at 6pm and 8pm Tuesday - Thursday suggests the PL will do more midweek games than expected...

        
      Hazz
        
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        We're eagerly awaiting the fixture lista to plan those Wildcards, Free-Hits & Bench Boosts!

        
    Wolves Ay We
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Could easily keep the fixtures for GW 30 to 38 as they are and add the 2 midweek fixtures of the 17th to GW 30.

      
      GARY AND JAMIE
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Yes i dont see the need to change the fixture running order as it keeps the integrity that way. The real question is if the first week is a double or not

        
    Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      That's a BOOM in my books

      A pretty resounding BOOM

      
      GARY AND JAMIE
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Yep. BBC getting 4 games first up by all accounts

        
        Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          
          
          2 days, 1 hour ago

          Unreal

          
    GreennRed
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Are they showing some live game on terrestial TV?

      
      GARY AND JAMIE
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Plenty!

        
      Jarvish Scott Talent
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        4 out of the 92 apparently

        
        GreennRed
          
          
          2 days, 2 hours ago

          Whoopy doo!

          
      fiveyears
        
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        4/92 will be on the BBC

        
  JJeyy
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    How many transfers did you make during the delay? I think I made 3/4

    
    GreennRed
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      None.

      
    The_Fish
      
      
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      0, but my rank is 1798 so I’m in good shape.

      
  Nomar
    
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Cap Sane or Mane tonight?

    
    GreennRed
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Tight one. Mane. Brighton on 5/7 cleansheets, albeit against poor opposition but every opposition's poor compared Liverpool.

      I got De Bruyne and Sane in for this GW, captaining De Bruyne. Am susoecting Sane form won't hold.

      
      Nomar
        
        
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        Went with Mane.

        
  GARY AND JAMIE
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    If there is a Friday game on this first week - which sounds likely - then I think it all points to a DGW39. This levels off nicely for FPL.

    
  Hazz
    
    
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    A) Alonso/Salah/Jota >> Laporte/KDB/Firmino (-8)
    B) Alonso/Salah >> Laporte/Mané (-4)
    C) Salah >> Mane

    A is high risk, high reward. B is a bit more sensible, but Chelsea have been keeping CS. C is safer.

    
    GreennRed
      
      
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      VPL?

      
      Hazz
        
        
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Indeed

        
        GreennRed
          
          
          2 days, 1 hour ago

          C. Not seeing Laporte as an upgrade on Alonso and West Ham could grab a goal.

          
          Hazz
            
            
            2 days, 1 hour ago

            Probably sensible. Cheers.

            

