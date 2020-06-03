Scoutcast Episode 332 – How Should FPL Resume?

Fantasy Premier League will be back on June 17 with an early Double Gameweek.

Some of our questions about the restart of the FPL season have been answered already. But there are plenty more of issues up in the air.

Joe is joined by Andy and David to discuss the return of the game and the challenges ahead.

They take a nervous peek at the teams they currently have for the remainder of the season, as well as how many and which chips they have left.

Whether the game returns with one, two or unlimited transfers has been dominating FPL managers’ discussion already. Our trio looks at the pros and cons of the varying arguments, from free Wildcards to the business-as-usual approach.

How well should FPL acknowledge this challenging season? And how do the Scoutcast crew feel about the resumption of top-flight action?

Elsewhere, this episode pays tribute to the geniuses behind Virtual and Championship Manager FPL, who have been doing a remarkable job lifting our spirits in this enforced downtime.

How would you like FPL to resume? Let us know in the comments section below.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs