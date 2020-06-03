137
Podcast June 3

Scoutcast Episode 332 – How Should FPL Resume?

Fantasy Premier League will be back on June 17 with an early Double Gameweek.

Some of our questions about the restart of the FPL season have been answered already. But there are plenty more of issues up in the air.

Joe is joined by Andy and David to discuss the return of the game and the challenges ahead.

They take a nervous peek at the teams they currently have for the remainder of the season, as well as how many and which chips they have left.

Whether the game returns with one, two or unlimited transfers has been dominating FPL managers’ discussion already. Our trio looks at the pros and cons of the varying arguments, from free Wildcards to the business-as-usual approach.

How well should FPL acknowledge this challenging season? And how do the Scoutcast crew feel about the resumption of top-flight action?

Elsewhere, this episode pays tribute to the geniuses behind Virtual and Championship Manager FPL, who have been doing a remarkable job lifting our spirits in this enforced downtime.

How would you like FPL to resume? Let us know in the comments section below.

Premier League Restart

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 hours ago

    Happy Wednesday Epic and Mad Beer

    Who's ya daddy now ?

    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 25 mins ago

      I woke up late today. And good morning to you too! It's raining here today.

    2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      🙁

      Epic go no excuse. I Just outsmarted him 😀

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Are McDonalds opening up a summer fantasy football competition?

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      Drive-thru only, I'm waiting for the delayed McDonalds Monopoly game to get some more Now TV passes. I got the whole 2019-20 PL season on my mobile for free from them last year, and after going to cancel the second of those 5 month passes, Now TV offered me a free extension so I can now watch the delayed part of it for free as well.

  3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 38 mins ago

    Saul Niguez announcing his "New Club" (whatever that means) at 10am apparently...

    https://twitter.com/saulniguez/status/1267746007376420864

    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 19 mins ago

      Esports club apparently. Think it's a bit of a marketing stunt

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 38 mins ago

        Yeah would be odd to see him announce an actual transfer like this so Esports or a Night Club or something like that would make more sense

  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 13 mins ago

    My 8th green arrow in a row has got me up to 40th in VFPL, and I'm looking good for this GW (9 playing at home), but would you TC any of theses ? It looks like the best chance left for a Pool, Spurs and United assets.

    Pope
    TAA, Robertson, Alonso, Burn
    Mane, Martial, Neto
    Kane, Vardy, Pukki

    A) Mane (AVL)
    B) Kane (BOU)
    C) Martial (WHU)

    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Looking good. I think I will captain Mane this gw - he scored two in my friendly game against Norwich in a 5-1 win (Salah only got an assist)

  5. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 43 mins ago

    I agree with Andy’s point in the Scoutcast that giving everyone unlimited transfers for GW39 isn’t such a bad thing for those that still have a second WC (which could be used to good effect the following gameweek).

    So unlimited transfers and no additional chips. Leaving things as they were is also a fair option.

    1. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      nah it sucks for 2 reasons

      1) means can effectively use fh and bb in same week which is against the rules, very unfair to those with no bb left
      2) amount of transfers can be a rank decider if finish on same points so that punishes those who used their frees during lockdown.

      Can see why fpl towers would do it though so whatever

      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        1) is it really that different though to using your BB in GW1? Which is perfectly within the rules.
        2) True, unless FPL discard any trades made in the lockdown.

        Interesting to see what they do.

        1. Pasqualinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 45 mins ago

          I can't see them rolling back transfers. What about those that have taken point hits and the subsequent changes that need to be made to H2H results that have been long completed? Certainly not FPL Towers' style.
          Personally i don't like it as, like a lot of people, I used my WC in GW29 for the phantom double. It's a massive disadvantage for us - in relative terms we've just set ourselves up for the rest of the season but everyone who's held their WC will be able to also do that, and still be able to do it again later.

          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 31 mins ago

            If you WC’ed for the phantom double your team should be pretty well set up for the DGW return anyway?

            The PL is going to be too unpredictable from now onwards anyway, impossible to really know who has an advantage.

            1. POLSKA GOLA
              • 6 Years
              5 hours, 27 mins ago

              Agreed

            2. Pasqualinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 12 mins ago

              It is - reasonably well as we weren't WCing for the extra Villa/Sheff game - But my WC has been used. A free WC now is of little use to me - whereas its of massive use to everyone else who can get a team even more suited to the upcoming GW than me - and even better, they will still have a WC to use later.

              1. HamezMace
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 55 mins ago

                Yeah I see your point.

                For what it’s worth I expect FPL to just carry on where it left off, no extra WC, or unlimited transfers, no reset either.

                Genuinely if I had unlimited transfers I don’t know what I’d even do with them.

                1. jtreble
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  4 hours, 53 mins ago

                  “... For what it’s worth I expect FPL to just carry on where it left off, no extra WC, or unlimited transfers, no reset either ...”. Agree.

          2. Rasping Drive
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 52 mins ago

            Interesting points, Pasq. I agree with you on the first point, not their style at all.

            On your second point, I agree to an extent but am not convinced that the disadvantage would be massive.

            But common sense from you as always, old timer 😀

            1. Pasqualinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 48 mins ago

              We can agree to disagree on that one. The disadvantage always looks bigger to those who are disadvantaged.

        2. Rhinos
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 33 mins ago

          the difference is gw1 bb is open to everyone, also it probably consigns you to an early wc and it's not a dgw. This only open to those with chips left

    2. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      All this speculation of unlimited transfers seems a bit strange.
      Why not keep it simple.
      Everyone should start with the team and chips they had prior to the break and just one additional transfer to roll over.
      Anything else would make the whole season fraudulent in my opinion

      1. RichRover
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        Totally agree

      2. mad_beer ✅
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        So what do we do with the transfers made during the lockdown?

        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          They still stand.

          Personally I think FPL should have frozen the game with the PL was postponed all those weeks ago.

          The people that continued to make transfers in the ‘ghost’ weeks did so at their own risk.

          Some may feel they gained an advantage, some may now regret it, but either way it was their decision.

          1. POLSKA GOLA
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            This

          2. GARY AND JAMIE
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Think FPL got caught out like so many did, not sure of the impact the virus was going to have on the PL. Once they made the decision to allow FTs after GW29 rather than freeze they had kind of made their bed.

      3. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        I agree but transfers made during lockdown should also stand!
        (managers who too advantage of those FTs to change up their squad a little deserve to benefit from it imo).
        I took a -12 before the phantom DGW so that hurt a lot and if managers get unlimited transfers prior to DWG39 that would be unfair I feel for managers in situations like mine.
        (my OR is so bad it hardly matters admittedly)

        Open Controls
        1. POLSKA GOLA
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Yes, I agree those transfers should stand, FPL wasn’t completely frozen so whatever changes players made during that time it’s entirely within the spirit of the game

      4. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        It gives us something to discuss, I guess, which is always a good thing

    3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Rubbish imo.

      A free wc would benefit me massively but why punish those who are doing well by handing everyone a potential get out of jail free card . The number of complaints will bring their email servers down 😆

      Funny how the people who are doing so bad are the ones who are making up reasons why it's a good idea. Apart from me because i am ' Mr Integrity ' of course

      1. Tinkermania
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          PRO PUMPKIN, sensible point. Best of today so far.

    4. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      In virtual fpl who is the best max 5.1 million midfielder this gw? I have Neto at the moment but I also have two free transfers...

      1. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        click transfers-midfielders-sort by price. Job done

        1. fc_skrald
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 22 mins ago

          So I should keep Neto ☺ thanks

          1. Rhinos
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 19 mins ago

            i am

    5. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      I’m going to start a lobby for 6 FTs on restart.
      Seems fairer than a WC or no WC
      Can fix glaring issues but keep the core of your planning

      Anyone agree?

      1. Pasqualinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        It's a better idea than unlimited, but still too much.

        1. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          How many then?

          1. Pasqualinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 49 mins ago

            I'd leave it as it is. If, as expected, free transfers get rolled over, then most people will have 2. And I can't justify those who only have 1FT because of maximising their 'slow-WC' getting any extra.

          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 42 mins ago

            They have already given us 9 FT's that could be used to restructure our teams since the last PL game, one of those rolled over plus an additional FT at the start of the next GW should be enough to respond to any changes to the fixture order without destroying the team you have had a chance to build. I'd be surprised if we get any more than that.

            1. GREEN IS GOOD
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 35 mins ago

              I think they'll give unlimited transfers as it'll cover all bases... a lot of people outside of FFS etc won't have even touched their teams since lockdown.

              Plus it will regenerate interest in the game.

              (I'm parotting what they said in the Scoutcast but it sounds right).

              Those of us with a WC left will have an advantage I believe, as we can pack GW39 with DGW players, use BB, then WC GW40.

              1. jia you jia you
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 22 mins ago

                I must listen to the SC to hear that mindset but honestly that would kill teams like mine that are already well set up for the upcoming DGW and have no wildcard

                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 13 mins ago

                  I haven't listened to the Scout Cast either (10 minutes of that was enough for me a few years back), but the comments about it on here suggest it would kill/adversely effect my team as well.

                2. GREEN IS GOOD
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Fair enough. Whatever they do there will be winners and losers. To be on the wrong side of it would be very frustrating.

      2. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Unlimited transfers seems most fair to implement. I was told it’s what the Bundesliga FL did, though don’t play it myself.

      3. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        But how is that fair on the managers who set themselves up well for the DGW that never happened and used some FTs during lockdown to improve their squads.
        Fairest would be that managers get 2FTs and the chips that they had left. Perhaps an extra one for managers that haven't used a FT at all during lockdown.

        1. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 35 mins ago

          I used FTs for the first few weeks but was setting up for GW 36 that never happened

          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 28 mins ago

            Why were you targeting GW36?

        2. GREEN IS GOOD
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          There is no fairest solution in the current circumstances.

          1. scubasmithy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Ok so if FPL do nothing other than add new gameweeks, how is that unfair on anyone?

            Bemused by people thinking they should get anything in terms of transfers.

            1. GREEN IS GOOD
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 2 mins ago

              Fair comment

        3. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Can’t please everyone. Majority made little or no transfers. I believe Majority should prevail over a minority. As far as I see it, it would even the field more if everyone got unlimited transfers before the deadline.

          1. scubasmithy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            Even the field? No it will skew it

            1. FPL Pillars
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              No everyone gets it. People who have chips still have what they’ve used used.

          2. Tinkermania
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              FPL PILLARS, you are a good man and a greater contributor. Why do you want free transfer/WC so much? Just you personally. Don't speak for others.

              1. FPL Pillars
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 46 mins ago

                I am just added in my two cents. Personally I am quite neutral to the idea, my team is set up fine to continue without. I am in favour of it for teams effected by the pandemic / uncertainty of future of the season.

                1. Tinkermania
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Ah! I see. You want the wildcard for other people not for yourself as you are already set up. You are an even better man fighting for others. Hope everyone understands now that you are just trying to help.

          3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 23 mins ago

            No.

          4. GARY AND JAMIE
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            I'd say the 'fairest' option would be to reset it to mirror the end of GW29, if you didn't use a transfer you have 2 frees. It is hard on those that set up for City v Arsenal that week, the only consolation would be they should be well set for a DGW39 (though many would have since slow WC-ed these players out).

            However I don't really see how FPL can go back on transfers made in 30-38. They explained what they were going to do on the site. Thorough FPL managers will have checked the site since GW29 on a regular basis for information. The slow WC was an option and those that took it may actually be in a worse place than if they had left well alone.

            It is a impossible task really. The season will forever have an * by the side of it.

          5. scubasmithy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            No, the fairest way is to carry on as we are. Nobody has gained an unfair advantage to get to this point, nor do they have an advantage going forward. ANY additional transfers or chips will give an unfair advantage to those who have already played their chips.

            1. jia you jia you
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 49 mins ago

              I totally agree but people are biased. Imagine a team, like mine, for example with no WC or no BB but well set up for the DGW.
              If managers get unlimited transfers, use BB and still have their WC left it would annihilate teams like mine!

              1. scubasmithy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 15 mins ago

                Exactly

          6. jtreble
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Define, “lobby”. 🙂

        4. Tinkermania
            4 hours, 34 mins ago

            The fairest way is NOT to award anything extra. That way they are following the rules. Is there anyone with a wildcard asking for another wildcard?

            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 9 mins ago

              some are so that they can WC39, then either WC again in GW40 (effective making the first WC a FH) or before they BB. I'm with you regarding NOT to award anything extra however.

            2. Would Ed Woodward
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 2 mins ago

              I'd quite like another wildcard but I don't want anyone else to have one.

              1. Bury94
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                I'm sure if you ask nicely they'll do that for you

                1. Would Ed Woodward
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 11 mins ago

                  I very much doubt it'd help unfortunately, I'd probably but Pepe in again.

            3. Klaren
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 34 mins ago

              Yes I have a WC and still think it's fairer to give unlimited transfers to everyone. A lot has changed since the last GW including the rules (5 subs in a game) which could impact game time of various players.

              1. GARY AND JAMIE
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 27 mins ago

                This is a good point. If PL rules have changed you could hardly blame FPL if they tweaked things.

            4. Pasqualinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              I think pretty much all of them are, in fact its from WCers that the rumour has gained support. Why wouldn't you want 2 wildcards for the last few gameweeks?

            5. Fred54
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Going around in circles, discussing stuff we don't really have control over.

              FPL is definitely back. 🙂

          • Make Arrows Green Again
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            Hello all and good to see you again after a few months off!

            This may have been discussed already but I have been thinking for a few weeks that we might see more goals and fewer clean sheets when the Premier League returns. My thinking is that forwards can practice their shooting fairly easily in isolation, and depending on their setups they can practice passing and use ball cannons etc to work on ball control and volleys. Defending is much more of a team game however and players really need to be able to work as a unit in various areas of the pitch. They won't have had long to work on this before 17 June and so I am wondering if this part of the game is where the rustiness will be most apparent.

            On top of this, I would expect those forwards who suffer from poor composure, I am thinking along the lines of Shane Long or Benteke, might benefit from quiet stadia and less pressure. It might seem more like a training game for them and their finishing might be a but more assured as a result. Ditto penalty takers.

            For comparison, I am interested in how the performances and style of play in Bundesliga have been influenced by the lockdown period.I don't follow German football but there have been some interesting scorelines and there appear to have been a lot of goals scored, though I wouldn't know where to get the stats to make a clear (and quick) comparison.I don't watch it but those who do might be able to offer some insight into whether there are obvious differences in the post-lockdown game and what those differences might be.

            So what do you all think will be the major differences (if any at all) between pre and post-lockdown Premier League football and its impact on FPL?

            1. Make Arrows Green Again
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              More injuries too possibly:

              https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52881846

          • GARY AND JAMIE
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 15 mins ago

            The power of the BB chip has effectively gone this season unless there is another decent DGW. Playing it first up is a massive gamble, plus you can't get a large amount of DGWers in unless unlimited transfers are handed out.

            1. circusmonkey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 4 mins ago

              I used it in a single gw when I could field a reasonable 15. Got me 20 points.

              Fpl should not award anything when the game returns. Most will have 2 FT and those that don't have changed their team to perfection anyway for the season as a whole, so don't need it.

            2. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 42 mins ago

              Couldnt be more wrong

              1. GARY AND JAMIE
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 38 mins ago

                Yeah you're right now I read your detailed explanation why.

              2. TwiggsJameson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                Why is that wrong?

                1. TwiggsJameson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 22 mins ago

                  I agree with Gary and Jamie.

                  1. GARY AND JAMIE
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 28 mins ago

                    Probably has not read it right and thinks I am advocating unlimited transfers, which I’m not.

                2. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  Its wrong becayse it completely misinterprets the concept of the BB chip and hiw its best used

                  1. GARY AND JAMIE
                    • 6 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    Yes I'm fully aware you can gain ground with the chip by using it when others don't thanks. The main issue is that line ups are going to be harder than ever to predict. Besides which whenever I get a chance to play 12-13 good DGWers on a BB - particularly when I know my ML rivals have already used the chip - I'm going to do it.

                    No style of play is necessarily right or wrong.

                    1. Wild Rover
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21837947

                      1. GARY AND JAMIE
                        • 6 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Yeah...but I do try and dignify people with a response even if it is painful!

                      2. Nightcrawler
                        • 1 Year
                        10 mins ago

                        Stalker

            3. POLSKA GOLA
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 18 mins ago

              I’m considering BB on this coming DGW. Team is:
              Hendo, McCarthy
              TAA, Boly, Lund, Baldock, Soy
              Mané, KDB, Maddison, Sarr, Cantwell
              Auba, Jimi, Ings
              0.1itb
              Could get two more DGW players to have 7 off in total

              1. GARY AND JAMIE
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                7 is a good number. I can only get to 5 with 2FTs.

                1. POLSKA GOLA
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Added two Sheffield defenders over the dead GWs

          • bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            The match on Friday, May 19, expected to be Tottenham vs Manchester United

            https://www.hertfordshiremercury.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/sky-bt-confirm-fixtures-watford-4187556

            1. circusmonkey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              Almost identical article on Newcastle Chronicle: media consolidation through the Internet at work.

            2. POLSKA GOLA
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              May 19? Back to the future?

              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Good point. The article states May 19 , and I copy and pasted it from their, I assume they mean Friday June 19th which would be the first match of the first full set of fixtures.

          • bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            Amazon to make it first 4 PL matches free to air when season resumes. It's that all of them ?

            https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52904364

            1. baps sniffer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              "Every one of the remaining 92 Premier League games will be broadcast live across Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport or Amazon Prime.

              In total, 33 of those matches will be free-to-air."

              1. Fred54
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 36 mins ago

                4 by BBC, 4 by Amazon and 25 by Sky Sports.

                Picks are spread out during the season, not all in the same GW.

                1. Fred54
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Just to be clear those are the free picks.

                  BBC and Amazon only have 4 matches in total each, Sky have more non free matches.

              2. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Yes it sounds like 21 of the remaining PL games will be run simultaneously with other PL fixtures (12 midweek games and 9 on the final day). So by my calculations we can watch a maximum of 71 fixtures live (without using multiple screens), and 33 of them will be free to air (46.47%)

          • Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            I cannot understand the justification for people believing everyone should be awarded unlimited transfers, a set of free transfers, or a free wildcard (etc.)

            FPL has basically already given you this via 9 FTs from GW30 through GW38.

            They have been (relatively) clear that the gameweeks would continue their course, albeit with no fixtures within them. Transfers continued as normal.

            It's not FPLs fault that you either forgot to, or did not wish to visit the site during this period.

            Whilst it could be construed of people who used these FTs as gaining an advantage over those that did not, the choice was there for everyone.

            People who did make those transfers did so without the benefit of knowing if those players would be available in the future. That is a risk in itself and no guarantee of a better performance. (Although FPL is a game of bettering your chance to score points, and those who actually continued to play the game may have done so.) The player you transfer in may need to self-quatantine by the time GW38 rolls around. They may get injured (see: Yerry Mina).

            The only set of people I feel have been a little unlucky for, are those who played their chips in the GW FPL was postponed. Whilst I have some sympathy, let's not forget these chips were not played in a vacuum. The DGW-related fixtures were already at risk due to sever weather in the North. COVID-19 risks were already ramping up, and it was already spreading in other countries. As with most normal decisions, these decisions to play chips were done so with the risks known at the time.

            1. scubasmithy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 16 mins ago

              Spot on

            2. Make Arrows Green Again
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 9 mins ago

              Completely agree. We have had gameweeks and we have had transfers. It's the only fair way of doing things. Anyone making big season plans with a potential lockdown looming, or have made transfers for subsequently quarantined players did so knowing the environment in which those decisions were taken.

            3. Netley Lucas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              One (of many) reasons they may give unlimited trannies is that with hindisight they may feel they should have paused the game after GW29... to right a wrong.

              1. Tinkermania
                  2 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Fair assumption but they followed the rules and gave 0 pints per player and allowed one transfer a week.

                  1. Tinkermania
                      2 hours, 47 mins ago

                      *Points even

                • GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Yep, good summing up. Managers need to stay aware of site information updates, the better managers don't just make good player picks they get advantages by staying alert in other areas.

                • Bubz
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 58 mins ago

                  A bit pointless being able to make transfers week on week with no clue of what the fixtures are going to be though

                  1. GARY AND JAMIE
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 31 mins ago

                    True but I think a few got rid of some deadwood and looked at getting in those with decent fixtures left like United.

                • n14mul
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 48 mins ago

                  While your point is fair and spot on, unfortunately for some people other things may have come more important than FF hence they took their eye off the game.

                  What I believe is that they should have paused all actions on the game which is an error on their part. As they didn't take any action it has left us in the predicament we are in now where some people where smart and dis what they did and some people took their eyes off it for the what ever their reasons where.....end of the days football was paused the game should have been paused.

                  1. Make Arrows Green Again
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 42 mins ago

                    I would argue that my life has become less complicated due to Covid and I still haven't done much with FPL. I had to check whether I had played my second WC because I couldn't remember.

                    Depending on circumances, busy or not with other things, has there really much of a ball to keep an eye on in the last few weeks? I could have swapped some players out for others but not knowing the fixtures or the format etc there didn't seem to be much point. What have the smart/not preoccupied people been able to do that the others haven't? A few more transfers maybe but I came to the decision that there was no way of knowing whether I was strengthening or weakening my team, so I went for wu wei.

                • GREEN IS GOOD
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  You are probably right, but the more salient point is not what us players want, or think is fair, but what FPL are likely to do.

                  I believe there is a good chance FPL will allow free transfers before gw39.

                • FPL Pillars
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 27 mins ago

                  But is 9 FT in a row is not normal, casuals logging in during a pandemic is not normal either. I am in a work league and barely anyone made any, which is understandable as all the fixtures / times are gone.

                  Therefore a way to level the field and incentivise them back is to implement a pre season style approach. We all get it, we all have our chips which we’ve not used remaining.

                  Incentivising people back I believe would be a major part, with a fresh team comes renewed enthusiasm.

                  1. GARY AND JAMIE
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    ...and site traffic!

                • Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 21 mins ago

                  I fully concur good Sir.

                • Bossworld
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Well said. I was aware of the FTs and burned most of them as no one else in my league was making changes. Made a couple of early tweaks to shift deadwood and that's it. Team probably isn't fixture orientated but I've still got players who were performing well before the break.

              2. baps sniffer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 12 mins ago

                Unforeseen events have happened and this free game is for big audience (or casuals). My guess is, that we won't get additional wc, but we will have unlimited transfers before restart with current prices. No ethical problem there imo. Annoying for some, yes.

                1. baps sniffer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Reply fail, sorry.

                2. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Could happen, but I hope not as it would work against those who have been doing a slow WC using FT's during the break to gain a tactical advantage.

                  1. Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Agree. Those who play the game should have kept in touch with lockdown developments.

                3. Bossworld
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Hope not, unfair on people who've saved their wildcards.

              3. GARY AND JAMIE
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 50 mins ago

                Would be good if FPL had some way of putting out a vote on a restart. At least it would then be a decision based on those still interested in the game.

                1. Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Nope. Too many casuals who've already used their wildcards, hence skewed results.

                  1. GARY AND JAMIE
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 16 mins ago

                    I guess you think ‘casuals’ would vote for wc/unlimiteds.

                    As a WC/BB holder myself that is actually a massive advantage to me in dealing with the first DGW and keeping chips back for later. It is really those with FH that get stung.

                    If I had to vote I would have a dilemma. Morally I think a reset is right but not to my best advantage.

                2. Tinkermania
                    2 hours, 12 mins ago

                    I was here all summer. Didn't understand why people were making transfers with no info. I was lapping it up as my rank was improving though. I had no reason to slow wildcard.

                    1. GARY AND JAMIE
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 4 mins ago

                      You did have info of the remaining fixtures, even if the running order was not confirmed. A lot of people brought in say United assets and cleared some non-playing fodder

                    2. GREEN IS GOOD
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 26 mins ago

                      Your temporary rank improvement could be negated with interest by future developments.

                    3. Wild Rover
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Your gains were tiny compared with what people may have gained by clearing out the deadwood and restructuring their teams for free.

                      1. onceuponatyne
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        This. Many of us essentially benefited from a free wildcard, as we don't really know if there'll be anything else occurring yet.

                3. Tinkermania
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    My decision was based on games resuming in same order. Maybe I should have said no NEW info. Was happy with my team set up.

                    1. GARY AND JAMIE
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 7 mins ago

                      Some were happy some were not. Maybe some were just bored! Those that chucked City/Arsenal probably regret it.

                      1. POLSKA GOLA
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        I coudln't see why would anyone have gotten rid of City, Arsenal, Sheffield or Villa players if we all knew they had one more fixture than everybody else. That’s counterintuitive

                        Open Controls
                        1. GARY AND JAMIE
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          May of thought that City fixture would be put back a lot later in the running order. But I get your point.

                  • SIGGYMETIMBER
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 59 mins ago

                    Football. London thinks the tv fixtures are delayed and wont be announced till early next week?

                    1. Wild Rover
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      TV is not important now, we just need dates and gw's

                    2. Nightcrawler
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 8 mins ago

                      Understandably so. Frinedlyies have yet to take place so makes sense delaying tv announcements

                  • TheBrat
                    • 2 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    Sat down to tinker with my team and the transfer page is like it was pre-season (select 15 players etc)
                    Is this what everyone else has got?

