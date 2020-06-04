50
Games June 4

Favourable fixtures for big guns in Gameweek 29 of Virtual FPL

Gameweek 28 of Virtual FPL takes place on Thursday evening and our regular round-up returns to discuss all the main talking points from Ragabolly’s Fantasy game.

SCOUT NOTES

(The full results from Tuesday’s matches are available via the Virtual FPL fixtures page or the game’s Twitter account.)

BAD KOREA CHOICE

One of the last remaining ever-present records among Virtual FPL midfielders will end on Thursday evening.

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) picked up an injury in Spurs’ defeat at West Ham United on Tuesday and is set to miss the next six weeks of simulated action.

The South Korea international was owned by 12% of vFPL managers as of Gameweek 28.

CHIP OR LATER?

There are four ‘top six v bottom six’ clashes in Gameweek 29, with Liverpool v Aston Villa, Spurs v Bournemouth, Manchester United v West Ham United and Southampton v Manchester City on the agenda.

With eight ‘green’ fixtures taking place in total on Thursday, this could be chip deployment territory for those who still have any intact.

It should be said, however, that Gameweeks 30 and 32 boast even more of those so-called easier fixtures, with nine apiece.

QUITE EASY BEING GREEN
Vote in the FPL Gameweek 30 captain poll

Liverpool thumped Crystal Palace 5-0 on Tuesday, with Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) hitting a hat-trick and Sadio Mane (£12.4m) netting a brace.

As mentioned above, it gets even better for the Reds on Thursday, with a home match against Aston Villa to come.

Jurgen Klopp’s simulated side have scored more goals on average per ‘green’ home fixture (4.8) than any other side in the division.

Villa are also one of four clubs without a single clean sheet to their name away from home this season.

GUAITA GENTLY WEEPS

That 5-0 defeat at Anfield brought Palace’s goals conceded total to 17 over the last five Gameweeks, as many as they had shipped in their previous 13 fixtures.

The good news for the Eagles is that their awful run of games is over for now (they have just played four of the six highest scorers) and they enjoy a much more favourable series of matches from Gameweek 29-36.

No side has more ‘green’ fixtures remaining on the season ticker than Roy Hodgson’s virtual troops (six), with five of their next seven opponents in the bottom six for goals scored.

All bar one of Palace’s eight clean sheets have come on home soil this season.

SLOG ON THE TYNE

Newcastle United set an unwanted Virtual FPL record on Tuesday: the lowest number of attacks in a single game.

The Magpies created only one chance in a 0-0 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, although did keep their fourth clean in five matches in the process.

VIRTUAL FPL PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

UPCOMING FIXTURES

TOP SCORERS/ASSIST-MAKERS

STATS TABLES

TopMarx’s spreadsheet that details a broad range of team data has been updated after Tuesday’s games and can be viewed here.

The interactive player stats spreadsheet has also been refreshed after the latest round of matches, meanwhile.

The stand-alone spreadsheet can be accessed via this link, with Fantasy managers able to make their own copy by selecting “File>Make a copy”.

INJURIES AND BANS

Jeff Hendrick (£5.4m), Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.2m), Nicolas Pepe (£9.2m) and Ben Foster (£4.9m) all return from injury on Thursday evening, while Bukayo Saka (£4.6m) and Andre Gomes (£5.2m) are back from suspension.

Gameweek 28 saw Mark Noble (£5.0m) dismissed for two bookings, with the West Ham United midfielder set to serve a one-match ban as a result.

Aside from Son, there were injuries picked up by Christian Atsu (£5.3m), Dan Gosling (£4.9m), Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m), Nemanja Matic (£4.8m), Beni Baningime (£4.5m), Martin Kelly (£4.2m) and Ben Osborn (£4.7m) on Tuesday.

RANKINGS

Fábio Borges wasn’t off top spot in the overall standings and in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league for long, as he returned to the summit after Gameweek 28. Previous leader Atticus Finch dropped down to fourth.

Four members of the top ten above hit triple figures for points, meanwhile.

Matthew Greco is the new number one in a fiercely contested Great and the Good league, while TopMarx retains first place in the Mods and Cons league.

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league by entering the code 9RV4A via the below link.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT VIRTUAL FPL LEAGUE HERE

PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART

  1. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    I'm glad to see that Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs are listed on the bottom of the article. Looks like those articles are on the way.

  2. troux
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    VFPL Friendly Results:

    Liverpool 6-1 Leicester
    Salah G, Fabinho A
    Chamberlain G, TAA A
    Firmino G, Chamberlain A
    Salah G, Firmino A
    Robertson G, TAA A
    Robertson G

    Barnes G, Vardy A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Firmino: 11, Mané: 10, Alexander-Arnold: 10, Salah: 10, Chamberlain: 9, Vardy: 9

    Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
    TAA G, Mané A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Mané: 13, Salah: 13, Alexander-Arnold: 13, Firmino: 8, van Dijk: 7, Barnes: 7

    Liverpool 3-2 Southampton
    Mané G
    Fabinho G, Mané A
    Gomez G, Firmino A

    JWP G, Walker-Peters A
    Redmond G, Long A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Salah: 12, Mané: 10, Alexander-Arnold: 7, Ings: 7, Gomez: 5, Fabinho: 4

    1. BNMC
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Judging by these friendlies alone it looks like it's still a toss-up between Salah and Mane.

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Neither them or Pool were great in my friendlies. In three games (home to Norwich twice 2-0 and 1-2 and home to Watford 3-1)

          Goals
          Salah 2, Henderson 2, Mane 1, Origi 1

          Assists
          TAA 1, VVD 1

    2. The Gambler.
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      I do hope all this virtual fpl and champ manager nonsense will be filtered out into their own topics when the real game is re-opened.

      1. POLSKA GOLA
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        I’d hope it’s all finished by the time FPL restarted but yes, good point

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          It being sped up so it finishes a couple of days before the PL resumes.

          1. BNMC
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              ChampMan is nowhere near finishing it seems.

        2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          I kind of get the VFPL game as it looked a decent craic just not for me. Although never understood why people would ask RMT and A , B , C questions

          The Champ Man game just felt a bit like a junkie searching the bins in the hope of finding his next fix. 2001/2 players in a glorified computer game . Some proper addicts out there

          1. Feanor
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            I'm amazed people would rather do that than play Bundesliga Fantasy.

          2. ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            I have enjoyed vfpl - hats off to ragabolly for creating it, only takes a few mins and nice quick turnarounds. Would be nice to see it run in other off seasons too.

      2. DannyDrinkVodka
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Pepe or Ozil for FH punt? Weirdly feels like Ozil might benefit from training ground-like atmosphere in stadiums with no fans......

          1. DannyDrinkVodka
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Would it be insane to contemplate Auba/Pepe/Ozil triple up along with the Aguero/Sterling/KDB bonanza?

              1. Wild Rover
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Insane? Maybe. Affordable? Just about if you want to play 4-4-2 with a weak defence and no subs. You need nailed on players to do that and most are not

              2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                Yep - could be A LOT of fun as a way to reintroduce oneself to the highs & lows (or just lows) of FPL...Something like:

                Reina
                Egan, O'Connell, Lundy
                KDB, Sterling, Ozil, Grealish
                Kun, Auba, Laca
                (McCarthy, Targett, Taylor, Fodder)

                No mess to clean up the following week either with the FH

                1. Wild Rover
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  But he'd be using his FH to get that team and at least 5 of them probably won't play twice.

                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                    Hence "punt" being referenced in the OP - the city lads are all subject to Pep

                    BUT

                    Non-FHitters are going to be very exposed to those three attackers

                2. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Tears when Salah/Mane and TAA haul. People always get sucked in by the doubles and seem to forget that the good single GW players can still outscore everyone.

                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    100% - hence (or just lows) in brackets 🙂

                    This isn't our first Rodeo 😉

                  2. ritzyd
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    ^ this - there should be some decent single GW fixtures too

                    1. ritzyd
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Aimed at I-member

                  3. Tinkermania
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      I have 4 double game week players, at least 2 free transfers since I have not made any during the lock down. All chips intact. Just can't get excited about this double so soon after restart. I might bring in Grealish maybe but too many unknowns and big chance City and Arsenal rotate the whole starting 11 given the circumstances.

            • fiveyears
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 50 mins ago

              5 sub rule approved for PL restart according to BBC

              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Fixture list next hopefully

            • Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              Breaking: Premier League shareholders meeting finished - five susbstites rule change approved #ProjectRestart
              @TheAthleticUK

              ^FPL has become a lot more fun. Man City assets going to be a lottery.

              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                All it does is favour teams with players with limited fitness. Poor initiative.

                1. BNMC
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    And teams with deeper squads.

                  • Feanor
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 50 mins ago

                    FPL is cancelled so who cares, how many subs?

                    1. Nightcrawler
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 43 mins ago

                      Fpl looks it it will go ahead

                      Open Controls
                    2. Wolves Ay We
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                      Of course, I forgot you live in a parallel universe where Trump has been given the humanitarian of the year award. 😀

                2. Bossworld
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Ah, mid-season rule changes, that certainly seems fair.

                3. Waldaz
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours ago

                  Yep, increased risk of 1 point cameos.

                4. AuFeld
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  More fresh legs and more strategic adjustments. What's the downside?

              2. pablo discobar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                It's a joke of a decision. No integrity left in this season. Great if your a traditional top 5 team with great squad, totally unfair if you are a bottom 6, fighting for survival and playing more of the bigger teams in your run in. Disgrace

                1. BNMC
                    2 hours, 21 mins ago

                    Villa and West Ham suddenly have an advantage in the relegation battle. They have a lot more good-quality attackers on their bench that can come on and make an impact compared to the likes of Norwich and Brighton.

                  • POLSKA GOLA
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    There will be some rock bottom price gems in striker positions who will be given a chance, interesting times for FPL

                  • Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    What it looks like is a desperate attempt to make sure pool break the PL point record as if resuming the season to hand them the title wasn't enough

                    1. Waldaz
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 8 mins ago

                      That was certainly the reason.

                  • Berbinho's Forehead
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    16/4 majority.

                    I didn't see many comments about things being 'totally unfair' when there was talk of null and void.

                  • Triggy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    It's interesting that when you look at the Bundesliga data, you find that the bottom 10 teams made higher average numbers of substitutions (4.3ish) per game compared to the top 8 teams (3.6ish). This tends to indicate that the main trend is that if you are winning a match then you will on average tinker less than if you are losing then you will keep trying to make changes until something works. I know these are averages and there is a lot of variance but I think you'll see a similar level of substitutions for top EPL teams and the bottom teams will bring in more of their bench players through the games and their fringe players will get substituted more. This is all excluding the effects of injuries, which with a short "pre-season" could also be significant.

                  • Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                    Let's be honest, how good are the players who don't normally get the chance to be even a sub for the lower placed teams? It may even backfire bringing them on. What you think, a valid point?

                    1. Triggy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 23 mins ago

                      Definitely, it smacks more of a desperation move but it's a very normal and human emotional move. If things aren't working, I must change something, even if the change won't actually improve them.

                  • Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Let's look at the reasons behind this. To reduce injuries as manifested in the Bundesliga? Is that the main reason?

                    1. AuFeld
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      More then likely with the compressed fixtures to finish the season. Makes sense imo. I'm under the impression that less fatigue will lead to less injuries.

                2. Tinkermania
                    1 hour, 32 mins ago

                    Good observation. Just bear in mind that the top teams could be losing in half the number of games or more in PL and so could be them making subs.

                  • bitm2007
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                    The Daily Mail have printed a list of the remaining GW dates and fixtures on their website (it's the same as the FFS article predicted last week), if correct Coronavirus permitting there will be no more blank or DGW's after GW39.

                    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8383721/Revised-Premier-League-fixture-TV-schedule-channel-games-FREE-watch.html

                    1. Fred54
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      Daily Mail? Not clicking that ****.

                      1. bitm2007
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 24 mins ago

                        June 17 - Aston Villa v Sheffield United, Manchester City v Arsenal (midweek)
                        June 19-22 - Matchweek 30
                        June 23-25 - Matchweek 31 (midweek)
                        June 26-29 - FA Cup quarter-finals/Matchweek 32
                        June 30-July 2 - FA Cup clubs' catch-up matches (midweek)
                        July 3-6 - Matchweek 33
                        July 7-9 - Matchweek 34 (midweek)
                        July 10-13 - Matchweek 35
                        July 14-16 - Matchweek 36 (midweek)
                        July 18-19 - FA Cup semi-finals/Matchweek 37
                        July 21-23 - FA Cup clubs' catch-up matches (midweek)
                        July 25-26 - Matchweek 38
                        August 1 - FA Cup final

                        The fixtures for those GW are listed in the same order as they originally were, so what was GW30 becomes GW39, GW31 becomes GW40 etc

                        1. TwiggsJameson
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          So, exactly as expected then....

                    2. TwiggsJameson
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Urgghh, I feel a bit dirty having clicked on that link.

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.