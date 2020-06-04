Favourable fixtures for big guns in Gameweek 29 of Virtual FPL

Gameweek 28 of Virtual FPL takes place on Thursday evening and our regular round-up returns to discuss all the main talking points from Ragabolly’s Fantasy game.

SCOUT NOTES

(The full results from Tuesday’s matches are available via the Virtual FPL fixtures page or the game’s Twitter account.)

BAD KOREA CHOICE

One of the last remaining ever-present records among Virtual FPL midfielders will end on Thursday evening.

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) picked up an injury in Spurs’ defeat at West Ham United on Tuesday and is set to miss the next six weeks of simulated action.

The South Korea international was owned by 12% of vFPL managers as of Gameweek 28.

CHIP OR LATER?

There are four ‘top six v bottom six’ clashes in Gameweek 29, with Liverpool v Aston Villa, Spurs v Bournemouth, Manchester United v West Ham United and Southampton v Manchester City on the agenda.

With eight ‘green’ fixtures taking place in total on Thursday, this could be chip deployment territory for those who still have any intact.

It should be said, however, that Gameweeks 30 and 32 boast even more of those so-called easier fixtures, with nine apiece.

QUITE EASY BEING GREEN

Liverpool thumped Crystal Palace 5-0 on Tuesday, with Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) hitting a hat-trick and Sadio Mane (£12.4m) netting a brace.

As mentioned above, it gets even better for the Reds on Thursday, with a home match against Aston Villa to come.

Jurgen Klopp’s simulated side have scored more goals on average per ‘green’ home fixture (4.8) than any other side in the division.

Villa are also one of four clubs without a single clean sheet to their name away from home this season.

GUAITA GENTLY WEEPS

That 5-0 defeat at Anfield brought Palace’s goals conceded total to 17 over the last five Gameweeks, as many as they had shipped in their previous 13 fixtures.

The good news for the Eagles is that their awful run of games is over for now (they have just played four of the six highest scorers) and they enjoy a much more favourable series of matches from Gameweek 29-36.

No side has more ‘green’ fixtures remaining on the season ticker than Roy Hodgson’s virtual troops (six), with five of their next seven opponents in the bottom six for goals scored.

All bar one of Palace’s eight clean sheets have come on home soil this season.

SLOG ON THE TYNE

Newcastle United set an unwanted Virtual FPL record on Tuesday: the lowest number of attacks in a single game.

The Magpies created only one chance in a 0-0 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, although did keep their fourth clean in five matches in the process.

VIRTUAL FPL PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

UPCOMING FIXTURES

TOP SCORERS/ASSIST-MAKERS

STATS TABLES

TopMarx’s spreadsheet that details a broad range of team data has been updated after Tuesday’s games and can be viewed here.

The interactive player stats spreadsheet has also been refreshed after the latest round of matches, meanwhile.

The stand-alone spreadsheet can be accessed via this link, with Fantasy managers able to make their own copy by selecting “File>Make a copy”.

INJURIES AND BANS

Jeff Hendrick (£5.4m), Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.2m), Nicolas Pepe (£9.2m) and Ben Foster (£4.9m) all return from injury on Thursday evening, while Bukayo Saka (£4.6m) and Andre Gomes (£5.2m) are back from suspension.

Gameweek 28 saw Mark Noble (£5.0m) dismissed for two bookings, with the West Ham United midfielder set to serve a one-match ban as a result.

Aside from Son, there were injuries picked up by Christian Atsu (£5.3m), Dan Gosling (£4.9m), Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m), Nemanja Matic (£4.8m), Beni Baningime (£4.5m), Martin Kelly (£4.2m) and Ben Osborn (£4.7m) on Tuesday.

RANKINGS

Fábio Borges wasn’t off top spot in the overall standings and in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league for long, as he returned to the summit after Gameweek 28. Previous leader Atticus Finch dropped down to fourth.

Four members of the top ten above hit triple figures for points, meanwhile.

Matthew Greco is the new number one in a fiercely contested Great and the Good league, while TopMarx retains first place in the Mods and Cons league.

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league by entering the code 9RV4A via the below link.

