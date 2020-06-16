423
FFS Cup June 16

The FFS Cup to resume in Double Gameweek 30+

423 Comments
Share

The FFS Cup will follow the lead of Fantasy Premier League in returning this week, with the second round of the competition set to take place in Double Gameweek 30+.

We took the decision to suspend this tournament when the lockdown period began, rather than let the remaining fixtures play out during the ’empty’ Gameweeks and be settled on an overall rank tie-breaker.

The draw for round two had already been made prior to the Premier League’s temporary adjournment and we’ll summarise the latest state of play in the article below.

Please note that the ranks you see on the cup draw page will have been accurate as of Gameweek 29, so may have altered slightly during the downtime because of transfer usage.

FIRST ROUND RECAP

All results from the first round can be viewed here.

Six of our nine former winners who were in round one fell at the first hurdle.

Only Joe, Wild Rover and reigning champion Philman made it through to the next stage from this select group.

Joe defeated PELA0409 by 50 points to 35, while Wild Rover was a 45-42 winner over bitm2007.

Philman’s defence of his title began with a 55-46 victory over Baps Sniffer.

Ex-champions Gribude, Sleeping master, Leon Harris, A Manager Has No Name, TH14 and Lokomotiv all bowed out, meanwhile.

Gribude and Lokomotiv were comprehensively beaten 74-28 and 83-42 by Gilbo88 and Rolls-Royce respectively, while in a much closer contest, A Manager Has No Name was edged out 37-36 by spurs.

Pirate Angel, Lulli XI and Saubarna Deep were the conquerors of TH17, Sleeping master and Leon Harris, with all three of those head to heads settled by seven FPL points or fewer.

On the editorial staff front, andy85wsm beat Carlton Palmer 67-41, while editor DavidMunday815 was defeated 58-47 by Binny.

Three of the 512 managers in the first round of the FFS Cup were inside the top 1k at the point of the Gameweek 29 deadline and they all progressed in round one.

rdamjam, who now sits at 56th in the world, is the highest-ranked manager in the competition and saw off Wayne.burrows by 67 points to 63.

Our two other site users inside the top 1,000 before (and after) this weekend were prbaker1980 and Bury94, who ended the challenges of RedLightning and Chara’s Rangers respectively.

We now have another round two representative with a triple-figure overall rank after the completion of Gameweek 29.

PHILIPK overtook the OR of round one opponent GrecianDan with an 83-44 success and now lies in 952nd place in the world.

The highest score of the first round was Dr Rabotnicki‘s 101, while the likely draft also hit a century.

Both managers used their Bench Boost chips in Gameweek 29.

SECOND ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the second round is available to view here.

Joe, Wild Rover and Philman next face Chalky77, faux C and aufeld respectively in their bids to win second FFS Cup titles.

Njdemon has the unenviable task of stopping rdamjam, while stamfordbridge, who finished fourth in our first FFS Cup of 2019/20, is up against another manager inside the top 1,000, prbaker1980.

JohnBlack faces PHILIPK and Kvelertak squares off against Bury94in two ‘top 10k v top 1k’ clashes.

Santigold v theonefjef is our only other all-top 10k tie in round two.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29
Round 2 – Gameweek 30+
Round 3 – Gameweek 31+
Round 4 – Gameweek 32+
Round 5 – Gameweek 33+
Round 6 – Gameweek 34+
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35+
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36+
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37+

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

END-OF-SEASON LEAGUE

Unrelated to the FFS Cup, we’ve also launched a new Fantasy Premier League classic mini-league to mark the restart of the 2019/20 season, with scoring starting from Gameweek 30+.

Head to the FPL site via this link and use the code ‘i3lxye’ to sign up.

Annual memberships are up for grabs for the top five managers in this new mini-league.

We’re also raising money for the NHS in the process and full details are available here.

Premier League Restart

Best players by club

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’

Premier League Restart

Best players by club

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

423 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Harmonica1967
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any suggestions on where to find 0.4 mil, or how to change the below?

    Henderson-Reina
    Walker-TAA-Soyuncu-Lund-Egan
    KdB-Fernandes-Grealish-Mount-Cantwell
    Aguero-Aubs-Jimennez

    Some ideas:
    A). Jimenez/Walker to Jota/Laporte
    B). Walker to Otamendi
    C). Jimenez/Mount to Abraham/Traore, Moutinho, or Saka
    D). Grealish to McGinn

    Thoughts appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. I hate Moreno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Botamendi

      Open Controls
    2. Patrick.22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A could be a sweet move

      Open Controls
    3. BuYaKasha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lose Reina trap

      Open Controls
  2. Daniel Son
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Which combo scores more this week

    A) Jimenez(vs wha) and Mount(vs ast)
    B) Abraham(vs ast) and Barnes(vs wat)

    Open Controls
    1. Jullepuu
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel Son
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Thats 3 for A, and none for B

        Open Controls
  3. Jellyfish
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Better pick for GW30 BB?

    1) Nketiah and Mount
    2) Samatta and Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Patrick.22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      1 I’d say

      Open Controls
    2. Jullepuu
      7 mins ago

      2 for me

      Open Controls
    3. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    4. Chazz69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      2

      Open Controls
      1. Jellyfish
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks all - convincing case for 2

        Open Controls
  4. davies
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is 8 DGW players enough to warrant playing FH?

    Open Controls
    1. Patrick.22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    2. Chazz69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Why wouldn'y you maximise to 11 ?

      Open Controls
  5. Teomi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Bottomed... Trying again:

    Help pls!!
    A. FH this team
    B. or make a lot of transfers and BB this gw? Then WC 31.

    Option b would make me loose tv of 1,3 million in salah, mane, dcl and vardy.
    The team is actually great for gw 31

    Pope button
    Taa lascelles soy Stephens Rico
    Salah mane kdb sarr saka
    Vardy dcl Ings

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      very similar to my situation.

      at the moment i am going with free hit as that looks like a decent gw31 team.

      Open Controls
      1. Teomi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers. Yes, I’m leaning to it as well!

        Open Controls
  6. Jullepuu
    8 mins ago

    Any comments on my team? Bb now and no wildcard left

    Pope Krul
    TAA Doherty Egan Basham Lascelles
    Salah KDB Grealish Cantwell Douglas Luiz
    Auba Kun Jota

    Open Controls
  7. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    RMWCT:

    Ederson Leno
    Mings TAA Stevens Lundstram Lascelles
    KDB Fleck Grealish Pepe Cantwell
    Aguero Auba Samatta

    Bench boost activated.

    Open Controls
    1. BuYaKasha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      too much in goalies
      Week mid,
      Pepe and Samatta are punts

      Open Controls
    2. Jullepuu
      just now

      Can't see anything wrong with it

      Open Controls
  8. stupendous
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Here's the thing with Aguero...

    70 mins versus Arsenal at captain could net you 24-30 pts
    20-25 minutes off the bench in a 1-1 late on draw/closer match, and a goal v Burnley is another 10 to 12

    The potential is there even in vastly reduced minutes.

    I don't think I am willing to risk the nightmare that a hat trick or more could lead to.

    Aguero still C at this point for me.

    Open Controls
    1. stupendous
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Suppose you could say the same for Sterling/KDB/Mahrez, but it's Aguero we're talking about.

      Open Controls
    2. tm370
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Aguero is a great pick but you could make the same argument about KDB (and perhaps KDB has more chance of more minutes). I think both should be in teams but captaincy is harder to call.

      Open Controls
  9. tm370
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    What do you think guys?

    Will BB this week and wildcard next with nothing left in the bank.

    Leno, Henderson,
    Lundstream, Baldock, Trent, Doherty, Femenia,
    Mahrez, Grealish, KDB, Cantwell, El Ghazi,
    Aguero, Aubemeyang, Samatta,

    Open Controls
    1. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mahrez minutes? Or will Pepe get more minutes?

      Open Controls
      1. tm370
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I expect him to start one of two - probably the same for almost all of City's major assets (bar Ederson). I'm not so keen on Pepe - the fixtures are tough and he will also be a rotation risk.

        Open Controls
    2. BuYaKasha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      lose Auba and strengthen midfield

      Open Controls
  10. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kun Tc here or BB?

    --Leno
    --TAA--Egan--Doherty
    --Grealish--KDB--Bruno--Fleck
    --Auba--Kun--Jota

    --McCarthy--Saiss--Alonso--Saka.

    Thanks guys.

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wow great team! TC Aguero, as a bench can score similar points a SGW, whereas I'm not convinced a TC can.

      Open Controls
    2. BuYaKasha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      BB

      Open Controls
    3. tm370
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I would TC too, as I don't think the bench warrants it. Is Saka worth it if you are not going with BB?

      Open Controls
  11. jacktaylor
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Nketiah, Fleck & Fernandes or Samatta, Mount & Barnes?

    BB with WC to follow....

    Open Controls
    1. BuYaKasha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      re-think both

      Open Controls
  12. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Repost - Reply fail 🙂

    I was settled on my FH team but Peps comments are making me look twice..

    I know it’s Pep and to be expected but still makes me wonder if it’s worth taking a City player out..

    Hendo
    TAA / Egan / Lundy
    Mount / KDB (c) / Sterling / Grealish
    Jiménez / Kun / Auba

    (3.9 / Targett / Guendouzi / 3.9)

    Thoughts appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. Macam Dave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'd only have 3 city but that's me!

      Open Controls
  13. stu92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Pope
    Robbo - TAA - Saiss
    Salah - KDB (c) - Fernandes - Maddison
    Vardy - Jiminez - Nketiah
    (Martin - Lascelles - Taylor - Hayden)

    Thoughts? Thinking of making some changes to my bench to then use the bench boost.

    A) Robbo + Martin + Lascelles + Hayden > Stevens + Reina + Targett + Fleck (6DGW)
    B) Maddison + Lascelles > Grealish + Stevens (4DGW)
    C) Maddison + Hayden > Barnes + McGinn (3DGW)

    Open Controls
  14. Mufc202020
    2 mins ago

    The more I think about it the more tempted I am for Jesus instead of Aguero. Jesus will start against Burnley with Chelsea 3 days after.

    Someone tell me I’m not being crazy

    Open Controls
  15. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Think I’m gtg with this bb?? May change Reina...

    Leno Reina
    Doh Baldock Stevens PVA Boly
    Grealish Fleck KDB Mahrez Bruno
    Abraham Jimenez Aguero

    Open Controls
  16. Tshelby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    G2g?

    Guaita, button
    Taa,Robbo,egan,kiko,soyuncu
    Fernandes,kdb,salah,Grealish, hayden
    Jiminez, vardy, Ings

    Still have all my chips.

    Open Controls
  17. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Couple BB questions (note: I have WC/FH still intact):
    1) Too risky going without Auba? I kinda like the team structure as is
    2) Mount v Barnes (why?)
    3) Laporte v Doherty (why?)
    4) Pukki Saka or Nketiah 6.8mid (Mount/any other)

    Leno Reina
    TAA Laporte Stevens Egan Lascelles
    Mane KDB Grealish HBarnes Saka
    Aguero(c) Jimenez Pukki

    ^ That's the team for now. Best of luck to all, and thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
  18. kuzser
    • 3 Years
    just now

    This is my current team:
    Pope (Krul)
    Taa Egan Doherty - Awb Taylor
    Salah Kdb Bruno Doucure -Saka
    Auba Jota Dcl

    What would you guys do with FH and BB available?After all this pressers I’m leaning towards 2 tbh:
    1) FH this week and get back to the team above for GW31

    2) Finetune the current team and get smth like this for BB in GW30 (9 DGW), then FH 31
    Leno-Reina
    TAA-Egan-Doherty-Baldock-Lascelles
    KDB-Grealish-Bruno-Mount -Saka
    Auba-Kun-Jota

    Open Controls
  19. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Afternoon all, RATE MY FH team

    */Button
    Egan/Stevens/* (*/Simpson)
    */Kdb/Grealish/* (1st sub Saka)
    Auba/Kun/*

    A Hendo, Lascelles, Hanley, Salah, Mahrez, Jimi - 343
    B Leno, Baldock, Doherty, Sterling, Douglas Luiz, Abraham - 433

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.