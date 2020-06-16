The FFS Cup to resume in Double Gameweek 30+

The FFS Cup will follow the lead of Fantasy Premier League in returning this week, with the second round of the competition set to take place in Double Gameweek 30+.

We took the decision to suspend this tournament when the lockdown period began, rather than let the remaining fixtures play out during the ’empty’ Gameweeks and be settled on an overall rank tie-breaker.

The draw for round two had already been made prior to the Premier League’s temporary adjournment and we’ll summarise the latest state of play in the article below.

Please note that the ranks you see on the cup draw page will have been accurate as of Gameweek 29, so may have altered slightly during the downtime because of transfer usage.

FIRST ROUND RECAP

All results from the first round can be viewed here.

Six of our nine former winners who were in round one fell at the first hurdle.

Only Joe, Wild Rover and reigning champion Philman made it through to the next stage from this select group.

Joe defeated PELA0409 by 50 points to 35, while Wild Rover was a 45-42 winner over bitm2007.

Philman’s defence of his title began with a 55-46 victory over Baps Sniffer.

Ex-champions Gribude, Sleeping master, Leon Harris, A Manager Has No Name, TH14 and Lokomotiv all bowed out, meanwhile.

Gribude and Lokomotiv were comprehensively beaten 74-28 and 83-42 by Gilbo88 and Rolls-Royce respectively, while in a much closer contest, A Manager Has No Name was edged out 37-36 by spurs.

Pirate Angel, Lulli XI and Saubarna Deep were the conquerors of TH17, Sleeping master and Leon Harris, with all three of those head to heads settled by seven FPL points or fewer.

On the editorial staff front, andy85wsm beat Carlton Palmer 67-41, while editor DavidMunday815 was defeated 58-47 by Binny.

Three of the 512 managers in the first round of the FFS Cup were inside the top 1k at the point of the Gameweek 29 deadline and they all progressed in round one.

rdamjam, who now sits at 56th in the world, is the highest-ranked manager in the competition and saw off Wayne.burrows by 67 points to 63.

Our two other site users inside the top 1,000 before (and after) this weekend were prbaker1980 and Bury94, who ended the challenges of RedLightning and Chara’s Rangers respectively.

We now have another round two representative with a triple-figure overall rank after the completion of Gameweek 29.

PHILIPK overtook the OR of round one opponent GrecianDan with an 83-44 success and now lies in 952nd place in the world.

The highest score of the first round was Dr Rabotnicki‘s 101, while the likely draft also hit a century.

Both managers used their Bench Boost chips in Gameweek 29.

SECOND ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the second round is available to view here.

Joe, Wild Rover and Philman next face Chalky77, faux C and aufeld respectively in their bids to win second FFS Cup titles.

Njdemon has the unenviable task of stopping rdamjam, while stamfordbridge, who finished fourth in our first FFS Cup of 2019/20, is up against another manager inside the top 1,000, prbaker1980.

JohnBlack faces PHILIPK and Kvelertak squares off against Bury94in two ‘top 10k v top 1k’ clashes.

Santigold v theonefjef is our only other all-top 10k tie in round two.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29

Round 2 – Gameweek 30+

Round 3 – Gameweek 31+

Round 4 – Gameweek 32+

Round 5 – Gameweek 33+

Round 6 – Gameweek 34+

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35+

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36+

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37+

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

END-OF-SEASON LEAGUE

Unrelated to the FFS Cup, we’ve also launched a new Fantasy Premier League classic mini-league to mark the restart of the 2019/20 season, with scoring starting from Gameweek 30+.

Head to the FPL site via this link and use the code ‘i3lxye’ to sign up.

Annual memberships are up for grabs for the top five managers in this new mini-league.

We’re also raising money for the NHS in the process and full details are available here.

