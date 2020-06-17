Aguero benched as Sterling and Mahrez start for Man City

Pep Guardiola’s rotation policy has struck at the earliest possible opportunity after the Premier League restart.

Less than three hours after the Double Gameweek 30+, some Fantasy managers are already reeling from the Manchester City manager’s unpredictable line-ups.

Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) has been named on the bench for the home match against Arsenal, after over 500,000 signed him for the Double Gameweek.

The Argentinian striker was also backed for the captaincy by 26.7% of the top 10,000 Fantasy managers.

Starting in his place is Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) who, against Arsenal will be flanked by Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m).

That may favour those who left the armband on Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), which included 54.4% of the top 10k, as he starts in central midfield – although it is still very early in the Gameweek.

Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) does manage to command a spot in the heart of defence for Manchester City, joined there by Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m), Kyle Walker (£5.6m) and budget option Eric Garcia (£4.5m).

Following in the footsteps of his former master, Mikel Arteta has also sprung a few surprises on Fantasy managers.

Mesut Özil (£7.3m) was left out of the matchday squad entirely while Nicolas Pépé (£9.3m) sits alongside Dani Ceballos (£5.2m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£9.4m) on the bench.

Thankfully for the bulk of Fantasy managers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m), Bernd Leno (£5.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£4.7m) are all in the starting XI.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Garcia, Walker; Gundogan, De Bruyne, D Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tierney, Mari, Mustafi, Bellerin; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Willock, Saka; Nketiah.

