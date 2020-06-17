1811
Dugout Discussion June 17

Aguero benched as Sterling and Mahrez start for Man City

1,811 Comments
Share

Pep Guardiola’s rotation policy has struck at the earliest possible opportunity after the Premier League restart.

Less than three hours after the Double Gameweek 30+, some Fantasy managers are already reeling from the Manchester City manager’s unpredictable line-ups.

Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) has been named on the bench for the home match against Arsenal, after over 500,000 signed him for the Double Gameweek.

The Argentinian striker was also backed for the captaincy by 26.7% of the top 10,000 Fantasy managers.

Starting in his place is Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) who, against Arsenal will be flanked by Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m).

That may favour those who left the armband on Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), which included 54.4% of the top 10k, as he starts in central midfield – although it is still very early in the Gameweek.

Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) does manage to command a spot in the heart of defence for Manchester City, joined there by Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m), Kyle Walker (£5.6m) and budget option Eric Garcia (£4.5m).

Following in the footsteps of his former master, Mikel Arteta has also sprung a few surprises on Fantasy managers.

Mesut Özil (£7.3m) was left out of the matchday squad entirely while Nicolas Pépé (£9.3m) sits alongside Dani Ceballos (£5.2m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£9.4m) on the bench.

Thankfully for the bulk of Fantasy managers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m), Bernd Leno (£5.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£4.7m) are all in the starting XI.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Garcia, Walker; Gundogan, De Bruyne, D Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tierney, Mari, Mustafi, Bellerin; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Willock, Saka; Nketiah.

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

1,811 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Rock
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Aguero won't be too happy with Pep for not giving him more minutes, only 3 goals behind Vardy.

    Could certainly have done some damage against a 10 man Arsenal.

    Did anyone see his reaction after hitting the post? More annoyed he missed, than happy Foden scored!

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Should have scored it then, the useless ****

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Don
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        agreed

        Open Controls
      2. BDA Shadow
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        3 points for an assist and 1 point for Leno's save is the same as 4 points for a goal 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Lol thats one way to look at it. Although Kun(c) would have been 2 points 😉

          Open Controls
  2. grumpyman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    84 with 15 to play. However one of those is Ozil.

    Open Controls
  3. Royal5
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Could Leno sneak a bap?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      1bp

      Open Controls
  4. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    117 with 20 left. 300 incoming

    Open Controls
    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haha painful isn't it. Why do they think people care

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Don
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      amazing

      Open Controls
  5. tm370
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    I panicked after the Villa team news and made some dodge decisions but 75 bonuses with 15 left (on BB).

    Expecting less off the next fixtures though.

    Open Controls
  6. Silecro
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    63 with 15 to go, satisfied!

    Open Controls
  7. Gravless are for Kinnear
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Not bad for 2 games played

    Open Controls
  8. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kun gets a helper? Is that new?

    Open Controls
  9. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    22k to 10k with 15 still left.. BB paid off 😀

    Open Controls
  10. BDA Shadow
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Mendy seriously had to block Walker and Leno by one bps..?

    Open Controls
    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Check again

      Open Controls
  11. Reg83
    18 mins ago

    FPL is a funny game. my highest this season is 81 pts in a GW. Now i have 74 points with 10 games to go! (despite having D Luiz)

    Open Controls
  12. ZoumasBloomers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    72 points, Auba and McBurnie not doing much. Concerned about Lundy and Sterling getting any minutes next game though

    Open Controls
  13. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    KDB C, Sterling & Aguero turned out ok in the end 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
  14. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Leno 1 Bap.. Uodated 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Really? 🙂

      Open Controls
  15. Babelcopter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    WC activated! Fernandes, Rashford double risers?

    Open Controls
  16. Tempestic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    When do we find out about ozil? (Yes I have ozil...)

    Open Controls
    1. Cpt Crunch Scott talent
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Word on the street is he is lying in the trunk of Arteta's car

      Open Controls
  17. pstokes2010
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    83. On the BB with all 14 to go. Regret going to Sterling captain over KDB

    Open Controls
    1. pstokes2010
      • 9 Years
      just now

      *15

      Open Controls
  18. Printing Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    72 pts with Kun (c)
    12k to 7k

    Open Controls
    1. Aido1975
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      How do you know your rank has gone from 12k to 7k before they add the bonus and update everyone's score?

      Open Controls
      1. Mattski
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        livefpl.net

        Put your fpl id in and you can see how you're doing overall plus in your leagues

        Open Controls
  19. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    some huge scores out there

    Open Controls
  20. ManUnitedComeBack
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    67 points on the board and really excited about my Saturday traveling quintet:
    Leno Vardy Jimenez Doherty PvA

    Open Controls
  21. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rare that a keeper double-up on BB does so well, even after just one match.

    Open Controls
  22. ManUnitedComeBack
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sterling gets 30 minutes at least against Burnley. Sane's first competitive game after 10 months out. There is no way Pep is giving him the full 90.
    I would not be surprised if Sterling starts again but comes off early with an eye on Chelsea.

    Open Controls
  23. TAT
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone here with bad scores?

    Open Controls
  24. Sif
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Wan Bissaka & Cantwell
    or
    Mount & non playing 4.0 at 3rd bench

    WanB could be someone else. Got TAA & cheap Burnley, Wolves, Newcastle.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.