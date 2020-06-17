203
Metrics June 17

How much did the top 10k FPL managers invest in Double Gameweek players?

Fantasy Premier League managers in the top 10,000 flocked to players with two matches in Double Gameweek 30+.

However, there were still a significant number of assets present in their squads with only one match in this opening round of Project Restart action.

The matrix of the 15 most popular players among the top 10k features eight Double Gameweek options, while seven of them play just once this round.

Dean Henderson (£5.3m) and Bernd Leno (£5.0m) were the most fashionable goalkeepers at this level, selected by 52.1% and 33.3% respectively.

However, Double Gameweek fever swept the defensive ranks with considerably less vigour.

As you can see from the graphic above, John Lundstram (£4.9m) and John Egan (£4.6m) were the only Double Gameweekers among the top-five most-popular defenders in the top 10k.

The former remains the more fashionable, sat in 66.1% of squads, although he was outperformed by Egan, owned by 34.7% on Wednesday night after a yellow card dented his score.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) cannot be dethroned as the favourite defensive option. His lack of Double Gameweek meant nothing to his 70.9% ownership in the top 10k, who are all likely keen to preserve the value tied up in the Liverpool right-back.

Matt Doherty (£6.3m) and Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m) complete the defensive selection with appealing matches in Double Gameweek 30+. The former, owned by 25% of the top 10k, looks capable of being a particularly exciting differential as no defender registered more shots in the box than him between Gameweeks 24 and 29.

There is a similar story in the midfield department where the popular picks feature just two Double Gameweekers, namely Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) and Jack Grealish (£6.4m).

38.6% of the top 10k have opted to hold onto Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) for Liverpool’s trip to Everton on Sunday afternoon, an ominously large chunk.

A similar percentage (38.2%) have opted to remain invested in Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Spurs on Friday night. That could prove to be a particularly shrewd decision considering that the Portuguese international has been involved in five of the eight goals scored by the Devils since his Gameweek 25 debut.

Meanwhile, budget midfielder Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) has clung to enough benches to still be in the top-five midfielders for popularity at this level, owned by 24.6% of managers in the top 10k.

The Double Gameweek had a bigger impact on the forwards with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) and Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) both selected by more than half of those operating in the upper echelon.

* LiveFPL.net is displaying Gameweek 30+ as Gameweek 39

Despite the significant interest in single Gameweek options, the chip usage for this round is more in line with expectations, although there are some deviations.

Not surprisingly, the top 10k showed a particular preference for the Bench Boost chip in Double Gameweek 30+.

As this is the last bumper round planned this season, those at the top end of the rankings have chosen to make the most of 12 fixtures as opposed to the usual 10.

A whopping 41.1% of managers inside the top 10k deployed the Bench Boost ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, more than any other chip.

Interestingly, it means that only 66.5% of them have made use of it so far, and a third of top 10k managers are still holding it in reserve. It will certainly be interesting to see where they find the room to deploy the Bench Boost.

Meanwhile, only 10.6% of the top 10k were happy to play the Free Hit. It is possible some of these were happy enough with the squad they had assembled by the end of Gameweek 38, while others may have been keen to preserve team value for a Gameweek 31+ Wildcard.

Overall chip usage

Looking at the overall chip usage indicates how many FPL managers missed out on a chance to return to the game.

For all the Bench Boosting in the top 10k, just 5.5% worldwide played that chip for Double Gameweek 30+.

Furthermore, only 3.2% of overall managers played the Triple Captain and just 1% deployed the Free Hit to get their Gameweek 38 teams back.

You can also get an understanding for how many people are still playing FPL this far into the season by checking the overall most owned players.

As you can see, there is a heavy concentration of Liverpool assets, with just five of that group scheduled for two matches in Double Gameweek 30+.

De Bruyne has already been very helpful for his owners in Double Gameweek 30+, especially those who handed him the captaincy.

54.4% did so in the top 10k, rewarded with a 14-point haul in Manchester City’s win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Such a haul, produced by a goal and an assist, will be particularly important in light of Aguero’s role as the second-most-captained player of the Gameweek. The striker was consigned to just a 12-minute cameo after being named on the bench.

Stats taken from LiveFPL.net

  1. Athletic Nasherbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Due to price rises might have to activate the FH chip to get this team. Thoughts?

    Dubravka
    TAA Doherty Holgate
    Mane Son Fernandes Richarlison
    Kane Vardy DCL

    Fodder

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Decent enough

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Better than yours below 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Puncheon Guly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Too much everton for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Holgate at 4.3m

        Richarlison + DCL in the form of their lives under Ancelotti

        Norwich are 20th.

        Open Controls
    3. EL tridente
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Looks good! I am also on FH.
      Dubravka,
      TAA, Doherty, Maguire
      Salah, Son, Richa, Barnes
      Vardy, Jimmy, DCL

      Open Controls
  2. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Got 61 from 9, 15 to play. Pretty average.

    Look ok for a FH 31 team?

    DDG
    TAA Doherty Saiss Lasca
    Salah Son Barnes
    Kane Vardy Jimi

    Button Egon Cantwell Hayden

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure about DDG

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He injured?

        Cant see Sheff utd doing much against Man U.

        Maybe Dubravka?

        Open Controls
  3. SB007
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    74 points with BBoost

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nice.

      Only 61 here.
      Need my SGW players to perform

      Open Controls
  4. A message to you Rudi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Hows this look for WC?

    Pope
    TAA Robbo AWB Doherty
    Salah Martial Barnes
    Vardy Rashford Jimenez

    Button / Traore / Rico / McCarthy

    Open Controls
  5. BIG TONES
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    75 with 15 still to play (bench boost). First good score this entire season.

    Open Controls
  6. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Current team is...

    Leno
    Lund TAA Lascelles
    KDB Salah Mahrez Grealish Cantwell
    Aguero Nketiah Jimenez

    Nyland/Egan/Basham/Nketiah

    Possibly good enough to get through next week with a FT (or even a hit) or should I WC/FH?

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      (Nketiah shouldn't be in first XI lineup of course)

      Open Controls
    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You’ll miss the inevitable price rises on rashford, son, martial, Fernandes if you’re looking at them

      Open Controls
  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which players do we think will rise today?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      everybody according to fpl stats but apparently it s wrong 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Dreaming of glory
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yea u think its accurate atm and people will go up tonight

      Open Controls
  8. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Does anyone know for sure if the transfers pre-deadline will impact the price changes?

    There was no reset on FPL Stats.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I don’t think they will - it was a wildcard effectively.

      Price rise websites are guessing at this point.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I can't see why they would - as everyone had unlimited transfers/free WC pre-deadline which don't count towards price changes

      Open Controls
  9. D.Glynn
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Are prices going to rise tonight?

    If I take s hit now and activate WC tomorrow will the hit still count?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      just wipe

      Open Controls
  10. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    How bad did Garcia's injury look? Was thinking of picking him up in my draft game.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Concussion

      Open Controls
  11. SouthCoastSaint
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Given the state of the game and KDB/ Sterling against a 10 man arsenal I think I’ll take that as Kun (c) and Mahrez owner. Both likely to start against a burnley side on the beach

    Open Controls
  12. ManUnitedComeBack
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sterling gets 30 minutes at least against Burnley. Sane's first competitive game after 10 months out. There is no way Pep is giving him the full 90.
    I would not be surprised if Sterling starts again but comes off early with an eye on Chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Fingers crossed that's what happens. As long as he stays close to KdB's points, I'm happy.

      Open Controls
  13. wantsharptv
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    60 points today. Not happy. Expected 70

    Open Controls
  14. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    What's the latest on price rises pls? Any popular names like to rise (Bruno, Rash etc?). Is Jimmy really going to fall?

    Open Controls
  15. Viper
    • 10 Years
    just now

    What's the site that predicts your rank? Genuinely can't remember

    Open Controls
    1. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      livefpl.net

      Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      https://www.livefpl.net/rank

      Open Controls
  16. Arctic monkeys
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Captained Aguero and Think it wasn't much in it by leaving the captaincy out of KDB. Kun looked fit as hell when he came on. That miss still hurt though

    Open Controls
  17. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Now we're clear of those games, WC in 31 to this? Would have FH and TC left for remainder.

    Pope, Martin
    Trent, Doherty, Saiss, Lascelles, Kelly
    Bruno, KDB, Mane, Cantwell, Saka
    Auba, Jimenez, DCL

    After that game, though, thinking these instead:
    Auba, Saka > Rashford, Mount?
    Auba > Kane?

    Open Controls
  18. SouthCoastSaint
    • 8 Years
    just now

    KDB could very easily get rested vs burnley with Chelsea so close.

    Clearly I’m a non captainer but I don’t think aguero (c) are written off yet

    Open Controls

