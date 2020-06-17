Stat Synopsis Allsvenskan GW 1

Hello, and welcome to a new series of articles I hope to do throughout the Allsvenskan season. I am no guru on the league, in fact it is my first season playing this particular fantasy game. However, what I am good at is reading numbers. These articles will hopefully serve as an effective summary of the key stats from the latest gw that can make your decisions just that little bit easier and highlight the key players. I go through game by game and will try to give some additional insight into the games I watched too. So without further ado, here’s the stat synopsis for Allsvenskan GW1.

IK Sirius vs Djurgårdens IF

Despite losing 2-0, Sirius were actually the dominant side taking 18 shots compared to just 10 from their opponents as the away side looked to miss influential defender Danielson who left the club in the off-season. Sirius’ fortunes were perhaps best summed up when Vecchia seemed to have equalised after his clever flick went through Vaiho’s legs, only for the ball to be kept from crossing the line by the GK’s rear leg. The left side of the field functioned particularly well for Sirius, with LWB Axel Björnström picking up 2 offensive bonus as a result. He had a match-high 4 key passes and comes in at just 4.5m.

To the surprise of many, Augustinsson got the nod ahead of Käck at LB for the away side and had a very good game with the most successful crosses (4) of any player in the match so expect plenty more rotation between the two. Anyone looking to double up on Djurgården’s defence is likely better served looking to Vaiho or Berg, at least until one of the competing LBs nails down that spot.

IFK Göteborg vs IF Elfsborg

Elfsborg clinched a 1-0 win thanks to Per Fricks’s goal (his only shot of the game) on the stroke of half-time, in what was an otherwise pretty subpar performance for the Elfsborg captain. Though Göteborg took more shots and had more possession, they couldn’t make it count and fashioned 0 Big Chances throughout the entire 90 minutes. Even worse, Robin Söder failed to muster a shot all game, grim reading for his near 21% ownership. Göteborg midfielder Erlingmark will now serve a suspension after his 84th minute RC.

IFK Norrköping vs Kalmar FF

This game was one of utter home dominance and would have finished more than 2-1 if not for the heroics of Hägg Johansson in goal. His 8 saves were at least 3 more than any other keeper this gw. The home side was perhaps unfortunate not to keep a cs as the goal for Kalmar came from a deflected FK.

Sead Hakšabanović marked committing his long-term future to the club with a stellar MOTM performance in which he had 5 shots on target and 3 Key Passes to go with his goal. If he can put up more such performances he will definitely prove value even at 10m.

Now 7.1m, midfielder Simon Thern also stood out. He played 4 Key Passes, created 1 Big Chance and made 13 ball recoveries on his way to a 12 point haul with 2 assists and 2 bonus in both the offensive and defensive categories.

Hammarby IF vs Östersunds FK

Hammarby recovered from an early Paulinho penalty miss as Tanković scored a brace from his 4 shots on target, including a sensational strike for the second to seal a 2-0 win. Much like the Norrköping game, this was utter dominance for the home side, whose attack-minded approach completely smothered Östersunds. Denis Widgren also deserves a mention for his fine game at LB. He produced 4 Key Passes along with a game-high 5 tackles which bodes well for future bonus and assist potential. In midfield, Bojanić chipped in with 2 assists from his 6 Key Passes and 1 Big Chance created to pick up 2 Offensive bonus while Kačaniklić had a quiet game to the disappointment of his 41% ownership and those like myself who had given him the armband. He would’ve had an assist if not for Paulinho missing the penalty. This is also fairly big news as it is now likely that the penalty-taking duties will return to Tanković, which could be a key factor in captaincy decisions going forward.

Perhaps the only positive in a poor Östersunds performance was that 4.5m def Haugan looked solid and achieved 14 CBI, collecting 2 Defensive bonus as a result. He looks to be critical if they are to keep any CS this season.

Örebro SK vs AIK

In what looks to have been an evenly matched game, the hosts were perhaps unlucky not to come away with at least a point. They had more shots and missed 2 Big Chances, as they slumped to a 2-0 loss. The fact that AIK GK Haugaard was MOTM says it all really. 18 yo Robin Tihi capped a solid game at CB with a goal from a trademark Larsson set-piece. For the home side, 8.5m mid Besara (who played as a striker) carried all the threat for his team, creating 1 Big Chance, playing 2 Key Passes and taking 5 total shots.

Helsingborgs IF vs Varbergs BolS

To the joy of his 18% ownership, striker Astrit Seljmani was the star of the show scoring twice and collecting an assist to become the gws highest-scoring fwd, though perhaps he was a tad lucky to do so well. He won a penalty that he himself converted and scored with his only 2 shots on target while getting an assist from his 1 Key Pass. Nevertheless, he certainly looks to be a player that will outperform his now 6.1m price tag. As for Helsingborgs, it was a day to forget and the early signs are worrying for the 11% that own Max Svensson, particularly after his 59th min sub following a poor performance.

Falkenbergs FF vs BK Häcken

Probably the most evenly matched game of Gameweek 1, nothing too worthy of note apart from the highly owned Irandust returning a goal with his only shot on target, and 4.5m Falkenbergs CB van Looy being robbed of an offensive bonus point despite playing 3 Key Passes. Christoffer Carlsson got an assist and played 4 Key Passes, as well as obtaining 2 Offensive Bonus. He could be a decent option with some good attacking fixtures ahead, provided his teammates can find their shooting boots.

Malmö FF vs Mjällby AIF

Who else but Anders Christiansen? The newly appointed Malmö captain bagged a brace in a MOTM performance that saw him play 3 Key Passes, create 1 Big Chance and take 7 shots, 3 of which were on target. If he’s not in your team yet, he should be, especially with 2 great matchups up next. 4.5m fwd Tim Prica also had a decent showing playing a game-high 5 Key Passes and grabbing an assist for Christiansen’s first. Keep an eye on him as he should be a very useful budget option should he continue to get starts. At the back, Lasse Nielsen was a rock achieving 12 CBI while Eric Larsson looked particularly good going forward.

Despite losing 2-0, the away side did show promise, most notably through Besard Sabovic, a 6.0m mid playing up top. He had 3 shots, played 3 Key Passes and created 1 Big Chance whilst also making 6 ball recoveries that enabled him to collect 2 Offensive and 1 Defensive Bonus. Mjällby now have a decent run of fixtures and so he could be a fantastic budget option for anyone wanting to make a midfield transfer.