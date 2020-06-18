511
H&G Sportswear competition shirt designs now available for pre-order

For a limited time only, you can pre-order the four shirt designs that made the semi-finals of our recent Fantasy Football Scout kit competition.

The profit from the sales of the shirts will be donated to NHS charities, thanks to the good people at Hope and Glory Sportswear.

All four replica jerseys carry the Fantasy Football Scout name and logo as the sponsor and have been faithfully reproduced from the original designs that our semi-finalists submitted.

Pre-orders are available until June 28 and the shirts will be ready for dispatch by the week commencing July 27.

A range of sizes are available, from X-Small Junior to 5XL Mens.

All shirts are 100% polyester and feature the embroidered club crest and H&G logo.

Click here to view and buy the shirts

The four designs are as follows:

  1. Legohair
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Best for rest of the season?

    A. VvD
    B. Doherty

    Already owns TAA and Saiss...

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Big Troy Deeney
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Bournemouth have a new kit... Since when?

    Open Controls
  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    A) WC this lot

    B) Just get Rashford or Bruno for FT

    Leno
    TAA, Stevens, Doherty
    Kdb, Mahrez, Grealish, McGinn
    Aguero, Auba, Jimenez

    Hendo, Baldock, Lascelles, Saka

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Reg83
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      definite WC

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Cheers, this, maby?

        Pope, Button
        TAA, Doherty, Stevens, AWB, Lascelles
        Salah, KDB, Bruno, Barnes, Cantwell
        Rashford, Jimenez, Abraham

        0.4 in the bank

        Open Controls
  4. Stoichkov#8
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    FH this GW. How is it looking?

    Reina/Nyland
    TAA | Doherty | Taylor
    Salah | Mane | Son | Barnes
    Vardy | Jimenez | DCL

    Open Controls
    1. CFC1990
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Yeah i am tempted to do it this week.

      Its good mate.

      Maybe go Krul instead of Reina/Nyland?

      Open Controls
      1. CFC1990
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Do you have WC still?

        Open Controls
        1. Stoichkov#8
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          yes

          Open Controls
  5. CFC1990
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is anyone else tempted to Free Hit for GW31 then WC in GW32?

    Could go Salah, Mane and TAA who might be playing for the title against Palace at home.

    Can also get some Spurs players in for West Ham at home.

    Wildcard options such as Man United assets have what could be a tricky fixture against Sheffield United.

    Open Controls
    1. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yep. But WC in GW 33 probably.

      Open Controls
      1. CFC1990
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah possibly. Arsenal have Norwich at home so wouldn't mind Auba and Leno for that.

        Open Controls
    2. Sergeant Slaughter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Pool will be on two days rest. Lots of potential risks.

      Open Controls
  6. in sane in de bruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Tempted to play my Bench Boost asap!

    Krul
    TAA Doherty Lascelles
    Salah KDB Fernandes Mount
    Vardy Rashford Jimenez

    McCarthy (ARS) - Sarr (bur) - Taylor (WAT) - Cahill (liv)

    A) Cahill, Sarr -> Henderson, Maguire -4 & BB
    B) Cahill -> 4.4(who?) & BB
    C) Save FT

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      C. Don’t waste 4 points and BB imo

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Sound advice! But can see a big upside (potantial) in option A).

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          I’m tempted to put Maguire in my team too but don’t want to take a 4 point hit for it..

          Open Controls
    2. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      *C) Save FT & BB another GW

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        That sounds good

        Open Controls
    3. Reg83
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      if u r happy with ur 15, then BB. A -4 is not a big deal

      Open Controls
  7. Big Troy Deeney
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    WC Draft

    Pope
    TAA, Saiss, Lacelles
    Mane, KDB, Son, Sarr
    Rashford, Jimi, DCL

    4, Cantwell, Lund, Ward

    Open Controls
    1. n-doggg
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Lovely

      Open Controls
  8. n-doggg
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    A. Jota and Abraham
    B. Jiminez and Deeney

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    On WC

    Pope
    TAA Doherty Maguire
    Salah KDB Son Fernandes
    Rash Jiménez DCL

    Bench is:
    3.9 Lacelles, J.Robinson, Guendouzi (cheap fodder who will get minutes)

    0.2ITB left

    If O’Connell is fit again soon JR can turn into 4.2 Def, Kiko maybe

    Open Controls
  10. arkom
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    DDG
    TAA / Doherty / Lascelles / Taylor / Robinson
    Salah / Bruno / KDB / Son / XXX
    DCL / XXX / XXX

    A) Rashford, Jota & Douglas Luiz

    or?

    B) Nketiah, Jimenez & Mount/Barnes

    Open Controls
    1. UnitedRthebest
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Robinson won’t start very much. Also B with mount but Rashford is a good pick if you can afford him.

      Open Controls
  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    pretty happy with my wc, am i wrong ?

    patricio / button
    taa / doherty / maguire / taylor / lacselles
    salah / kdb / son / mount / barnes
    jimmy / rashford / nketiah

    thank you 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. UnitedRthebest
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Good team pretty much what I would go with except Bruno over Son. With the extra cash do nketiah to DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        thanks a lot

        Open Controls
  12. n-doggg
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    WC draft. Any help appreciated

    Pope, 3.9
    TAA, Egan, j.robinson, fernandez, saiss
    Kdb, mane, son, Bruno, Dendoncker
    Rashford, Jota, Tammy

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      decent, I was reading wilder's quotes so looks like o'connel could be a long term injury. Robinson is a shoe in for wc then?

      Open Controls
      1. n-doggg
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        As a 5th defender, I think he’s a shoe in, yeah

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Hey Bemba, where did you read about jack o'connell?

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      bit light in defence imo

      Open Controls
    3. Big Troy Deeney
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Lovely

      Open Controls
  13. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Probably pretty template, but I like it:

    Pope
    TAA - Doherty - Maguire
    KDB - Son - Fernandes - Traore
    Rashford - Jimenez - Abraham

    Button - Cantwell - Fernandez - Lundstram

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Looks great

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      No poool mids?

      Open Controls
  14. FOO FIGHTER
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Thoughts on my set and forget (barring injuries) team?

    McCarthy
    TAA Doherty Robinson
    KDB Salah(c) Son Fernandes Mane
    Nketiah Rashford

    Button Connolly Ngakia Simpson

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Pretty nice. Think I would change Robinson to a Man Utd defender and downgrade one of Mane or Salah

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Nah, all of these players should start every match from now on. Fingers crossed!

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Except for bench...

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Pillars
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            I thought my bench was a bit shaky, but yours my friend wins the contest

            Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Why would Robinson start every match? He's only in the team because O'Connell is injured.

          Open Controls
      2. The Mighty Hippo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        He's already taken a -24 hit this week - don't go suggesting any more changes!!

        Open Controls
    2. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Not great. Too many big hitters.

      Open Controls
    3. ElChapo
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      too much rotation risk for the rest of the season (3 games in 8 days) to have no bench..

      Open Controls
  15. Lucas8406
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Which one?
    A) Pope Boly Mount Vardy
    B) McCarthy Doherty Bruno DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  16. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    The AFC Columbia Jersey looks real nice. Ordered, thanks

    Open Controls
  17. arkom
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    A) Saiss & Jimenez

    or??

    B) Doherty & Jota

    Open Controls
    1. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Hurnt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  18. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    A) Pope + Maguire
    B) De Gea + Taylor + 0.6m

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I've changed my mind, on reflection I think B) is a better option.

        Open Controls
    3. Hurnt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Pope and wan bissaka

      Open Controls
    4. arkom
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      B)

      Open Controls
  19. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    A. Sarr + Saiss
    B. Cantwell + Doherty

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A if you’re playing both in XI

      Open Controls
    2. Hurnt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I’ve gone b

      Open Controls
  20. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Best differentials on a WC?

    Got Harvey Barnes and Harry Kane so far.

    Open Controls
    1. kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      HK is a differential. Unless you are seriously chasing, I wouldn’t put in too many.

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I need to close a 50 point gap in the remaining weeks. Other fella has a WC too, but also TC.

        Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Alli
      Sarr
      Jota
      DCL

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Pogballs

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Yes triple United a cert for me. Last spot down to Pogba vs Rashford.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Which defender are u going with?

          Open Controls
          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Maguire. Only CS potential really but should keep a few (probably not though).

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Thinking him or DDG. Not much in terms of ceiling but those fixtures ..

              Open Controls
              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Nah, never paying that much for a GK who doesn't do much.

                If Shaw gets injured, Williams would be great. Cheap and probably the most attacking full back they've got.

                Open Controls
    4. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Martial

      Open Controls
  21. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Is KDB essential for the 31, 32 and 33 with the wealth of other options available?

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Kdb essential period

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Are u going to captain him in any of those games?

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      KDB is essential IMO, not moving anywhere

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Not essential but you'd need to be a braver man than me to go without him.

      Open Controls
    4. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      No. Im going without but i did get him again for 10.6 so not losing any value

      Open Controls
    5. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I might transfer him out this week but it's scary.

      Open Controls
    6. AC Yew
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I'd consider him essential to the team regardless of fixtures

      Open Controls
  22. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    a kane and fernandes
    b rashford and son

    thanks a lot

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Hurnt
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Although Fernandes son the ones I want

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            yep cant afford this one with kdb and salah in the team

            Open Controls
            1. AC Yew
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Would Salah to ---> Mane free up enough funds for it

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                thanks for reply. not enough no unfortunately.

                Open Controls
  23. Hurnt
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Hi please rmwct I’m 100% happy with this

    Pope
    Taa wan bissaka soy Doherty
    Son salah (vc) kdb Fernandes
    Jota vardy (c)

    Martin lascelles cantwell greenwood

    Any suggestions

    I’m gambling on jota to play but have a strong bench incase

    Open Controls
    1. kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      See if Justin features, if so him over soy. Nketiah over greenwood.

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Ok makes sense

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      good team. a shame you couldnt fit a chelsea attacker

      Open Controls
  24. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Fairly template WC draft. Yea or Nay?

    Pope
    TAA, Doherty, Aurier
    KDB, Bruno, Mané, Cantwell, Son
    Jimenez, Rashford
    (Martin; Lascelles, Holgate, Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. Whiskerz
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I like the aurier pick. Been trying to fit him in too.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Please dont. Trust me I had him for a loooong while. Youll be looking to sell him soon

        Open Controls
        1. jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          I actually benefited from him when I had him. Maybe I just found some decent timing.

          Open Controls
  25. Whiskerz
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Deciding between these 2 WAS at the moment. Which do you prefer?

    Pope . Button
    Robinson . TAA . Doherty . Lascelles. Cathcart
    Martial . Mane . KDB . Mount. Guendouzi
    Kane. Jiminez . Rashford

    Or

    Pope . Button
    Tomori*. TAA . Doherty . Lascelles . Cathcart
    Bruno*. Mane . KDB . Son*. Guendouzi
    DCL*. Jiminez . Rashford

    Or are there any changes you'd make to either team?

    Open Controls
    1. ElChapo
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A, i'd personally do mount > cantwell/traore and Martial > bruno, use the leftover to upgrade Cathcart maybe.

      Open Controls
      1. ElChapo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        maybe even martial > pogba, depends how much you like a gamble/if you're chasing.

        Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      2nd team looks A LOT better tbh

      Open Controls
    3. Mr Tin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B for me. Prefer Son over Kane and Bruno over Martial.

      Open Controls
  26. Mr Tin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    On a WC and I think it comes down to this. Any feedback appreciated.
    a) TAA, Henderson (or up to 5.3), Rashford
    b) Doherty, Bruno, Origi

    Rest of team:
    Pope, Button
    Fernandez, Soyuncu, Lund, Saiss, XXX
    Mane, Son, KDB, Cantwell, XXX
    Jimmy, Tammy, XXX

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Origi nal

      Open Controls
  27. arkom
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Best 4,3£ DEF? (have Lascelles & Taylor already)

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Watford def

      Open Controls
    2. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Holgate? Kabasele? Robinson?

      Open Controls
    3. Mr Tin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Robinson if O'Connell doesn't return.

      Open Controls
  28. Ole Trafford
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    WC in gw33 and BB in gw34 I think. Those gw34 fixtures are nice once Liverpool are not playing the kids

    Open Controls
  29. Reg83
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    is vardy really required? have to sacrifice someone. was out of form before corona.. nobody from leicester then i ll have

    front 3 of Rashford-Jimenez-DCL

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I wouldn’t class him as essential but nice differential for next fixture in particular. Be looking to see how their defence looks vs gunners

      Open Controls
  30. MHG
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    A. Son + Nketiah
    or
    B. Guendouzi + Vardy

    ? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. MHG
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ta!

        Open Controls

