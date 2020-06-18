H&G Sportswear competition shirt designs now available for pre-order

For a limited time only, you can pre-order the four shirt designs that made the semi-finals of our recent Fantasy Football Scout kit competition.

The profit from the sales of the shirts will be donated to NHS charities, thanks to the good people at Hope and Glory Sportswear.

All four replica jerseys carry the Fantasy Football Scout name and logo as the sponsor and have been faithfully reproduced from the original designs that our semi-finalists submitted.

Pre-orders are available until June 28 and the shirts will be ready for dispatch by the week commencing July 27.

A range of sizes are available, from X-Small Junior to 5XL Mens.

All shirts are 100% polyester and feature the embroidered club crest and H&G logo.

The four designs are as follows:

