Team News June 18

Kane and Son set to start as post-FPL deadline injury news begins to emerge

Six Premier League managers held their pre-Gameweek 30+ press conferences on Thursday, with some key quotes and injury updates emerging from the various conference calls.

It’s too late for Fantasy Premier League managers to do anything about this fresh information, of course, but those playing the Sky game can still tinker with their sides ahead of Friday’s action.

We’ll round up the main headlines from today’s virtual media gatherings in the article below.

Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho confirmed that Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko will all start against Manchester United on Friday, with that trio and Steven Bergwijn having all recovered from injuries during the lockdown period.

Speaking to the media, Mourinho said:

Kane, Son and Sissoko, they recover and they are ready to play.

I can tell you, no problem, [Kane] is going to start the game. Does Harry have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60 [in him]? I don’t know. I think only the game will tell us that.

The three players who had surgery – Sissoko, Son and Kane – yes, they are going to start.

The Spurs boss added that he was unsure if Giovani Lo Celso will be able to start tomorrow’s match after some fitness issues but is hopeful that he can feature in some capacity.

Japhet Tanganga (back) and Dele Alli (suspended) miss out.

Manchester United

United will be down two back-up centre-halves in north London on Friday but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer otherwise reported a clean bill of health, saying:

We have two players, Phil Jones and Axel [Tuanzebe] will miss this game and the start. Let’s see how bad they are. Apart from that the rest of the squad is fit and available.

On the fit-again Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, Solskjaer added:

If selected, Marcus and Paul… they’ve been out for a long, long period but they are available. How long they’re going to play for, let’s see.

Norwich City

Norwich City were handed a triple injury blow on Thursday as Daniel Farke revealed that Grant Hanley (hamstring), Sam Byram (hamstring) and Christoph Zimmermann (back) will miss the rest of the season.

Marco Stiepermann has returned to training having self-isolated following a positive coronavirus test but won’t be considered for the visit of Southampton.

Burnley

Ashley Barnes (hernia), Chris Wood (Achilles) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) will all miss the trip to Manchester City on Monday.

That trio may be sidelined for a little while longer, too, with Sean Dyche saying:

They definitely won’t make this early period of these games.

We’re really working hard with them and you’re going into the world of keeping your fingers crossed when you’ve got so many games in such a short space of time.

You only have to miss a couple of weeks and you could miss five or six games.

Watford

Watford have three definite absentees ahead of the visit of Leicester City, with Nigel Pearson telling reporters:

Isaac Success has ruptured his Achilles. Deulofeu won’t be available this season, he’s got a serious knee injury with his cruciate. Janmaat won’t be available this season either. But everybody else more or less is available.

Pearson confirmed that Troy Deeney was available for selection following his belated return to full-contact training.

Leicester City

Ayoze Perez and Ryan Bennett were both passed fit on Thursday, although Brendan Rodgers did reveal that Dennis Praet (calf) was a concern ahead of the trip to Watford.

Rodgers said:

Both those players [Perez and Bennett] have been back in training this week, so they’ll be available. Dennis Praet is a doubt, but we’ll see tomorrow if he’s going to make the squad or not. If he doesn’t then he should be fine for Tuesday.

The rest

We’ll hear from Jurgen Klopp on Friday ahead of the Merseyside derby but the Liverpool boss has already been speaking to the Reds’ own website and sounded fairly positive when asked about his side’s injury situation, saying:

In the moment, nobody really is ruled out for Sunday, but we have to see. A few trained more, a few trained less, most trained all [sessions], so that’s good news and in the end we will have a good team on the pitch, 100%.

Four teams have already been in Gameweek 30+ action, of course, and there were plenty of injury updates to report from the respective managers’ post-match interviews.

John Fleck (knock) and John O’Connell (knee) missed out on Sheffield United’s goalless draw with Aston Villa but the Blades may have one of those players back on Sunday, with Chris Wilder saying:

Fleck, we’ve got great reports that he trained nearly full tilt so he’ll train tomorrow [Thursday] and he’ll be available for Sunday. Fingers crossed he comes through a clearance session.

Jack [O’Connell], we’ve got a decision to make. We’ve got a specialist report on it but we’re hopeful that it’ll be short-term. He isn’t out for the season just yet, we’ll look at it, but if he is, then we’ll adjust and adapt.

Dean Smith said of Villa’s absentees, meanwhile:

Bjorn Engels has an Achilles issue. He’s not going to be around for the next week or two at least. Frederic Guilbert’s the same, he’s injured. Danny Drinkwater should be back training at the end of the week. He picked up an injury against Leicester last week.

Pablo Mari (ankle/calf) and Granit Xhaka (ankle) were forced off early in Arsenal’s defeat at Manchester City, with Mikel Arteta saying afterwards:

They are getting assessed at the moment then we will know something more tomorrow morning. Pablo’s one didn’t look very good to be fair.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported bad news on Thursday evening, tweeting:

City announced on Thursday afternoon that Eric Garcia has been released from hospital after suffering an injury during the win over the Gunners.

The defender will be monitored in the coming days, ahead of a return to training and competitive action.

Pep Guardiola hinted at changes against Burnley on Monday in his post-match interview.

432 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Athletic Nasherbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    How’s this FH team looking?

    Dubravka
    TAA Doherty C.Taylor
    Mane Son(C) Fernandes Richarlison
    Kane Vardy DCL

    Martin Guendouzi J. Robinson Kilman

    Open Controls
    1. Shuko
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Mun playing Shu, sure there's no alternatives for Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        What’s wrong with Bruno?

        Sheffield United are good defensively but gave up lots of chances to Villa. Plus Henderson ineligible to play...

        Open Controls
    2. Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Looks good to me

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cheers boss

        Open Controls
  2. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    WC draft #23462 -- Thououghts?

    Pope, Martin
    TAA, Doherty, AWB, Lascelles, Holgate
    KDB, Mane, Bruno, Sarr, Cantwell
    Tammy, DCL, Jimenez

    But also thinking of: AWB, Sarr, DCL > Saiss, Doucoure, Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. pjanns
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Well lol.

      Look at my team 2 posts below.

      Think we are good...

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Haha! Might fine-lookin' team you got there.

        Open Controls
  3. boroie
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    A - Pukki
    B - DCL
    C - Jota

    Already have Jiménez

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Need more context. One week/wildcard?

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Wildcard

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Definitely not Jota.

          DCL had the form before the break but has tough fixtures.

          Pukki good fixtures but a poor team.

          DCL edges it for me

          Open Controls
          1. boroie
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Teemu Pukki baby!

      Open Controls
    3. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. pjanns
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Think my WC team is set. - How does it look?

    Pope
    TAA -Doherty - AWB
    Mane - Son - Fernandes - KDB
    Rashford - Jiminez - DCL
    (Martin - Guendouzi - Holgate - Lascelles)

    Rashford will only make it, if he plays, and plays well tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. Istanbul 05
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good, I have the same squad except Egan for your Holgate

      Open Controls
      1. pjanns
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

        Got money in the bank, so can do that aswell. But Sheffield have a terrible run-in.

        Open Controls
  5. Reg83
    24 mins ago

    a. boly & jimenez
    b. doherty & jota

    on WC

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Kloppcorn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    If I was to make two transfers now and take a -4 point hit, then later in the week play my wildcard would I get my 4 points back???

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Kloppcorn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thank you just want to make my transfers before the price rises not sure which of two plans to go with

        Open Controls
    3. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Just don’t forget

      Open Controls
      1. Kloppcorn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ahaha I’ll try not to

        Open Controls
  7. in sane in de bruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Tempted to play my Bench Boost asap!

    Krul
    TAA Doherty Lascelles
    Salah KDB Fernandes Mount
    Vardy Rashford Jimenez

    McCarthy (ARS) - Sarr (bur) - Taylor (WAT) - Cahill (liv)

    A) Cahill, Sarr -> Henderson, Maguire -4 & BB
    B) Cahill -> 4.4(who?) & BB
    C) Save FT & save BB for another GW

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Could work but think this GW was the best choice. My BB this weak is: Leno( MC and BHA), TAA (EVE), Jimenez (WHU), Doherty (WHU). This bench is the players with the lowest projection on RMT.

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Did not ask for your BB team but thanks

        Open Controls
  8. boroie
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    A - Doherty, Mount, Kane
    B - Saïss, Salah, Pukki

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. bluetiger
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Sorry for repost, got lost on the last page... What do you think of this WC draft? Would like to fit in Doherty and/or Jimenez but can’t work out who to lose to fit in either of them.

    Pope
    TAA / Boly / AWB
    Salah / Son / KDB / Fernandes
    DCL / Rashford / Abraham

    Button / Cantwell / Lascelles / Robinson

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Boly to Doherty for a start.

      Tammy to jiminez

      DCL to fodder

      Open Controls
    2. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'd go Maguire over AWB as more nailed for the same price.

      For me, Abraham is the one to lose. Perhaps Salah to Mane and Cantwell to a cheapie like Luiz to fund it? Or drop DCL and get a slightly cheaper mid to fund the upgrade. Grealish / Sarr / Mount rotate brilliantly until the end.

      Open Controls
  10. Phil's Stamps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Nketiah, Lascelles 3.9/Robinson

    Too light a bench to run-with? The money saved on the 3rd slot would allow a Grealish/Sarr/Mount switcheroo for the remaining games which I think would more than make up for it.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nketiah is the favourite over Lacazette for sure.

      Lascelles is Gucci.

      Robinson is good providing O’Connell injury longish term

      Open Controls
      1. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I guess with 5 subs available and paying close attention to team news/leaks you'd have to be pretty unlucky to need your 3rd bench player.

        Open Controls
  11. Whats the Huth
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Here we go.
    Wildcard saved!
    Bring in the price changes! 😀

    Pope. (Button)
    TAA. Lascelles. Boly. (Egan. J.Robinson)
    Son. KDB. Mane. Bruno. (Hayden)
    Vardy. Rashford. Jiminez

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Superb team.

      Open Controls
    2. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very good team and value. I would go Saiss over Boly and Guendouzi over Hayden = 0.4 to upgrade Robinson.

      Open Controls
      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Or 0.4 to do Mane to Salah.

        Open Controls
  12. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    See many aren't going for Sterling or Kun in their WC, including me. Feels like a mistake, both looked like they had plenty of points in them even if they get rested an odd game or two...

    Open Controls
    1. kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think Villa would lf bought arsenal yesterday.

      Open Controls
    2. Reg83
      5 mins ago

      getting no city players now on wc; will get kdb back after liv game

      Open Controls
    3. tm370
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think most will go for KDB, who is the best option imo. Double City, who will have a little to play for except for the cup competitions, seems too much. It will negate too many other options.

      Open Controls
  13. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on either of these templates:

    A)

    Pope (Button)
    TAA, Doherty, Lascelles, Taylor, Justin*
    Fernandes, Son*, Barnes, Cantwell*, Mane
    Rashford*, Jota, Vardy

    B)

    Pope (Button)
    TAA, Doherty, Lascelles, Taylor, Maguire*
    Fernandes, Bergwijn*, Barnes, KDB*, Mane
    Nketiah*, Jota, Vardy

    TIA

    Open Controls
  14. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    My 31+ team is:

    Pope
    TAA AWB Saiss
    Salah KDB Fernandes Sarr
    Vardy Jimenez DCL

    Henderson Lundstram Lascelleas Cantwell

    If I used my FT to do Henderson (doesn't play v MU) >> ?? say Schmeichel, is it worth BB:

    Schmeichel (BHA) Lundstram (mun) Lascelles (AVL) Cantwell (EVE)

    Should I:

    1. BB
    2. Hold

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  15. Hits from the Bong
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Alonso or Doherty, that is the question?

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Much prefer Doherty for nailedness but see if Alonso plays this weekend.

      Open Controls
  16. Rhodes your boat
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bench a bit week for first WC draft? 0.0itb

    McCarthy button
    Taa saiss egan Robinson simpson
    Mane kdb son fernandes saka
    Vardy rashford jota

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      *weak

      Open Controls
    2. tm370
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm not sure about double SHU given their fixtures. Can you get a Burnley defender in or a goalie?

      Mad attack though. I like it.

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Could potentially get Charlie taylor for Egan, reckon Robinson will keep his place?

        Open Controls
        1. tm370
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          How long is O'Connell out for? He is the evident replacement so seems quite safe but others will know more maybe.

          Open Controls
          1. Rhodes your boat
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Will try find out, thanks for the help appreciate it!

            Open Controls
  17. tm370
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on the wildcard guys?

    De Gea, Martin,
    Trent, Doherty, Taylor, Lascelles, Justin,
    Salah, Son, KDB, Fernandes, Duda,
    Rashford, Jota, Nketiah.

    0.4 ITB

    Free hit and TC remaining.

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Really like it personally!

      Open Controls
  18. Hazardous1983
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    What to do with this original team.after free hit

    Mcarthy (button)
    Robbo taa doherty (stevens)
    Salah kdb sarr barnes (saka)
    Auba ings jiminez

    No wild card. Only bb left

    Open Controls
    1. tm370
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      It's nice! I think you might want to move out Auba after 33 and I'm not sure about Ings.

      I think it's lacking Fernandes/Rashford and a Spurs option. Double Liverpool defence is expensive...

      Open Controls
  19. Negan
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    first WC draft, thoughts ? 4-4-2 , 0.0£ ITB

    Pope(Martin)
    TAA-Doherty-Maguire-Lascelles(Ngakia)
    Salah(C)-KDB-Son-Martial(Guendouzi)
    Jiminez-Rashford(Nketiah)

    Open Controls
  20. vanillasky639
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is it better to activate wildcard now and make transfers before the remaining games play out this gameweek OR hold fire until more teams have played?

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Just play it if you're sure about using it this GW.

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    2. pjanns
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Iff you know, you will play it this week.

      Then go ahead, play it. And catch the price-rises 🙂

      Open Controls
  21. boroie
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    On a WC... Any improvements?

    De Gea
    Gomez Saïss Taylor
    Salah(C) Son(VC) KDB Fernandes
    Rashford Jiménez Pukki

    Button; Lascelles Cantwell Holgate

    Open Controls
  22. Would Ed Woodward
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Sorry for the boring non-WC post but early thoughts? 1FT obviously and 0itb.

    Leno
    TAA Doherty Taylor
    Salah KDB Bruno Martial
    Vardy Jota DCL

    Pope Masina Saka Stevens

    I'm considering KDB > Son but it's scary, haven't decided who to play out of Leno/Pope and Taylor/Masina yet either.

    Open Controls
  23. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    So who's activating their WC? Still a whole set of games to go...

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Done. Yesterday.

      Open Controls
  24. james 101
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    RMM-FWCT?

    Pope Button
    TAA Doherty Fernandez Saiss 3.9
    KDB Son Salah Fernandes Cantspell
    Rashford Tammy Jimmi

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
  25. Reg83
    2 mins ago

    is nyland first choice keeper for aston villa now?

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Villa have a keeper?!

      Open Controls
  26. Reg83
    just now

    just saw foyth is injured- knee injury- so aurier nailed now?

    Open Controls
  27. Hits from the Bong
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Here's my WC team... any thoughts?

    Pope Martin
    TAA Alonso AWB Fernandez Lundstram
    Salah KDB Son Fernandes Davis
    Rashford Jimenez Nketiah

    Open Controls

