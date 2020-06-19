449
Pro Pundit Teams June 19

My Wildcard draft picks for FPL Gameweek 31+

449 Comments
Share

In his latest Pro Pundits column, former Fantasy Premier League champion Simon March talks us through his early Wildcard draft.

Writing this after the ‘+’ part of Gameweek 30+ but before the body of Gameweek 30 itself, my unlimited transfers and Bench Boost have thus far produced a relatively mediocre 55 points. That’s enough for a small green arrow overall but not enough to yet be considered an outright ‘success’.

If you’re reading this after the Gameweek has finished, my decisions to make Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) captain over Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) and to include Nicolas Pepe (£9.3m) may seem like a slow-burn masterstroke… or they may cause you to question whether it’s even worth reading on.

For those of you who are still here, you’ll no doubt be happy to know that I immediately pulled the Wildcard trigger and, boy, did it feel good. I stress that this was the plan all along, but it felt good anyway.

Wildcards at this point in the season are usually used to take advantage of an upcoming Double Gameweek rather than mop up after one so these are fairly unique circumstances. Obviously all the usual Wildcard principles of flexibility, chasing good fixtures, balance etc all still apply, but given that there are only eight Gameweeks left, there’s also an emphasis on including players who can perform consistently but also offer the odd explosive haul to disproportionately propel you up the rankings.

 Here’s what my Wildcard team looks like at the time of writing:

Goalkeepers

Brighton’s David Button (£3.9m) has been one of only two ‘ever-presents’ in my squad this season despite him not having played a single minute of football. He’s £3.9m, enough said about that. 

Burnley’s Nick Pope (£4.9m) is my new main keeper. There are of course other options: Watford’s Ben Foster (£4.9m) and Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson (£5.3m) are others I’ve had my eye on but, the number of times this season I’ve thought to myself: “I wish I had Nick Pope as my goalkeeper” (no, seriously), it feels like a move I should make given the opportunity. He’s also pretty cheap and Burnley’s fixtures are decent enough. 

Defenders

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) has been and remains the first name on my teamsheet this season and I won’t waste anyone’s time in justifying that further.

Burnley’s Charlie Taylor (£4.3m) and Newcastle’s Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m) are largely enablers in the sub-£4.5m bracket but both have good fixtures and, it seems, having a decent bench will be more valuable than ever during the run-in.

Wolves’ Matt Doherty (£6.3m) and Chelsea’s Reece James (£5.1m) fill the final two spots. These are two players who you would expect to perform reasonably consistently but, crucially, have the potential to deliver one or two hauls given their attacking threat. I’m not entirely sold on James given that he’s not 100% nailed-on so I’m keeping an eye on Chelsea’s line-up versus Aston Villa. Sheffield United’s John Lundstram (£4.9m) is an obvious alternative who keeps within this ethos.

Midfielders

1

Again, the emphasis here is consistency with the potential for explosiveness. Few fit that bill better than Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) who is such a perfect FPL specimen you almost suspect he has a Skynet barcode hidden somewhere on his person. With nine goals and 19 assists already this season, he’s going nowhere. I haven’t even bothered looking at his fixtures.

It’s probably too early to compare Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) to De Bruyne as an FPL asset but, with five returns in as many appearances so far this season, there are signs that he might offer similar levels of consistency. Like the Belgian, he’s seemingly on all set pieces and, in a team with plenty of attacking threat and a great run of fixtures, that’s a great combination of things to have.

Spurs’ Son Heung-min (£9.7m) may be on course for his best FPL season yet with nine goals and nine assists so far, despite the fact that he’s already accumulated enough red cards to build a fort. Spurs have great fixtures, plenty to play for and, with under 7% ownership at the time of writing, Son has great differential potential too.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) is another player whose inclusion doesn’t require much explanation though some might question why I’d choose him over Sadio Mane (£12.5m). Truth be told, I don’t have a good answer for this other than Salah has been my ‘go-to’ option over the years and he hasn’t given me much reason to change that. The fact that he sometimes plays up front and occasionally takes penalties maybe offers him a theoretical edge but, ultimately, I think everyone has their personal favourite of the two and so you might as well stick with them.

With six goals and two assists this season, Norwich’s Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) is peerless as a ‘fifth midfielder’ and that’s exactly the spot he takes in my Wildcard squad. As mentioned, all signs suggest that a decent bench will be important during the final Gameweeks and, with a solid run of fixtures to come and lots to play for, I certainly won’t worry about Cantwell auto-subbing in from time to time.

Forwards

What's the best strategy for choosing forwards in FPL? 8

At the moment, I’ve gone fairly budget up front, partly to enable spending big elsewhere but, also, because the current options allow it. I’d normally want the flexibility of at least one premium striker but none leap out at me as ‘essential’ right now so a budget frontline may be the way to go.

Wolves Raul Jimenez (£8.1m) is nailed on, superb value and with a great run of fixtures, so I’m actually not sure there’s any striker I’d want over him right now.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m) also looks great value and looks to be in the midst of a genuine ‘breakout’ season with 13 goals so far. For some reason, perhaps his lack of consistency in the past, I’m still not totally convinced so we’ll see if I stick with him but I can’t deny he’s an attractive option at that price.

Finally, I have Southampton’s Danny Ings (£7.1m). As I sometimes like to remind people, I’ve had Danny Ings since before it was cool so he only occupies £6.5m of my budget. Despite scoring 15 goals this season, I’m not sure I’d go for him at his current price, not least because Southampton’s fixtures are not the greatest, but at £6.5m he should still offer value. Plus, Ings has proven his ability to score against anyone, Southampton need to win games to keep out of the relegation battle and, like I said, he’s scored 15 goals!

Of course, there are other options I’m also looking at in the mid-price bracket like Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham (£7.5m) and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (£8.8m), should I want to downgrade elsewhere.

There’s also the option of going even more budget up front with the likes of Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) or Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset (£4.5m) to enable a ‘power five’ in midfield. Chelsea’s Mason Mount (£6.2m) and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish (£6.4m), in particular, look good value options.

Simon March is a member of our Pro Pundits initiative, a team of Fantasy managers here to bring you regular advice and updates on their teams. Simon won the FPL title in 2014/15 and has become a fixture on the punditry circuit ever since.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

449 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Oggle22
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    FH G2G?
    Pope
    TAA Saiss Soyuncu
    Pogba Bruno Son KDB Salah
    Jiminez Joelinton

    Button Lascelles Robson Greenwood

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. THEKID_88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  2. Arron Wan Bissaka Nil
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    De Gea, Button
    ___, ___, Cathcart, Lascelles, Simpson
    ___, De Bruyne, Bruno, ___, Guendouzi
    Rashford, Jimenez, ___

    a) Trent, Doherty, Salah, Sarr, Calvert
    b) Trent, Doherty, Son, Sarr, Vardy
    c) van Dijk, Saiss, Salah, Son, Calvert

    Open Controls
    1. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not C cause i think it's a bit too light in defense. With Watford-Leicester and The merseyside-derby still to go hard to call already, but right now i'd take B

      Open Controls
      1. Arron Wan Bissaka Nil
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Would only be Salah id fear, but obvs quite a big fear to have haha

        Open Controls
  3. Babit1967
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    A Doherty Taylor Tammy

    B Saiss Maguire Rashford

    Which one ?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      For next week, B. It's probably the better longer-term option too. Doherty & Tammy capable of hauls (although Tammy has competition).

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    I'm liking this short-term, before shifting Rich > Pogba/Martial, or someone a bit cheaper to upgrade a FWD to Rashford.

    Pope
    TAA / AWB / Saiss
    Salah / KDB / Son / Fernandes / Richarlison
    Jimenez / DCL

    Button // Nketiah / Lascelles / [4.7m DEF]

    Would prefer Doherty over Sais,, but Salah become Mane & it's 4.3m + 4.0m DEFs to fill in the gaps.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Printing Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Salah still .. if you care about EO

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Like it but I’d start with Martial anyway.

      Kiko ahead of Lascelles.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Lascelles not a dead-set. Will be perma-bench anyway. Will be watching Watford.

        Open Controls
    3. Whiskerz
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I prefer martial over rashford.

      You could save 0.4 by moving AWB to aurier. Another 0.8 by getting a fodder 5th def. Rich to martial saves you another 0.3. That just leaves you 0.2 shy of saiss to doherty, I think? Anything left in the bank?

      Open Controls
  5. Whiskerz
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    What are your thoughts on this rabble?

    Pope
    Aurier . TAA . Doherty
    Mane . Bruno . Martial . Son . KDB
    DCL . Jiminez

    (Button . Fernandez . Nkeitah . Fodder)

    Open Controls
    1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      This is good

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Aurier over a United defender is something I'll consider, thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Funds, Hazz. Funds. Something has to give somewhere to afford that

        Open Controls
  6. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    I think I saw enough tonight to get Rashford and Martial despite the blanks. Can see Bruno and Pogba putting stuff on a plate for them against the weaker teams on their fixture run

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Anthony looked well off it but agree about the coming run, doesn't put me off.
      He's got that terrible but necessary first game into his legs. Like Kane did

      Open Controls
  7. Haz to be Eden- Top scoring…
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    WC 31 Team:

    Pope
    TAA Saiss AWB
    Salah Son KDB Fernandes
    DCL Jimi Ings

    Button Taylor Lascelles Cantwell

    G2G?

    Open Controls
    1. Whiskerz
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      value tied up in inns?

      Open Controls
      1. Whiskerz
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ings *

        Open Controls
        1. Haz to be Eden- Top scoring…
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nope, just didn’t see anything better in that price range

          Open Controls
  8. Kno
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on draft number 10xx? Wondering if its a bit light up top, classic 343.

    Pope
    Taa doherrty lascelle taylor holgate
    Salah son kdb bruno cantwell
    Dcl rash jota

    Open Controls
  9. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Kane worth a punt on free hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    2. Bennerman
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Judging on tonight, no way.

      Judging on pedigree and instinct - I would if I was on one.

      Open Controls
    3. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If you saw the game you'd know the answer to that question. He's not even close to my watch list.

      Open Controls
  10. Printing Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc team?

    Pope 3.9
    TAA Doherty Lascelles Egan 3.9
    Salah Mane KdB Bruno Martial
    Jimmy Jota Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Good team- DCL over Jota perhaps

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      🙂

      This is almost the exact team I had going into this week and sold off almost to a man. Be interested to see how you go.

      Open Controls
    3. shearer9
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sure about Martial, didn't look great and Ighalo and Greenwood will be vying for his spot I guess? Pogba?

      Open Controls
  11. Teahupo'o
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Auba Sarr ➡ Vardy Martial/Bergwijn -4, thoughts?

    Pope
    TAA Doherty Stephens
    Salah Mane Bruno Sarr
    Auba Jimenez Ings

    (Button, Cantwell Williams Tanganga)
    1FT 0.5ITB

    Open Controls
    1. FeverPitch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hard to say before Sarr has played but no don’t like it - Auba to vardy for free could be good though

      Open Controls
  12. Istanbul 05
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Bergwijn has 3 goals in 6 games, anyone going for him instead of Son?
    I'm thinking about it as it will enable me to get Auba in GW32 against that welcoming Norwich defence.

    Open Controls
    1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      I'm doubling up against West Ham

      Open Controls
    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Decent alternative but expect fewer points, and reduce mins

      You pay for what you get basically

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        You get what you pay for*

        Bedtime

        Open Controls
        1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
    3. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I've went with him over Son. I'm a psv-fan so take that into account but i thought he was the best player in the eredivisie besides Ziyech. Very technical, great pace and a strong shot. Good to see him adjusting this well, he ain't no pushover either whilst he isn't tall at all. Interesting to see he got his goals vs the bigger sides (wolves and both Manchester teams). I'm afraid he might be more assisting the assister sometimes when there's less space but with Kane dropping deep i think it's less of a worry than in his psv-days. Can you imagine he even was on penalties on his last year there? Sad to see him leave but proud to see him flourish.

      Regarding Son: I think if Pool win the derby and vs Palace i'm getting Son for Salah too to upgrade my attack. Actually nice to wait and see if Son improves vs West-Ham. But yeah, Auba versus Norwich is tempting so i'd get Bergwijn in already if i were you. (He did get caught by Maguire in the game and was substituted, but seemed he ran it off and just was a deserved rest so he can start again on tuesday)

      Open Controls
      1. Istanbul 05
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the insight into his PSV days. This might also help others with similar dilemma

        Open Controls
  13. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Thoughts on the WC draft?

    Pope
    Maguire, , Aurier, Doherty
    De Bruyne, Mané, Son, Fernandes,
    Calvert-Lewin, Jimenez, Rashford

    Subs: Foster, Lascelles, Cantwell, Alonso

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. Oooo Matron
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Looks good to me! Basically exact same team as me, but TAA instead of Alonso.

      I've tried to squeeze in Tammy, but it really means decimating the bench which seems dangerous given likely rotation.

      Open Controls
  14. FPL Kakarot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    What is considered a solid amount of points from your bench on a bench Boost?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      20+

      Open Controls
    2. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm on 8 points so far, from 2: Nyland, DCL, Saiss, Nketiah

      I guess solid would be 16. since that's what you get from a DGW when all your subs play at least 60 minutes twice

      Open Controls
  15. shearer9
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anyone feeling the Pogba Fernandes double up? Great fixtures. Alternative is Bergwijn instead of Pogba, but not sure about Spurs.

    Open Controls
    1. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      prefer rashford

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Still think Fernandes is enough United coverage for now.

      Open Controls
    3. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Some of his long passes and the penalty were great to see. Think i'm leaving him out tho, those midfield spots are valuable. You only get 3 basically cause you need KdB and Fernandes. Sure spurs parked the bus today but the scoreline was debet to that. With easier fixtures i think you can't go wrong with one of Son/Bergwijn

      Open Controls
  16. Catastrophe
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    RMFHT

    Pope
    TAA, VVD, Doherty
    Salah, Richarlison, Son, Fernandes
    Vardy, Jimenez, DCL

    (3.9, Aurier, Luiz, Robinson)

    VVD, Doherty, Richarlison OR Aurier, Saiss, Mane?

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      VVD, Doherty, Richarlson

      Open Controls
  17. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which combo for free hit?

    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    A) Bergwijn, DCL, De Gea, kiko (bench kiko)
    B) son, Connolly, Saiss, Pope (bench Connolly)

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Haha as you might have noticed, this is a report. shameful

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Repost!! Argh

        Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  18. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    On WC:
    Pope
    TAA, ----, Saiss, Holgate, Lascelles
    Salah, KDB, ----, ----, Bruno
    ----, Jimenez, Tammy

    1) Aurier; Sarr, Davis; Rashford
    2) Doherty; Son, Cantwell; Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A is a bit more balanced

      Open Controls
  19. Totti
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    do u think guys that barnes will start tomorrow?
    or will be benched?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Should start.

      Open Controls
  20. Tim
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts on FH this week mainly looking at liverpool players, then wildcard gw32 thinking about remaining fixtures?

    Open Controls
  21. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Pog Berg or Richarlison from 31 onwards?

    Open Controls
  22. Harn1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    No Liverpool wildcard. Time to gamble!

    Pope
    Doherty Boly Saiss
    De Bruyne Son Bergwijn Fernandes Martial
    Kane Rashford
    (Martin Lascelles Holgate Nketiah)

    Open Controls
  23. The Royal Robin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    A) Stevens > Aurier
    B) Sarr > Bergwijn
    C) Ings > DCL

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.