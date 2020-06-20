Aubameyang starts again as Arteta shuffles the Arsenal attack

Owners of popular Double Gameweek 30+ asset Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) will be pleased with Arsenal’s latest line-up.

Despite playing 90 minutes in the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night, the Gunners’ number 14 has been handed another start on Saturday afternoon.

Outside of Aubameyang, Mikel Arteta has certainly shuffled the pack for the trip to Brighton, including Alexandre Lacazette (£9.4m) up-front and dropping Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) to the bench.

It is possible that the Frenchman could be paired with Aubameyang in a front-two, although the personnel chosen by Arteta could also line-up in a 4-2-3-1.

Nicolas Pépé (£9.3m) returns to the side to operate on the right-hand side of midfield, while Bukayo Saka (£4.7m), making a second start in the space of a week, could either play on the left of midfield or as the number 10.

Rob Holding (£4.4m) comes in for the injured Pablo Mari (£4.8m) and suspended David Luiz (£5.7m), while Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) replaces the benched Kieran Tierney (£5.3m).

Meanwhile, Mesut Özil (£7.3m) still cannot get into the starting line-up, although was, at least, included on the bench this time.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has gone with a 4-3-3 shape with a largely unsurprising selection.

Neal Maupay (£5.7m) spearheads the attacking trio, flanked by Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) and Pascal Groß (£6.2m).

Budget option Aaron Mooy (£4.8m) may be one to watch given his pre-lockdown form. He is in the central midfield trio with Davy Pröpper (£4.8m) and Yves Bissouma (£5.0m).

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Schelotto; Pröpper, Bissouma, Mooy; Trossard, Maupay, Groß.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Kolasinac, Holding, Mustafi, Bellerín; Saka, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Pépé; Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT