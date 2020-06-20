1078
Dugout Discussion June 20

Aubameyang starts again as Arteta shuffles the Arsenal attack

1,078 Comments
Share

Owners of popular Double Gameweek 30+ asset Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) will be pleased with Arsenal’s latest line-up.

Despite playing 90 minutes in the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night, the Gunners’ number 14 has been handed another start on Saturday afternoon.

Outside of Aubameyang, Mikel Arteta has certainly shuffled the pack for the trip to Brighton, including Alexandre Lacazette (£9.4m) up-front and dropping Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) to the bench.

It is possible that the Frenchman could be paired with Aubameyang in a front-two, although the personnel chosen by Arteta could also line-up in a 4-2-3-1.

Nicolas Pépé (£9.3m) returns to the side to operate on the right-hand side of midfield, while Bukayo Saka (£4.7m), making a second start in the space of a week, could either play on the left of midfield or as the number 10.

Rob Holding (£4.4m) comes in for the injured Pablo Mari (£4.8m) and suspended David Luiz (£5.7m), while Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) replaces the benched Kieran Tierney (£5.3m).

Meanwhile, Mesut Özil (£7.3m) still cannot get into the starting line-up, although was, at least, included on the bench this time.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has gone with a 4-3-3 shape with a largely unsurprising selection.

Neal Maupay (£5.7m) spearheads the attacking trio, flanked by Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) and Pascal Groß (£6.2m).

Budget option Aaron Mooy (£4.8m) may be one to watch given his pre-lockdown form. He is in the central midfield trio with Davy Pröpper (£4.8m) and Yves Bissouma (£5.0m).

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Schelotto; Pröpper, Bissouma, Mooy; Trossard, Maupay, Groß.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Kolasinac, Holding, Mustafi, Bellerín; Saka, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Pépé; Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,078 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Giggs Boson.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Maupay delivers on his strong stats.

    Open Controls
    1. Pras Scott Talent
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      About 4 months late

      Open Controls
  2. gers23
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Literally no idea who to get in for Auba. My gran would be a better pick ffs

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      He was unlucky today

      Open Controls
    2. Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Vardy, DCL, Jimenez, frankly, anyone else. Not Auba’s fault he’s playing on the left wing I guess

      Open Controls
      1. sthelenslad92
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Kane maybe?

        Open Controls
  3. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Arsenal players in general are so salty and childish. Pathetic team with a pathetic attitude.

    Maupay did absolutely nothing wrong today. A very unfortunate injury for Leno.

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      The last 7 years of Wenger destroyed the culture and standards of Arsenal and Emery was not able to salvage it.

      Arteta needs to clear out the squad. Starting with Luiz, Xhaka, Lacazette, Ozil and potentially, Auba (if he doesn't want to sign a new contract).

      Arteta needs to work with the youngsters and develop a new culture with higher standards.

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Bang average club now. Wouldn't be surprised if they finish 10th next season.

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Yep. That is why they need to clear out the senior players. The senior players have a certain culture. That is not the culture and level that Arsenal needs if they want to get back to the top.

          Open Controls
    2. badgerboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      They always seem mentally fragile as a unit.

      Open Controls
  4. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Did Guendozi even touch Maupay, Brighton player should be embarassed.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pathetic by Maupay

      Open Controls
      1. Reg83
        3 mins ago

        Pathetic by guendozi. He should get 3 match ban. Maupay the hero

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Get some fresh air.

          Open Controls
    2. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Guendozi flicked out a hand as Maupay ran past. Definitely made contact with Maupay who of course made the most of it.

      Open Controls
    3. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks worse in slow motion

      It's street wise, every player does it

      Open Controls
  5. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hope Guendouzi dont get banned. He is coming in as my fifth midfielder.

    Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    This camera man must be zoomed in from 1 mile of social distancing. Getting queasy watching this interview

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      OR WOMAN

      Open Controls
      1. badgerboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Nice save.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          OR BADGER

          Open Controls
          1. badgerboy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Need thumbs to work those things. Snuffling around in hedges is about all we're good for.

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              Speak for yourself boy. I'm sure the badgergirls of this world are up to the task

              Open Controls
              1. badgerboy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                The need to get out from under the Badger patriarchy first.

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Oppressor!

                  Open Controls
                2. Deulofail
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I'm sure they can smash through that grass ceiling

                  Open Controls
                  1. badgerboy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    The hedgehogs did it years ago, we're just a bit behind the times.

                    Open Controls
  7. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Maupay:

    "Arsenal players need to learn humility. They deserved what they got."

    😆

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Loved that! Well said

      Open Controls
    2. KICKandRUSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Did he really say that? He shouldn't be surprised if he gets beat up on the way home.

      Open Controls
  8. Danstoke82
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best 3rd forward option to go alongside Jimenez and Rashford in my WC draft?

    A) DCL
    B) Ings

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      See how DCL plays first. Ings looked very fit and sharp

      Open Controls
  9. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    That's another side with nothing to play for now.

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      They’ll still want to go for top 6 or even just to finish above Spurs who they are level with.

      They will still play like they have nothing to play for though I expect

      Open Controls
  10. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Hats off to TheFantasyFreak, he nailed it! No Auba was the right move.

    Open Controls
    1. TheFantasyFreÆK ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thank you! 🙂

      Open Controls
  11. Deulofail
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    10 points from 2 in that game, not bad. Well, also I get Targett's points thanks to the third player in that game, Ozil. Hopefully at least 18 points from 3 then. I advise people to buy more Arsenal players!

    Open Controls
  12. masyuris
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Please choose best option for wildcard team until GW 38:
    A. Nyland or Martinez
    B. Kiko Femenia, Lascelles or Charlie Taylor
    C. Justin, Egan or Saiss

    Open Controls
  13. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Wish i wasnt around for the villa shu leaked team news

    Upgraded samatta to auba

    Downgraded TAA and Sterling to Mahrez and Alonso

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.