Dugout Discussion June 20

Jiménez and Jota lead two-man Wolves front-line as Traoré named on bench

Nuno Espirito Santo has gone with the same 3-5-2 formation used in their last Premier League match as they prepare to face West Ham.

That means starts in the front-line for Raúl Jiménez (£8.1m) and Diogo Jota (£6.4m) at the London Stadium.

However, the reduced number of wide options in the 3-5-2 system has resigned Adama Traoré (£5.7m) to the substitutes’ bench.

Matt Doherty (£6.3m) provides the width on the right, while Jonny (£5.4m) flanks the midfield on the other side.

Meanwhile, West Ham are without Angelo Ogbonna (£4.5m) and first-choice centre-forward Sebastien Haller (£6.8m).

That could be good news for those invested in the Wolves defence, Doherty and Romain Saïss (£4.6m) the most popular in that department, owned by 9.2% and 4.0% respectively.

That said, Michail Antonio (£6.9m), who has been asked to spearhead the attack, is likely to be a physical handful.

He is supported by an attacking midfield of Felipe Anderson (£6.6m), Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m).

Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) is back in the frame the Hammers, paired in central midfield with Mark Noble (£5.0m).

Elsewhere, Ogbonna’s injury means Declan Rice (£4.7m) drops into central defence.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Rice, Diop, Ngakia; Soucek, Noble; Anderson, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-5-2): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez.

  1. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Think I'll be done after this next game. Don't think I can handle the Beeb's jamboree of football.

    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Especially shearer blabbering on

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Wish i wasnt around for the villa shu leaked team news

    Upgraded samatta to auba

    Downgraded TAA and Sterling to Mahrez and Alonso...

  3. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Nice to see Maupay trash talking the Arsenal squad. Now Arsenal can get a rivalry going with a club at their level.

    1. Right In The Stanchion
      just now

      Good one cacknose

    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Needed a Stoke replacement

  4. masyuris
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    FPL managers who have Leno, Henderson and Reina must use their WCs

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Already did in GW29

  5. jason_ni
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Jimi and Doherty, please bring me some fpl joy on this grim day...

