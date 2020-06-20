Jiménez and Jota lead two-man Wolves front-line as Traoré named on bench

Nuno Espirito Santo has gone with the same 3-5-2 formation used in their last Premier League match as they prepare to face West Ham.
That means starts in the front-line for Raúl Jiménez (£8.1m) and Diogo Jota (£6.4m) at the London Stadium.
However, the reduced number of wide options in the 3-5-2 system has resigned Adama Traoré (£5.7m) to the substitutes’ bench.
Matt Doherty (£6.3m) provides the width on the right, while Jonny (£5.4m) flanks the midfield on the other side.
Meanwhile, West Ham are without Angelo Ogbonna (£4.5m) and first-choice centre-forward Sebastien Haller (£6.8m).
That could be good news for those invested in the Wolves defence, Doherty and Romain Saïss (£4.6m) the most popular in that department, owned by 9.2% and 4.0% respectively.
That said, Michail Antonio (£6.9m), who has been asked to spearhead the attack, is likely to be a physical handful.
He is supported by an attacking midfield of Felipe Anderson (£6.6m), Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m).
Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) is back in the frame the Hammers, paired in central midfield with Mark Noble (£5.0m).
Elsewhere, Ogbonna’s injury means Declan Rice (£4.7m) drops into central defence.
West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Rice, Diop, Ngakia; Soucek, Noble; Anderson, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-5-2): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez.
Think I'll be done after this next game. Don't think I can handle the Beeb's jamboree of football.