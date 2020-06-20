The best players to sign on FanTeam’s €100,000 GPP contest this weekend

75
75 Comments
Double Gameweek 30+ FPL Lessons Learned

  1. The_Fish
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Morning.

    Did FPL forget to turn price changes on?

    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Lots of WC/FH and lack of active manager is probably the reason

  2. ritzyd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Morning all! Would you prefer:
    A) rashford, sarr, grealish (to be a chels mid after this gw)
    B) fernandes, abraham, dcl

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      B

    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      B by a distance

  3. Amey
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Someone please check on Jose.
    Is he still abusing John Moss ??
    😀

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Classic trying to deflect away from any criticism of his team. Saying that I didn’t think either penalty should’ve been given

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        First one was soft
        Second one was pathetic
        😀

    2. Syd.
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Jose is just a bitter and twisted old man now who needs to blame everyone else on his failures.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Respect
        Respect
        Respect

        😀

    3. Rashford FC
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Typical Typical Jose

  4. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    What’s this article all about? Blatant advertising on first glance and encouraging gambling. FFS struggling and having to stoop to this?

    1. The_Fish
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Clearly struggling, with half a million in the bank and increasing prices again.

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Current assets of £623,771 at end of last reporting period... that must be primarily cash & cash equivalents

        They do owe £81,941 to someone though - maybe it’s to Fan Team & this article is helping to pay off the debt - it’s all making sense now!

        https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/07096709/filing-history

  5. Respect My Authoritah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Morning all

    Strung together a wildcard team without too much thought...

    5.3 3.9
    Trent Doherty Lascelles 4.0 3.9
    Mané KDB Bruno Son Traoré
    Rashford Jiménez Nketiah

    Keeper-wise I'm considering Lloris, De Gea and Pope.

    Obviously the bench is weak, but rough plan is to shed one of the Liverpool lads after they win the title and beef up one or two of the bench slots.

    Thoughts?

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Having such a weak bench from the off will cause you no end of problems. Look at the scheduling, games will be thick and fast.

      1. Respect My Authoritah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        I think Nketiah is a solid 8th attacker, so main issue is the bench defenders.

        If I go Pope I can get a good 4th defender. Not too bothered about the 5th defender.

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      You don’t want to be wasting FT on bench fodders

  6. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Thoughts on this potential WC team. Really want Rashford but no idea how to fit him in...

    Pope --- Martin
    Taa Doherty Aurier --- Lascelles Simpson
    Salah KDB Son Bruno -- Guendozi
    Jimenez Jota DCL

    Some options
    A: Doherty / Aurier / Jota >> Saiss / Femenia / Rashford but too weak def?
    B: Aurier + Jimenez >> Femenia + Rashford
    C: Son >> Bergwin (or any other mid upto 7.4m)
    D: something else or ignore rashford

    1. luk46
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      I like option A out of those

      1. unitednations
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Does a def of TAA, Saiss, Femenia - lascelles not too much?
        saiss/femenia seem far inferior points potential wise than Doherty/Aurier whilst jota vs. rashford is a smaller difference.

        Also, given that Jimenez vs. Jota isnt a massive difference, then B makes more sense if i want rashford

  7. Penang Sandman
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Do we expect anymore of DGW this season

    1. luk46
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Most likely not, no.

      1. Penang Sandman
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Then my FH chip looks dumb now

        Open Controls
        1. luk46
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          well, not necessarily... might play it in a week where a few top teams got nice fixtures and just take it

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Not sure.
      I had only FH but saved This GW. Tried to utilize the UT gift from FPL.
      Last GW FH can be awesome if Rockstar brings us some early team news 😉

      1. Bury94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        That'll be a chaotic 10 minutes if you FH just as Rockstar gives us the team news!

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          He will ! 😉

  8. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Who's a better pick going forward?

    A. Maguire
    B. Aurier

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Maguire

    2. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      A

    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Touch and go

      Aurier perhaps - DDG is such a liability

  9. Syd.
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes is a great player but why does he constantly have to resort to cheating.

    1. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Salah does the same these days.

      1. Syd.
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Salah hasn’t done it as much this season probably due to VAR being introduced

        1. Top Mark.S
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          You lads always pick on foreigners.

          The Brits are just as bad -kane, sterling are among the worst but it never comes up. When sterling gets touched in the box and goes down it's the defenders fault every time. Gary Neville always praises him for skillfully goading the defender into it.

          Look at every time the topic comes up. Salah (african), Fernandes (portuguese). Its pathetic behaviour but every nationality does it and until you start calling out your own, I frankly think your opinion means very little.

          My biggest gripe is with referees only calling fouls when players go down. When they grow a pair and reward honest players who keep playing with free kicks, then the tide might start to turn. Until then it would be great if you called out every player who did it and not just the "imports"

          1. Syd.
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Why do you feel the need to bring race into it? Kane, Sterling and Rashford have been called out plenty off times for cheating.

            You reply is like many quite sad with absolutely no context.

            1. Top Mark.S
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              No where in my comment is there a reference to race. I named two Brits. One is white and the other is a player of colour.

              You dont even understand my response which is not surprising. It emphasises my point that brits are completely tone deaf to their own bias.

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      It's sad truth of current football.
      James/Arsenal midfielder from Spain i forgot name/and almost every one.

      Just wait for contact and go down and cry like kids.

      But, he's United's best creative outlet so I DON'T CARE 😛

  10. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    What are the best TC options?

    Pondering Mo in 33 either for free or a hit if I hold Kun in 32. Put off slightly by the tight turnaround.

    Other main option I see is to wait for 38 - City Norwich - that was plan from preseason. Seems more fun 🙂

    1. Babit1967
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Mo or Mane home to palace maybe

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Mo/Mane vs Villa
      Auba vs Norwich
      KDB vs Norwich

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Fair play to anyone with he minerals to captain Auba, let alone triple captain!

        At his price he unfortunately lives or dies by the captaincy - and his record in his "easy" games is verging on diabolical... from his blue fixtures (BUR, AVL, BOU, CPL, WOL, SOU, BHA, SHU, NEW, WHM) he has went (6,5,2,2,8,5,2,0,8,2)

        That’s 40 points from that fixture list

        No doubt he's a fantastic player, and maybe those who are brave enough to captain him when he gets his hauls away to Watford, Norwich, West Ham while Man City & Liverpool have plum fixtures are the real winners who know how to use him properly

        But he's just a player who I've learned the hard way that its *generally* better to avoid

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Thank you for the information.
          I have him. I have him for Norwich game.
          Will go with the gut. Let's see 🙂

    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Tempted by Salah this week

      Last home game before they wrap up the league

      They might not even play full strength vs Villa the next home game

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        With Ego of size of mountain & Golden Boot to fulfill that, i am not sure he'll sit out home game vs worst defense in the league

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          I’m not sure either - that’s the whole point 🙂

          I want to be *sure* when using TC, or at least as sure as reasonably possible...

          Having the league wrapped up just jacks up the variance levels even further increasing the “roll of the dice” factor

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            Then, GW 38
            Wait for early news. TC Kun/KDB whoever starts 😉

            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 36 mins ago

              Or Salah this week in their last home game before they wrap up the league 😉

              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 35 mins ago

                Vs Palace under the old man ?
                I'm not so sure. GL in any case my friend 🙂

                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Yeah that’s the wrinkle - there’s always at least one!

                  GL buddy

                2. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Sort of agreed on this Palace must be close to bogey team status for Liverpool

                  But the record is for high scoring games where Palace score an unexpected number of goals. The defensive record is oddly rather dim

                  Wondering about what is the right Liverpool triple up. Mo and Mane never haul together but cs don’t look good for double defence. Currently looking at TAA Robbo but mostly for attacking potential

            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Other factor is rather fancy a TC on someone who isn’t a slam dunk C pick.

              Not sure about the logic here but psychologically it doesn’t feel so great to TC someone who everyone has as captain anyway. Felt relaxed by not going Mo in the DGW as he was my captain anyway.

      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Yep

        Already gone FH so that rules out 31 for me. Slightly jumped the gun as I didn’t realise the 32/33 schedule wasn’t set in stone but even with the extra day I see potential mass rotation in 33.

    4. Reg83
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        currently on KDB this GW. thats what I did.

        Single GW- its a gamble

    5. Babit1967
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Pope (Button)

      Taa Maguire Saiss ( Lascelles Cresswell)

      Son Salah KDB Bruno (Guendouzi)

      Rashford Jiminez DCL

      As template as they come but very happy here

      Pope has one difficult game away to pool ( probably already won the league)

      I wanted Doherty over Saiss but can’t find anywhere to cut but you can’t have everyone I guess

      1. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        IMO a fifth mid (Grealish/Mount Sarr) is a better option than DCL but others will disagree.

        1. Babit1967
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          I know I did look at that, even looked at re jigging martial instead of Rashford but I don’t know why I always prefer having the 3 strikers

      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Rashford to Tammy?

        That would get you a really interesting spread in attack - essentially one from every top team bar Leicester. Think it’s wait and see on United attack and Chelsea have delicious fixtures.

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          May not matter to you but Tammy - judging from here - is going to be very differential. Looking at the numbers pre break there’s no real reason to see why that should be.

    6. KingRichud
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Who gets more points rest of season

        A) VVD and Doherty
        B)TAA and saiss

        1. Phil's Stamps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Probably B but it's close, depends on how Liv rotate after the title is won.

      • Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        I think Sarr is too good to overlook, especially as so many are. To get him in my team I'll have to lose one bench player, but I think he's worth the risk (and my 3rd bench would only be Kiko anyway - hardly going to se the world on fire). The plan is to hold Grealish for next week (new) as Burnley away is a tricky fixture and then bring in Sarr for 32 (SOU).

        Pope
        TAA Maguire Doherty
        Salah KDB Son Bruno Grealish/Sarr
        Rashford Jimenez

        3.9 Nketiah Lascelles 3.9/Robinson

        What do you think?

        1. Babit1967
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Decent team mate

          1. Phil's Stamps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            Cheers, pretty template I think, which is why I want to go with Sarr, could be the differential to smash into the top 10k like your good self -amazing rank by the way!

            Open Controls
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 32 mins ago

              Cheers mate, had a good year this time of the season is usually when I start to drop tho lol

        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Agreed

          He was actually an invariable in all my FH TC BB teams. 🙂 Have him on BB bench this week. See him as a talisman and I’m basing my team around as many talismen as I can lay hands on.

        3. Phil's Stamps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Thanks.

      • diesel001
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Aubameyang benched today? (a question, got no info)

        1. Babit1967
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          Hopefully not, todays only highlight for me is arsenal with 3 players, Auba being the most exciting

        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          After that pounding ??
          Nahh
          They'd want to wash that memory with a big victory, and you need your best finisher for that

        3. Rashford FC
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Definitely not

      • MrFrodo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Morning All,

        Here is my WC team...

        Pope, Button
        VVD, Lascelles, Taylor, Saïss, Justin
        Mané, KDB, Son, Armstrong, Fernandes
        Jiménez, Vardy, Nketiah

        What do you think?

        1. Phil's Stamps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Haven't seen many with Vardy in, cold be a shrewd differential if you're looking to climb into the higher ranks.

        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Not sure about Armstrong Nketiah but I suppose TV must be low.

          Rather like VVD Mane - can see that equalling the ubiquitous TAA Mo at a cut price.

          What could you do if you went double Liverpool defence? Think that might be a smart play if low on TV., I can see loads of teams sitting off Liverpool in the run up - TAA Robbo might run wild on cs and attacking returns

