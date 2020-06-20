Vardy and Deeney start in early DGW30 kick-off

Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) leads the Leicester line at Vicarage Road in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Apart from the benched Ayoze Perez (£6.2m), the Foxes’ starting side is a very familiar looking XI.

The same can be said of Watford, with club captain Troy Deeney (£6.2m) beginning up front in a 4-2-3-1 despite returning to training later than his team-mates.

Most Fantasy eyes will be studying the away side in this clash, with Brendan Rodgers’ side facing Brighton (H), Crystal Palace (H), Bournemouth (a) and Sheffield United (H) in the next six gameweeks.

Harvey Barnes (£6.2m), who hauled 19 points against Aston Villa in the last Premier League game before lockdown, retains his position on the left flank.

Youri Tielemans (£6.1m) joins James Maddison (£7.5m) in the centre of midfield – with Dennis Praet (£5.3m) currently on the treatment table – while Marc Albrighton (£5.1m) is stationed at right midfield.

Behind Albrighton, James Justin (£4.7m) takes up the right-back slot with Ricardo Pereira (£6.3m) out injured for the season. Justin is joined by defensive regulars Caglar Soyuncu (£4.9m), Jonny Evans (£5.3m), Ben Chilwell (£5.5m) and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (£5.4m).

Ahead of the game, the Leicester No. 1 said: “We’re ready to get straight into football and we’re hoping to build some momentum. Training’s been at a really high standard and I see no reason why we can’t hit it running.”

The Hornets also have some potentially profitable upcoming fixtures from an FPL point-of-view, with Nigel Pearson’s men taking on Norwich and Newcastle at home from GW34 before a trip West Ham in GW36.

Watford have it all to play for too, currently sitting outside the bottom three on goal difference. Right-back Kiko Femenia (£4.2m) might interest those soon to play a wildcard, particularly with Daryl Janmaat (£4.0m) currently sidelined.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m) is another budget option that could be on the Fantasy radar, with the Frenchman continuing in an advanced midfield role under Pearson.

However, having picked up eight yellow cards this season, Doucoure needs to avoid a further two bookings before Gameweek 32 or he will incur a two-match ban.

Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m), who matched that Barnes haul with two goals and an assist against Liverpool in Gameweek 28, is another player who could be of interest to FPL bosses over the run-in.

Before kick-off, Rodgers told BT Sport: “It will be competitive on the field. When the whistle goes the players will be ready. The players have been outstanding in their approach and attitude to training, so hopefully we can demonstrate that.”

His counterpart Pearson said to the broadcaster: “I have been very pleased with how [the players] approached a very different set of circumstances. It is going to be very different but the players’ focus is on our own destiny. That’s the biggest thing for us.”

Watford XI (4-2-3-1): Foster; Masina, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenia; Hughes, Capoue; Pereyra, Doucoure, Sarr; Deeney.

Leicester XI (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel; Chilwell, Evans, Soyuncu, Justin; Ndidi; Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy.