2156
Dugout Discussion June 22

Aguero starts for much-changed City as Guardiola benches De Bruyne

2,156 Comments
Share

Pep Guardiola has rung the changes for the final match of Double Gameweek 30+, which kicks off at the Etihad at 20:00 BST.

Burnley are the visitors to Eastlands, where Manchester City defeated Arsenal five days ago.

There are only three surviving members of Guardiola’s starting XI from that 3-0 win over the Gunners, with Ederson (£6.0m), David Silva (£7.3m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) keeping their places.

That means that Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) are both rotated out of the side, with the two premium Fantasy Premier League midfielders only among the substitutes.

Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) gets his chance up front, meanwhile, with Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) making way.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m), Kyle Walker (£5.6m), Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m), Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) and Eric Garcia (£4.5m) are the other City starters from midweek who drop out of the City line-up, with all bar the concussed Garcia on the bench.

Guardiola has changed his entire back four, with Joao Cancelo (£5.1m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m), Fernandinho (£5.1m) and Nicolas Otamendi (£4.9m) tasked with keeping Burnley at bay.

Phil Foden (£5.1m), Bernardo Silva (£7.7m) and Rodri (£5.5m) are also recalled further forward.

Sean Dyche’s side are missing the sidelined Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes (both £6.1m), so Matej Vydra (£5.3m) and Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) are paired together in attack for the visitors.

Josh Brownhill (£4.8m) makes his first Premier League start, while Matthew Lowton (£4.2m) returns from an enforced lay-off at right-back.

Not only are Burnley hit by injury, they are also without four players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of the month: Joe Hart (£4.2m), Jeff Hendrick (£5.4m), Aaron Lennon (£4.6m) and Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) are not even among the substitutes as doubts linger over their futures.

Four academy products make it onto Dyche’s under-strength bench as a result, with two goalkeepers among the seven substitutes that the Burnley boss has named.

De Bruyne is the most-captained player of Double Gameweek 30+ both overall and within the top 10k.

Over half of the managers inside the top 10,000 handed the armband to the Belgian.

Aguero was captained by 26.74% of those elite managers, meanwhile.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, D Silva, Foden, Bernardo, Mahrez, Aguero.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Double Gameweek 30+ FPL Lessons Learned

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

2,156 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KGFC
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Those without WC, when are you using your FH?

    Open Controls
    1. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gw31

      Open Controls
    2. alexh87
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      38

      Open Controls
  2. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Does Aurier & Allison make any sense instead of Vvd & Foster?

    Just for gw31 only.

    Open Controls
  3. Fozzyb34r
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    127. 11k to 3k. More than happy with that!

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      well done !!!

      Open Controls
    2. beric
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lovely

      Open Controls
  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    captain this gw is SO open ! who are you all going for ?

    Salah for me

    Open Controls
    1. ManUnitedComeBack
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Son or Fernandes for me

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
    3. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably Salah aswell

      Open Controls
    4. Danstoke82
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      It’s a toss up between Salah, Jimenez and Bruno for me. Edging towards Salah

      Open Controls
    5. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sterling or Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. lordkippe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Rashford

        Open Controls
    6. Silecro
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Mo

      Open Controls
    7. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      yep very divided. could be a defining gw ! gl all 🙂

      Open Controls
    8. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        yep could do well against norwich. gl amey 🙂

        Open Controls
    9. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Son.

      Open Controls
  5. Wild Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Very pleased with 107, no BB

    Open Controls
    1. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Wow. Nicely done.

      Open Controls
    2. Fozzyb34r
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Very good score without BB, nicely done

      Open Controls
  6. Mike82
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Ings or vardy?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      vardy

      Open Controls
  7. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    *BOTTOMED*

    Hey fam! Suggestions? No WC! Ready to take hits! 0 ITB!

    Nyland
    TAA Saiss Lascelles
    Sterling KDB Mount Barnes El Ghazi
    Auba Kun*

    Leno* Stevens Nketiah Egan*

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Kun & Sterling to Rashford & B.Fernandes

      Open Controls
  8. Tomas_brolin
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    A. Start doucoure or can’t we’ll this week?

    B. Salah > Son for free yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      "can’t we’ll" -- on your phone?

      A -- I'd start Doucoure.
      B -- Salah

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        But if they wrap it up, maybe think of Salah > Son soon.

        Open Controls
  9. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Which pairing for GW (31, 32) only?

    A) Dubravka (AVL, bou) + Taylor (WAT), Lascelles (bou)
    B) Pope (WAT, cry) + Lascelles (AVL, bou)

    Open Controls
  10. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pope was going to be set and forget on WC. Hearing the roster issues, I'm rethinking. Would like to stay close in budget. PS - Already 3 Wolves.

    1) Dubravka
    2) Foster
    3) Martinez
    4) Stick with Pope

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I’m looking at Foster

      Open Controls
    2. stupendous
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Dubravka

      Open Controls
  11. sentz05
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    WC complete

    Patricio Martinez
    TAA Saiss Holgate Aurier Lascelles
    Salah KDB Bruno Son Saka
    Ings Jimi Nketiah

    Sold Auba. I'm sure I'll live to regret it : (

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN IS GOOD
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Everyone has sold him so don't worry

      Open Controls
  12. kopite65
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    thoughts
    A vvd
    B robbo
    cant afford taa with current team. cheers

    Open Controls
  13. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    If you dont have WC would you save FH ?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      depends what your team looks like i suppose. do you have pool assets ?

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I dont but i can bring Salah for a hit.

        Open Controls
  14. Greyling
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    FH31+ G2G? Chasing in mini leagues.

    Pope
    Wan-Bissaka, Boly, Lascelles
    Son, Mane, KDB, Fernandes, Traore
    Vardy, Jimenez

    Button, Holgate, Ngakia, Greenwood

    Open Controls
  15. Tcheco
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    A. Patricio (Double up with Doherty)

    B. Pope

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      a 110 %

      Open Controls
  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    holgate is nailed isnt he ?

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I thought he was?Whos place is he taking?

      Open Controls
    2. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Played 90 minutes all but one game since gw10.

      Open Controls
  17. n-doggg
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    What would you change in this WC - have 0.3 itb

    Martínez, 3.9
    TAA, Doherty, holgate, lascelles, Kiko
    Kdb, mane, alli, Bruno, guendouzi
    Rashford, jiminez, dcl

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      upgrade guendouzi i think he might get a 3 match ban and you need a full playing bench imo.

      NOT keen on martinez at all.

      maybe downgrade alli and strenghten elsewhere ? he does stretch your team a bit i think. gl anyway 🙂

      Open Controls
  18. UnitedFan
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    NEW POST

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/06/22/scoutcast-episode-334-fpl-gameweek-31-wildcard-options/

    Open Controls
  19. gaurava1216
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    on a FH...2 spots left....

    A) Robbo + Traore
    B) Robbo + St Maximim
    C) VVD + Barnes

    DDG
    TAA XXX Doherty
    XXX Salah Bruno Son
    Jimi DLC Vardy

    Open Controls
  20. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    FH squad. Thoughts would be much appreciated!

    DDG
    Trent | Doherty | Aurier
    Mane | B.Fernandes | Son (c) | Richarlison
    Vardy | DCL | Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Decent

      I’m toying with idea of Kane and captain

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Big risk but could pay off

        Open Controls
  21. Wet Knee Houston
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    132, 101k->34k, but again, story of the season, Aguero (c).

    Total Captain Points : 336
    Possible Captain Points if you Always used your Vice-Captain instead : 376

    No comment.

    Open Controls
  22. FPL Kakarot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Please could someone tell me if there is a Klopp presser planned tomorrow?

    Open Controls
  23. beric
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bog standard wildcard draft #132

    Foster 3.9
    TAA Doherty Holgate Lascelles Ward
    Salah Bruno Son KDB Saka
    Jimenez Ings DCL

    0.0 left

    Think I'm set on this now

    Open Controls
  24. Shakshuka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    F it. Make or break time.

    Kane (C).

    Open Controls
  25. Goooo Rickie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    130 pts no BB
    Anyone going without Salah next gw? I think I might do it :/

    Open Controls
    1. Your Man With The Hair
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yes, but trying to shoehorn in Mane

      Open Controls
  26. kopite65
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    thoughts ? w/c A
    ddg/ martinez
    robbo lascelles saiss holgate taylor
    salah son bruno bergwijn luiz
    jimmy rash dcl

    B team
    button for martinez
    robbo to kiko
    berg to kdb
    cheers

    Open Controls
  27. CHARLIE HULL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ngakia or Schelotto for a 3rd bench option? Who's more nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ngakia

      Open Controls
  28. Your Man With The Hair
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    129 baby! 😀

    567k to 252k rank.

    Open Controls
  29. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Captain

    A. Bruno
    B. Jiminez
    C. Sterling
    D. KDB
    E. TAA

    Open Controls
  30. JayLegend
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Everyone still keen on Pope after watching him concede 5? Yikes.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.