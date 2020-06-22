Aguero starts for much-changed City as Guardiola benches De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola has rung the changes for the final match of Double Gameweek 30+, which kicks off at the Etihad at 20:00 BST.

Burnley are the visitors to Eastlands, where Manchester City defeated Arsenal five days ago.

There are only three surviving members of Guardiola’s starting XI from that 3-0 win over the Gunners, with Ederson (£6.0m), David Silva (£7.3m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) keeping their places.

That means that Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) are both rotated out of the side, with the two premium Fantasy Premier League midfielders only among the substitutes.

Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) gets his chance up front, meanwhile, with Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) making way.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m), Kyle Walker (£5.6m), Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m), Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) and Eric Garcia (£4.5m) are the other City starters from midweek who drop out of the City line-up, with all bar the concussed Garcia on the bench.

Guardiola has changed his entire back four, with Joao Cancelo (£5.1m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m), Fernandinho (£5.1m) and Nicolas Otamendi (£4.9m) tasked with keeping Burnley at bay.

Phil Foden (£5.1m), Bernardo Silva (£7.7m) and Rodri (£5.5m) are also recalled further forward.

Sean Dyche’s side are missing the sidelined Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes (both £6.1m), so Matej Vydra (£5.3m) and Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) are paired together in attack for the visitors.

Josh Brownhill (£4.8m) makes his first Premier League start, while Matthew Lowton (£4.2m) returns from an enforced lay-off at right-back.

Not only are Burnley hit by injury, they are also without four players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of the month: Joe Hart (£4.2m), Jeff Hendrick (£5.4m), Aaron Lennon (£4.6m) and Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) are not even among the substitutes as doubts linger over their futures.

Four academy products make it onto Dyche’s under-strength bench as a result, with two goalkeepers among the seven substitutes that the Burnley boss has named.

De Bruyne is the most-captained player of Double Gameweek 30+ both overall and within the top 10k.

Over half of the managers inside the top 10,000 handed the armband to the Belgian.

Aguero was captained by 26.74% of those elite managers, meanwhile.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, D Silva, Foden, Bernardo, Mahrez, Aguero.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra.

