1580
Dugout Discussion June 23

Alli returns for Spurs as Bergwin drops to the bench

1,580 Comments
Share

Dele Alli (£8.3m) is straight back in the Spurs line-up for Gameweek 31+ as Spurs host West Ham in a London derby.

The mid-priced midfielder missed Double Gameweek 30+ due to a social-media-related suspension but has no issues breaking back into Jose Mourinho’s team at the first time of asking.

Alli takes up the number 10 role, fulfilled by Erik Lamela (£5.7m) against Manchester United, hoping to get back to his pre-lockdown form, which yielded five attacking returns between Gameweeks 24 and 29.

The return of the England international sees Lamela drop to the bench, but Double Gameweek 30+ goalscorer Steven Bergwijn (£7.4m) suffers the same fate.

His wide-attacking midfield berth has been handed to the returning Lucas Moura (£7.1m), who missed the Manchester United game through injury.

While Alli poses some potential as a differential, the main Fantasy focus from this London derby will, of course, be on Son Heung-min (£9.7m).

The South Korean is owned by just 7.9% worldwide, but he still sits in 40% of squads inside the top 10,000 managers.

Furthermore, 6.7% of those at that level have handed him the armband for Gameweek 31+.

As ever, there is little interest in the West Ham assets, their 4-3-3 line-up probably more encouraging for the 6% invested in Serge Aurier (£4.9m) more than anything else.

Still without a recognised striker in the starting XI due to Sébastien Haller‘s (£6.8m) injury, David Moyes has named a front-three consisting of midfielders.

Pablo Fornals (£6.0m), typically deployed in the middle, sits on one side of Michail Antonio (£6.9m) with Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) on the other.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Balbuena, Diop, Fredericks; Rice, Soucek, Noble; Fornals, Antonio, Bowen.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, D Sánchez, Dier, Aurier; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Son, Alli, Moura; Kane.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,580 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TomSaints
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Come on Son, get that bps

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not happening.

      Open Controls
  2. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Aurier likely to miss out on baps

    Open Controls
  3. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anewpla with
    Sanchez 3
    Son 2
    Aurier, Rice 1

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Don't they just take those from the official FPL website? 😆

      Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Where does the members area get the West Ham goal from?!

    Open Controls
    1. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      just now

      well it was a goal of sorts...

      Open Controls
    2. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Coding error from the own goal?

      Open Controls
  5. ZimZalabim
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    in other good new for spurs fans

    David Luiz has signed a 1 year extension 🙂

    Open Controls
  6. IRBOX ⚽
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Son 0 BAPS to match his zero shots. Poetic

    Open Controls
  7. Boss Hogg
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Should I transfer out Aguero now?
    Or wait and suck up a price drop?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Get rid

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Guaranteed 0 points

      Open Controls
    3. Boss Hogg
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Not worth waiting a few days to make sure whoever I buy doesn’t get injured too?

      Open Controls
    4. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm waiting until after tomorrows games. Out for Jimi or DCL.

      Open Controls
    5. Wizard of Ozil
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Get rid!!!!! Put in Jesus instead

      Open Controls
  8. Dynamic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    NEW POST

    Open Controls
  9. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Jeez took an entire game of rooting for Aurier for me to check my team and see I shipped him out so I could have Sarr over St. Max

    Brutal

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lol classic

      Open Controls
  10. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Sanchez 3
    Rice 2
    Davies 1

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nobody owns any of those. Excellent.

      Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      So great if true

      Open Controls
  11. Silecro
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    This was a perfect game for Aurier and Son owners but non cappers

    Open Controls
    1. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Present and correct. Would take 6 from any player and game, not greedy

      Open Controls
  12. UnitedFan
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    NEW POST

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/06/23/salah-set-to-polarise-top-10k-fpl-managers-with-gameweek-31-captaincy/

    Open Controls
  13. JayLegend
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sanchez 3 Rice 2 Davies 1

    Wow. Brutal.

    Open Controls
  14. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Son captain fail Bye Bye OR win 🙁
    Aurier first om the bench aswell

    Open Controls
  15. Wizard of Ozil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    WTF. How does Davies suddenly get 2 bonus points when he was yellow carded and Aurier was miles better. Plus Son with disallowed goal and assist not 1 BP.
    Load of Rubbish FPL. You suck

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.