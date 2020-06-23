Alli returns for Spurs as Bergwin drops to the bench

Dele Alli (£8.3m) is straight back in the Spurs line-up for Gameweek 31+ as Spurs host West Ham in a London derby.
The mid-priced midfielder missed Double Gameweek 30+ due to a social-media-related suspension but has no issues breaking back into Jose Mourinho’s team at the first time of asking.
Alli takes up the number 10 role, fulfilled by Erik Lamela (£5.7m) against Manchester United, hoping to get back to his pre-lockdown form, which yielded five attacking returns between Gameweeks 24 and 29.
The return of the England international sees Lamela drop to the bench, but Double Gameweek 30+ goalscorer Steven Bergwijn (£7.4m) suffers the same fate.
His wide-attacking midfield berth has been handed to the returning Lucas Moura (£7.1m), who missed the Manchester United game through injury.
While Alli poses some potential as a differential, the main Fantasy focus from this London derby will, of course, be on Son Heung-min (£9.7m).
The South Korean is owned by just 7.9% worldwide, but he still sits in 40% of squads inside the top 10,000 managers.
Furthermore, 6.7% of those at that level have handed him the armband for Gameweek 31+.
As ever, there is little interest in the West Ham assets, their 4-3-3 line-up probably more encouraging for the 6% invested in Serge Aurier (£4.9m) more than anything else.
Still without a recognised striker in the starting XI due to Sébastien Haller‘s (£6.8m) injury, David Moyes has named a front-three consisting of midfielders.
Pablo Fornals (£6.0m), typically deployed in the middle, sits on one side of Michail Antonio (£6.9m) with Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) on the other.
West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Balbuena, Diop, Fredericks; Rice, Soucek, Noble; Fornals, Antonio, Bowen.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, D Sánchez, Dier, Aurier; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Son, Alli, Moura; Kane.
