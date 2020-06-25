871
Dugout Discussion June 25

Jesus benched despite Aguero injury as De Bruyne and Sterling are recalled

871 Comments
The final match of Gameweek 31+ could be the Premier League title-decider, with Manchester City needing a win to prolong Liverpool’s wait for their first top-flight crown in 30 years.

Chelsea provide City’s opposition, with kick-off at Stamford Bridge at 20:15 BST.

The injured Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) is of course missing from Pep Guardiola’s starting XI but Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) doesn’t benefit from his positional rival’s absence, with the Brazilian only named among the substitutes.

Guardiola said of his selection ahead of kick-off:

We have Phil Foden injured, Joao Cancelo is injured, Sergio Aguero is injured.

Gabriel had a big kick, too, in the game against Burnley and the day after he could not train.

We have Newcastle and Liverpool, and we need him, so that’s why we decide to rest a little bit. He may help us for half an hour or an hour.

Guardiola has instead gone “strikerless” for the trip to west London, although it remains to be seen how exactly he lines his side up and which of his midfielders – if any – occupies the false nine role.

The City boss has made six changes in all, with Raheem Sterling (£11.7m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) and Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) all returning.

Christian Pulisic (£6.9m) and Ross Barkley (£5.7m) are both recalled by Frank Lampard, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.2m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) making way.

Jorginho (£4.9m) is back from suspension but is only on the bench.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kanté, Mount, Barkley, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling.

  1. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Congratulations to Liverpool!

    "Defense wins you championships"

    A Liverpool team with VVD defeats a Man City team without Kompany.

    A valuable lesson for whatever sub-tier of the PL you are in.

  2. Bun Rab L4D3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Congratulations to Liverpool, totally deserved but feck yeah for the result for Chelsea tonight!

  3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Congratulations to Liverpool and VAR on your title

    1. Differentiator
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      *Livarpool

      1. -Klaus-
          just now

          It's spelled VVD

      2. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Don’t forget to thank the global pandemic too

    2. Differentiator
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A weight lifted off City player shoulders. Prepare for a string of 5-0 victories.

    3. Stoic
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Great to see Kante and Mahrez together

    4. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Think I should ditch Salah now.

      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        People said the same this week and look how that went.

        Liverpool want records, Salah wants the golden boot and they are in no other competitions

        If anything they could really release the handbrake and score for fun

        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Good point, sir

          1. TheDragon
            • 2 Years
            just now

            In summary: we just don’t know

            But I’ll certainly be holding for the city and Villa games and then all should be clear

    5. fplking14
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Congrats to all FPL Liverpool fans!
      You deserved it.

      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thank you.

      2. FOO FIGHTER
          1 min ago

          Thanks mate. Been a long time coming. Waited 3 decades for this. Boom!!!

        • Kellz86
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Much appreciated Cheers

      3. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Congratulations to Pool fans on here

        Unusual circumstances but what a season

        1. FOO FIGHTER
            just now

            Love it!

        2. GARY AND JAMIE
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bonus?

        3. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Hopefully next season come October or whenever it is restrictions are lifted they can pack the fans into Anfield and celebrate properly

        4. DA Minnion
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Happy for klopp and co. Well deserved.

        5. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Welcome Origi to my team 😉

          1. #POGBACK
            • 3 Years
            just now

            decent shout that

        6. EgyptianKing
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Congrats Liverpool fans! From Portugal.

          Deserved. Enjoy!

          Si senior

        7. Sloane426
            3 mins ago

            Who has the updated bonus? Where Rainer at

            1. CRO KLOPP
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Wilian 3
              KDB 2
              Mahrez 1

          • Differentiator
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Who remembers all the Salah and Mane dives this season 😀

            1. Kellz86
              • 2 Years
              just now

              The salt is just seething from you isn't it?

          • Bobby Digital
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            KDB 2bps?

            1. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              just now

              1 or 2

            2. Tinkermania
                just now

                1 or 2.

              • CRO KLOPP
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yes

            3. BeaversWithAttitude
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Just saw Sane on the sidelines... should have sent him in. Nowt to lose.

              1. diesel001
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Apart from the cash from selling him when he gets injured

            4. MidTableFantasy
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Well deserved

            5. Roten Teufel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Anticlimactic. Was really hoping to see a balls out match between Pool and City next week. Congrats.

              1. Qaiss
                • 4 Years
                just now

                That would have been gooood

            6. DAZZ
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Can frustratingly see a Williams Gomez Lovren Robertson backline against Villa home 🙁 might have to sell VVD first before TAA

            7. Rolls-Royce
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              BAPS final?

            8. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Tammy do Enough tonight to get a starting spot back?

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                  just now

                  Pulisic should be nailed now.

              2. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Last time we won I was a boy, 15 years old. Now 45 years old.

              3. Silecro
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Congrats Liverpool fans

              4. Ole Trafford
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Here’s hoping for another 30 year drought

              5. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Sooo wonder how the red scurge of Manchester is feeling

                Well done Pool fans. Much deserved

