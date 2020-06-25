Jesus benched despite Aguero injury as De Bruyne and Sterling are recalled

The final match of Gameweek 31+ could be the Premier League title-decider, with Manchester City needing a win to prolong Liverpool’s wait for their first top-flight crown in 30 years.

Chelsea provide City’s opposition, with kick-off at Stamford Bridge at 20:15 BST.

The injured Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) is of course missing from Pep Guardiola’s starting XI but Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) doesn’t benefit from his positional rival’s absence, with the Brazilian only named among the substitutes.

Guardiola said of his selection ahead of kick-off:

We have Phil Foden injured, Joao Cancelo is injured, Sergio Aguero is injured. Gabriel had a big kick, too, in the game against Burnley and the day after he could not train. We have Newcastle and Liverpool, and we need him, so that’s why we decide to rest a little bit. He may help us for half an hour or an hour.

Guardiola has instead gone “strikerless” for the trip to west London, although it remains to be seen how exactly he lines his side up and which of his midfielders – if any – occupies the false nine role.

The City boss has made six changes in all, with Raheem Sterling (£11.7m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) and Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) all returning.

Christian Pulisic (£6.9m) and Ross Barkley (£5.7m) are both recalled by Frank Lampard, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.2m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) making way.

Jorginho (£4.9m) is back from suspension but is only on the bench.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kanté, Mount, Barkley, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 31+

