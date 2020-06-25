253
Dugout Discussion June 25

Nketiah handed another start up front as Martinez replaces injured Leno

253 Comments
Two Premier League matches kick off simultaneously at 18:00 BST this evening, as Gameweek 31+ heads towards its conclusion.

Southampton play host to Arsenal at St Mary’s, while Burnley enterain Watford at Turf Moor.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion, one of which was enforced by injury.

Bernd Leno (£4.9m) may not play again this season and his place between the visitors’ posts is filled by Emiliano Martinez (£4.2m), who makes his first Premier League start since the 2016/17 campaign.

Sead Kolasinac‘s (£5.2m) place at left-back is taken by Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), meanwhile, and the fit-again Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) returns to central midfield to replace Matteo Guendouzi (£4.2m).

Budget Fantasy Premier League forward Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) is also recalled up front, taking the place of Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m).

Lacazette and Mesut Ozil (£7.1m) are only among the substitutes.

The Southampton team news is a lot more straightforward, with Ralph Hasenhuttl not making any alterations from the side that defeated Norwich City 3-0 last Friday.

Shane Long (£4.7m) returns from injury on the bench, however.

Danny Ings (£7.2m), the fourth-most-bought FPL asset of Gameweek 31+, gets another run-out up front.

Burnley are also unchanged from Gameweek 30+ but Sean Dyche is at least able to name a full complement of substitutes, with Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) available again.

Nick Pope (£5.0m), the most-owned ‘active’ goalkeeper in FPL, starts in goal as expected.

Nigel Pearson has made two changes to the Watford side that started the 1-1 draw against Leicester on Saturday.

Will Hughes (£5.3m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) start in place of Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m) and Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m), who are both benched.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Dawson, Masina, Capoue, Hughes, Sarr, Cleverley, Welbeck, Deeney.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Armstrong, Obafemi, Ings.

Arsenal XI: Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney, Pepe, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 31+

  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why did Nketiah not get the assist?

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Because he scored?

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Give him both!

  2. ZimZalabim
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    has the scoutcast been abandoned then ?

    or are we expecting them to try again soon ?

    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/06/25/nketiah-handed-another-start-up-front-as-martinez-replaces-injured-leno/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_21951941

    2. Vazza
      just now

      Based on what Az said earlier, I don’t think they have been able to sort out the audio related issues

    3. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      just now

      With the weather being so hot they thought more hot air would be a health risk.

    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hope they fix the audio problems.

  3. Greek Freak
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    I see Auba was heavily involved in the celebrations, that's what I like to see from my next week's captain.

  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Mcarthy nearly caught again

  5. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Playing Lascelles instead of Nketiah was a rookie mistake

  6. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Made the decision to go for a weak bench on WC and it's looking like outscoring my BB last week at this rate 🙁

