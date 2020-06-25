Nketiah handed another start up front as Martinez replaces injured Leno

Two Premier League matches kick off simultaneously at 18:00 BST this evening, as Gameweek 31+ heads towards its conclusion.

Southampton play host to Arsenal at St Mary’s, while Burnley enterain Watford at Turf Moor.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion, one of which was enforced by injury.

Bernd Leno (£4.9m) may not play again this season and his place between the visitors’ posts is filled by Emiliano Martinez (£4.2m), who makes his first Premier League start since the 2016/17 campaign.

Sead Kolasinac‘s (£5.2m) place at left-back is taken by Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), meanwhile, and the fit-again Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) returns to central midfield to replace Matteo Guendouzi (£4.2m).

Budget Fantasy Premier League forward Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) is also recalled up front, taking the place of Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m).

Lacazette and Mesut Ozil (£7.1m) are only among the substitutes.

The Southampton team news is a lot more straightforward, with Ralph Hasenhuttl not making any alterations from the side that defeated Norwich City 3-0 last Friday.

Shane Long (£4.7m) returns from injury on the bench, however.

Danny Ings (£7.2m), the fourth-most-bought FPL asset of Gameweek 31+, gets another run-out up front.

Burnley are also unchanged from Gameweek 30+ but Sean Dyche is at least able to name a full complement of substitutes, with Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) available again.

Nick Pope (£5.0m), the most-owned ‘active’ goalkeeper in FPL, starts in goal as expected.

Nigel Pearson has made two changes to the Watford side that started the 1-1 draw against Leicester on Saturday.

Will Hughes (£5.3m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) start in place of Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m) and Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m), who are both benched.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Dawson, Masina, Capoue, Hughes, Sarr, Cleverley, Welbeck, Deeney.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Armstrong, Obafemi, Ings.

Arsenal XI: Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney, Pepe, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 31+

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT