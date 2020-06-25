Nketiah handed another start up front as Martinez replaces injured Leno

Two Premier League matches kick off simultaneously at 18:00 BST this evening, as Gameweek 31+ heads towards its conclusion.
Southampton play host to Arsenal at St Mary’s, while Burnley enterain Watford at Turf Moor.
Mikel Arteta has made four changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion, one of which was enforced by injury.
Bernd Leno (£4.9m) may not play again this season and his place between the visitors’ posts is filled by Emiliano Martinez (£4.2m), who makes his first Premier League start since the 2016/17 campaign.
Sead Kolasinac‘s (£5.2m) place at left-back is taken by Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), meanwhile, and the fit-again Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) returns to central midfield to replace Matteo Guendouzi (£4.2m).
Budget Fantasy Premier League forward Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) is also recalled up front, taking the place of Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m).
Lacazette and Mesut Ozil (£7.1m) are only among the substitutes.
The Southampton team news is a lot more straightforward, with Ralph Hasenhuttl not making any alterations from the side that defeated Norwich City 3-0 last Friday.
Shane Long (£4.7m) returns from injury on the bench, however.
Danny Ings (£7.2m), the fourth-most-bought FPL asset of Gameweek 31+, gets another run-out up front.
Burnley are also unchanged from Gameweek 30+ but Sean Dyche is at least able to name a full complement of substitutes, with Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) available again.
Nick Pope (£5.0m), the most-owned ‘active’ goalkeeper in FPL, starts in goal as expected.
Nigel Pearson has made two changes to the Watford side that started the 1-1 draw against Leicester on Saturday.
Will Hughes (£5.3m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) start in place of Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m) and Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m), who are both benched.
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra.
Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Dawson, Masina, Capoue, Hughes, Sarr, Cleverley, Welbeck, Deeney.
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Armstrong, Obafemi, Ings.
Arsenal XI: Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney, Pepe, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang.
FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 31+
- Leicester City 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
- Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham United
- Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United
- Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa
- Norwich City 0-1 Everton
- Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
- Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace
- Burnley v Watford
- Southampton v Arsenal
- Chelsea v Manchester City
Become a Member and access our data
Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Why did Nketiah not get the assist?