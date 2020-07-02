Scoutcast Episode 336 – How to get ahead

With just six Gameweeks remaining, time is running out for a surge up the rankings or a toppling of mini-league rivals.

But it’s not too late to get ahead, as our Scoutcast trio, of Joe, Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy and FPL Family’s Lee, find out.

In their search for a respectable end to the season, they have got their eye on differentials. They reveal the low-owned players they are keen to bring in as well as the strategic ways Fantasy Premier League managers can steal a march.

Tapping into Manchester United’s plethora of options is certainly a viable tactic and the Red Devils are among teams examined in the search for mini-league glory.

Meanwhile, getting the right third striker could be key to success. However, should we be basing this criterion of forward on price alone?

Joe does not let the episode go by without mentioning his decision to retain and captain Arsenal’s double-digit FPL hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m). Nor does Lee want his fellow hosts to forget that his team, Liverpool, are the newly crowned Premier League champions.

One community member’s rollercoaster of a Gameweek over his captaincy and bench decisions also gets an airing.

Elsewhere, there are clean sheets to consider and our trio reveal their differing plans for attempting a rank climb in Gameweek 33+. Will Joe stick to his dullard plan? Or change his mind for more exciting options at the 11th hour?

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you're a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+

