Dugout Discussion July 7

Willian and Pulisic headline opening fixtures of Gameweek 34+

The Fantasy focus is on Chelsea in the opening round of Gameweek 34+ matches as they travel to face Crystal Palace.

Willian (£7.2m) and Christian Pulisic (£7.2m) have both received plenty of transfer attention in recent weeks having returned points in each of their last three matches.

The Brazilian has dispatched a penalty in each of those, registering two double-digit hauls and averaging 11 points per game.

Pulisic has been a little less explosive, earning Fantasy assists for being fouled in each of the last three, making for an average of seven points per game.

As has been usual since the Premier League resumed, the two players flank Olivier Giroud (£6.6m) in Chelsea’s front-three, who scored in the 3-0 win over Watford.

Of particular interest is a start for Billy Gilmour (£4.3m) in Chelsea’s midfield, although it is only his second of the season and first since Gameweek 29.

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace contains fewer points of interest for Fantasy managers, with Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) and Wilfried Zaha (£6.6m) deployed either side of Christian Benteke (£5.7m) in attack.

Meanwhile, Watford host Norwich in what appears to be one of Gameweek 34+’s “gimme” fixtures.

The Canaries have been shipping goals since the Premier League restart and are yet to score.

There will be some interest in Craig Dawson (£4.8m) who has registered the joint-highest number of shots in the box of any defender over the last four matches, his total of seven more than any Watford player too.

There is a rare start for Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) on the flanks of the attack while Troy Deeney (£6.2m) holds down his centre-forward role.

Full Line-Ups

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, J Ward; McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyaté; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, R James; Gilmour, Barkley, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud, Willian.

Watford XI: Foster; Masina, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenía; Hughes, Capoue; Welbeck, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Lewis, Klose, Godfrey, Aarons; Tettey, Vrancic; O Hernández, Stiepermann, Buendía; Pukki.

  1. Isco Disco
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Joel ward is one of the worst RB I’ve ever seen. Total crap!
    Palace definitely need a new RB next season

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Massive downgrade from AWB.

    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Afraid they have no choice. Economy will restrict them. And more needs up top and in midfield. Ward is decent, boring right back who gives woy what he wants.

  2. NULL-X-VOID
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    just noticed something, is there any bad blood between Puli and Mount, saw at least 4 instances where Puli had a free though from Mount, but Mount wasted the chance

  3. Bruce Lee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Why does reddit/Soccer have their tongue so far up Puli's bum?

    Zaha scores a screamer and hardly anyone cares, but if Puli scores an average/decent goal it will get the most upvotes and comments

    1. Zilla
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Reddit is american

      1. Bruce Lee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Explains it but stil... average goals will go right to the top and a bunch of hyped comments calling him the best ever... I know they don't get good players often but chill

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Why does it bother u so much...chill

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Zaha goals are fluke

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      American website

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's a meme at this point.

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Half of Reddit traffic is US
      Only 8% is UK

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        (and it's become a bit of a meme)

      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Wow

    6. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Terrible from Kepa

    7. Manani
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      most users are american

    8. Giggs Boson ☯
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      It pains me to say it, but personally I think Pulisic is going to become one hell of a player. Unbelievably quick feet.

      1. Bruce Lee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I think so too - top top player and could become world class one day

        Hey America, let's not jerk off to any tap in though huh?

        1. Giggs Boson ☯
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Tap in? 😯

  4. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Only way pulisic gets the 1st goal is through dubious panel and they make their call ages later. Standard practice

    Open Controls
    1. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      They gave martial a non assist tho

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Wasnt their call

      2. Athletic Nasherbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I actually still am baffled how Martial got that assist!

        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Pressured by the mob

          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Was a horrendous decision ball completely deflected by the defender onto the hand of Smith.

  5. DandyDon
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Can’t believe 4 Utd attacking assets have Over 40% ownership (in top teams) means unless you have 3 you are 50/50 to suffer a rank drop now. I had Maguire so can only fit two in. I’ll be cheering on their defence, less risk!

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Very risky considering the DDG & Maguire clown show last match.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Well if the two you have assisting then it's not too bad is it?

  6. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bottomed. Martinez to come in the evening match.

    1. Leo10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      ffs, was hoping he'd get a clean sheet!

  7. ZTJ
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Foster starts, Dawson 1st on bench. Ah

    1. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      I brought Dawson in and started him

    2. Dash4
        just now

        Kiko, my long-standing non-playing enabler on the bench finally got an airing today for an outside shout at a cs. Well that lasted 3 minutes!!

    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Since it's half time.
      Dear panel/whatever you are called. Do slow motion Analysis.

      And give it to Pulisic 😀 more than Pulisic not getting it, Willian assist is hurting more !!

      1. DandyDon
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Shouldn’t be, I’m moving up overall with just Pulisic. Willian only 10% ownership I think

    4. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      My sauces tell me Martinez is starting in goal for Arsenal tonight

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Unbelievable jeff

      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Bechamel? Tomato?.

      3. Bruce Lee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Create a Twitter I will follow

    5. Team Cruel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Serbia could be a real dark horse for the Euros. Such a tasty front 6

      Milinkovic-Savic - Matic - Milivojevic
      Tadic - Mitrovic - Pulisic

      1. Leo10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Modric over Milivojevic surely?

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Modric is Croatian

          1. Leo10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Whoops. Rakitic over Mili then.

            1. Old Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Lol Rakitic is also Croatian

              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                6 mins ago

                This is a troll post Sir.
                IC ending names ......

                1. Old Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Lol - he's prat then. Or maybe I am!

              2. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                4 mins ago

                Boban then.

            2. Giggs Boson ☯
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Rakitic is Norwegian.

          2. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            LOL

        2. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Try Jovetic

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            There you go

      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Modric has to start over Mili, imo.

      3. UnitedRthebest
          12 mins ago

          Pulisic?

          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Christian. Chelsea player.

            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Supportive

            2. UnitedRthebest
                2 mins ago

                Pulisic USA player

          2. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            One flaw- Pulisic plays for USA

            1. Leo10
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              No way :p

            2. Daniel S.
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              Pulisic is Croatian but plays for USA no?

              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Yes plays for USA with 14 goals

          3. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            Mandzukic up front surely

            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Sh.t
              I was slow in responding

          4. Amey
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            Mandžukić also a good back-up striker

          5. Hryszko
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Isn't Pulisic American?

          6. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Where is Josh King?

          7. Rolls-Royce
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            ...ic

            1. UnitedRthebest
                just now

                Personally would start messi

            2. Babelcopter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              Lol Pulisic is american

            3. Greek Freak
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Ibrahimovic over Mitrovic surely.

              Am I doing this right?

              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                You bet

              2. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                He’s a teammate of Lundstram for Sweden, don’t be ridiculous.

              3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yes, a Swede over the Croatian.

              4. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Let's all find some players with ic and pretend they're Serbians 🙂 big (kind) lol to this post

            4. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Needs Lundstram in there

            5. Bam Bam Bigelow
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Ilicic has played well for Atalanta this season

              1. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                Which is why he plays for the US.

            6. Dash4
                5 mins ago

                Static and Pathetic in central defence?

              • Bruce Lee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                Bro this post is class, well done

              • bench boost for every gamew…
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                People not playing the slightest attention. How hard could it be to know that pulisic is America and modric croatia. Last might someone took coleman (seamus) to be scottish..

                1. bench boost for every gamew…
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Damn autocorrect.

                2. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Source/s?

              • UnitedRthebest
                  4 mins ago

                  Why is no one talking about Giroud?

                • The Mighty Hippo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Bostic keeps their whole team together.

              • Daniel S.
                • 11 Years
                11 mins ago

                I played a goalkeeper in high school. I was decent. I bet I would have saved that Zaha strike. For the record I am much taller than Kepa

                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Sign him up.

                2. El Fenomeno R9
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Even without hands,head clearance

                3. Bruce Lee
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  7 mins ago

                  You know I am a keeper and play 7-a-side now - used to play Saturday and Sunday league too

                  I sometimes imagine what it'd be like to face some of these shots... I'm assuming the ball is a bit faster than we're used to as the ball is hit by pro players

                  I think I'd do aight

                  1. Dash4
                      just now

                      Eight minutes or eight games?

                4. Tony Martial
                  • 1 Year
                  11 mins ago

                  Puli/Willian going forward ( pick one)

                  1. Daniel S.
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I am not sure about the fixtures

                  2. mrodgers91
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Willian on paper, started every game since restart and has pens

                  3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I picked Pulisic so probably Willian.

                5. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 5 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  would DCL and rashford to greenwood and vardy for free be a good move ? Thank you

                  1. Daniel S.
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yes

                    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Cheers 🙂

                6. Valar(Keith)
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  How is a dubious goal panel an actual thing.. how is that even a job? I'm pretty sure it's just the VAR guys and they don't know it's their job yet

                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Obviously not a separate job

                7. Greek Freak
                  • 4 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  It's so great to have 3 players in the first day - at least I'll start the GW with a green arrow.

                  *Checks FPL team, sees that the players are Sarr, Kiko and Martinez.*

                  Oh.

                  1. Leo10
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Martinez cleanie, 10 saves and 3 bonus on the way mate.

                  2. Bruce Lee
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    4 mins ago

                    🙁

                8. OptimusBlack
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Any Chance Aurier not play ..d
                  Dawson first Sub 🙁

                  1. Gudjohnsen
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Highly unlikely

                9. Niho992
                  • 1 Year
                  10 mins ago

                  Another Pulisic goal or assist for 3 BAPS please

                  1. moment
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Keep fingers crossed he gets awarded the first one

                    1. Niho992
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      lol what ?

                  2. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    Literally looked like he didn’t touch it on the replay not sure what angle you’ve seen

                10. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  What is dubious about the Giroud goal?

                  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Whether Pulisic touched it or not. He didn't. Don't @ me

                  2. Rainer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    People think Pulisic was wearing Wards boots.

                  3. Athletic Nasherbo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    It takes a slight deflection of the defender or Pulisic...I think it’s the defender. Essentially people wanting it to touch Pulisic

                11. The Suspended One
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Kepa is like a child in goal

                12. Right In The Stanchion
                    8 mins ago

                    Sarr needs to score a fecking brace second half. What's happened to him?

                    He did so well for me before lockdown

                    1. Bruce Lee
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      4 mins ago

                      Bro why do these players just fall off the earth when I bring them in?

                      He was lethal before...

                    2. Greek Freak
                      • 4 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I got him in my post-BB wildcard when I could've had Pulisic or Willian instead. 😎

                      1. Bruce Lee
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        3 mins ago

                        flex

                      2. Greek Freak
                        • 4 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        The more I look at decisions like that the more I marvel at how flukey my one good FPL season must have been 😆

                        1. Zilla
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          148 wow!

                          funny thing is that I didn't change my strategy and doing a very bad season comparing it to previous one lol

                  • Athletic Nasherbo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Those without Chelsea assets have Zaha to thank. Completely changed the game that goal did, was looking like a rout.

                    1. Zilla
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Well my Chelsea asset is Jame so..

                    2. mrodgers91
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      How about those with a chelsea defender

                  • Babelcopter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    7 mins ago

                    Bruno blank would be so awesome!

                    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Blasphemy

                    2. Leo10
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Foden benching would be the best though 😉

                    3. Giggs Boson ☯
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      So would a flying pig.

                  • Gudjohnsen
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    -4 from 0 players any good?

                    1. Leo10
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      green arrows

                    2. Rainer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Badjohnsen.

                  • myteamissheeeeeeeet
                    • 10 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    What an absolute outrage. I have played it back in slow motion and it clearly hits Puli on the way through! Why the hell has he not been given it? What if it was Kane! So inconsistent!!!

                    1. Bruce Lee
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      u mad bro?

                    2. sunnyh
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      i think it was pretty clear pulisic jumped out of the way. Pulisic owner btw

                    3. Rainer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Now look at Chelsea’s 1st goal.

                  • Babelcopter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    When you realise Chelsea paid £72m for Kepa, Pepe to Arsenal for the same amount looks like a bargain.

