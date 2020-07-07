Willian and Pulisic headline opening fixtures of Gameweek 34+

The Fantasy focus is on Chelsea in the opening round of Gameweek 34+ matches as they travel to face Crystal Palace.

Willian (£7.2m) and Christian Pulisic (£7.2m) have both received plenty of transfer attention in recent weeks having returned points in each of their last three matches.

The Brazilian has dispatched a penalty in each of those, registering two double-digit hauls and averaging 11 points per game.

Pulisic has been a little less explosive, earning Fantasy assists for being fouled in each of the last three, making for an average of seven points per game.

As has been usual since the Premier League resumed, the two players flank Olivier Giroud (£6.6m) in Chelsea’s front-three, who scored in the 3-0 win over Watford.

Of particular interest is a start for Billy Gilmour (£4.3m) in Chelsea’s midfield, although it is only his second of the season and first since Gameweek 29.

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace contains fewer points of interest for Fantasy managers, with Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) and Wilfried Zaha (£6.6m) deployed either side of Christian Benteke (£5.7m) in attack.

Meanwhile, Watford host Norwich in what appears to be one of Gameweek 34+’s “gimme” fixtures.

The Canaries have been shipping goals since the Premier League restart and are yet to score.

There will be some interest in Craig Dawson (£4.8m) who has registered the joint-highest number of shots in the box of any defender over the last four matches, his total of seven more than any Watford player too.

There is a rare start for Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) on the flanks of the attack while Troy Deeney (£6.2m) holds down his centre-forward role.

Full Line-Ups

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, J Ward; McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyaté; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, R James; Gilmour, Barkley, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud, Willian.

Watford XI: Foster; Masina, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenía; Hughes, Capoue; Welbeck, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Lewis, Klose, Godfrey, Aarons; Tettey, Vrancic; O Hernández, Stiepermann, Buendía; Pukki.

