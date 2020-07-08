Mané and Robertson benched for Liverpool at Brighton

Jurgen Klopp has finally delivered on his promise to shuffle the Liverpool side, and it has big implications for Fantasy managers.

Sadio Mané (£12.4m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) are the two players to suffer from that policy in Gameweek 34+ with each of them relegated to the bench for the trip to Brighton.

Neco Williams (£4.0m) gets his first Premier League start but rather than replace Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) on the right-hand side, he has been selected on the left in place of Robertson.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.1m) is the man to come in for Mané, offered a place in the front-three, further forward than his usual central midfield berth.

Outside of those changes, Liverpool as largely as expected, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.4m) in the line-up, as well as Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.3m).

There is considerably less interest in the Brighton side chosen by Graham Potter, which looks tailor-made to try and cause Liverpool some problems.

Usually a fan of three conservative midfielders, the Seagulls’ boss has decided to support Neal Maupay (£5.7m) with an attacking trio of Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m), Pascal Groß (£6.2m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.8m).

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) is starting to make himself immune from tinker-man Potter’s rotation policy, making his fourth successive start against Liverpool.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Lamptey; D Stephens, Pröpper; Mac Allister, Groß, Trossard; Maupay.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; N Williams, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; J Henderson, Keïta, Wijnaldum; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Salah.

