Mourinho benches Son and Lucas as injured Holgate misses out for Everton

There are two Premier League matches kicking off simultaneously at 18:00 BST, with Bournemouth hosting Tottenham Hotspur and Everton facing Southampton.

There is bad news for owners of Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Lucas Moura (£7.1m), with both of those wide-midfielders dropping to the bench at the Vitality.

Steven Bergwijn (£7.2m) and Erik Lamela (£5.7m) come in for those two players.

The suspended Eric Dier (£4.8m) will be unavailable until Gameweek 38+ and is replaced by Jan Vertonghen (£5.2m) at centre-half, meanwhile.

Two more popular Fantasy Premier League purchases, Serge Aurier (£5.1m) and Harry Kane (£11.0m), keep up their post-restart ever-present records.

Kane, Aurier and Son all have double-digit ownerships in the top 10k, with almost one in four of these managers owning the Korean.

For the hosts, Callum Wilson (£7.4m) returns from a two-match ban and replaces Dominic Solanke (£5.1m) in attack.

Dan Gosling (£4.8m) for Lewis Cook (£5.0m) is the only other change for Eddie Howe’s side following their 5-2 defeat by Manchester United.

At Goodison Park, Mason Holgate (£4.4m) misses out for Everton with an injury he picked up on Monday evening.

Yerry Mina (£5.3m) replaces the sidelined centre-half, while Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) for Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m) is Carlo Ancelotti’s only other alteration from the starting XI that lost at Spurs in Gameweek 33+.

Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) recovers from a hamstring injury to start, while the fit-again Theo Walcott (£6.2m) is among the substitutes.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has unsurprisingly kept faith with the same 11 players who beat Manchester City on Sunday, with Danny Ings (£7.3m) again leading the line.

This fixture features the second-most-bought FPL forward of Gameweek 34+, Ings, and the second-most-sold striker, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.3m).

Both of those players are owned by more than one in five of the top 10k.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Smith, Kelly, Aké, Rico, Lerma, Gosling, Brooks, King, Stanislas, C Wilson.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Lamela, Bergwijn, Kane.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Iwobi, Gomes, Davies, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Pieters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Adams, Ings.

