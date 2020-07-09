1487
Dugout Discussion July 9

Mourinho benches Son and Lucas as injured Holgate misses out for Everton

1,487 Comments
There are two Premier League matches kicking off simultaneously at 18:00 BST, with Bournemouth hosting Tottenham Hotspur and Everton facing Southampton.

There is bad news for owners of Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Lucas Moura (£7.1m), with both of those wide-midfielders dropping to the bench at the Vitality.

Steven Bergwijn (£7.2m) and Erik Lamela (£5.7m) come in for those two players.

The suspended Eric Dier (£4.8m) will be unavailable until Gameweek 38+ and is replaced by Jan Vertonghen (£5.2m) at centre-half, meanwhile.

Two more popular Fantasy Premier League purchases, Serge Aurier (£5.1m) and Harry Kane (£11.0m), keep up their post-restart ever-present records.

Kane, Aurier and Son all have double-digit ownerships in the top 10k, with almost one in four of these managers owning the Korean.

For the hosts, Callum Wilson (£7.4m) returns from a two-match ban and replaces Dominic Solanke (£5.1m) in attack.

Dan Gosling (£4.8m) for Lewis Cook (£5.0m) is the only other change for Eddie Howe’s side following their 5-2 defeat by Manchester United.

At Goodison Park, Mason Holgate (£4.4m) misses out for Everton with an injury he picked up on Monday evening.

Yerry Mina (£5.3m) replaces the sidelined centre-half, while Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) for Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m) is Carlo Ancelotti’s only other alteration from the starting XI that lost at Spurs in Gameweek 33+.

Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) recovers from a hamstring injury to start, while the fit-again Theo Walcott (£6.2m) is among the substitutes.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has unsurprisingly kept faith with the same 11 players who beat Manchester City on Sunday, with Danny Ings (£7.3m) again leading the line.

This fixture features the second-most-bought FPL forward of Gameweek 34+, Ings, and the second-most-sold striker, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.3m).

Both of those players are owned by more than one in five of the top 10k.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Smith, Kelly, Aké, Rico, Lerma, Gosling, Brooks, King, Stanislas, C Wilson.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Lamela, Bergwijn, Kane.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Iwobi, Gomes, Davies, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Pieters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Adams, Ings.

1,487 Comments Post a Comment
  dunas_dog
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Does Bournemouth performance put you off getting Vardy as possible captain ?

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Leicester actually have a striker.

      Open Controls
    Tcheco
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      No they're crap

      Open Controls
    Duke Silver ☑
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah, Spurs are just shiiite

      Open Controls
    Rinseboy
      8 Years
      1 min ago

      Fancy a more open game to be honest than this

      Open Controls
    TheSteel
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  Rainer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who is that wearing 'Rico 21'? He's stopped everything.

    Open Controls
  JabariParkersEyelid
    2 mins ago

    Lose Jimenez or Kane for Vardy? Kane loves a goal against Arsenal.

    Open Controls
    sully29
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      just now

      i have more faith in Wolves than Spurs.

      Open Controls
  Team Cruel
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Will this game end before next GW starts?

    Open Controls
  Duke Silver ☑
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    2 mins ago

    I think they could add 50 minutes on here and Spurs still wouldn't score.

    Open Controls
    Nomar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      just now

      Thinking the same.

      Open Controls
  sully29
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you rather have Fernandes(c) or Fernandes + Martial for this United game?

    Open Controls
    Hakim Ziyech
      1 Year
      1 min ago

      Fernandes + Martial

      Open Controls
    Tony Martial
      1 Year
      1 min ago

      Me

      Open Controls
    Al Moon Yeah
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd rather mix it up with Fernandes and Martial

      Open Controls
    Gudjohnsen
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      The latter with Mo (C)

      Open Controls
      Hakim Ziyech
        1 Year
        just now

        😆 hahaha...

        Open Controls
    Coys96
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      just now

      Latter

      Open Controls
    Bun Rab L4D3
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      just now

      F&M More options for more points!

      Open Controls
  Al Moon Yeah
    5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Was Aurier substitution because of injury?

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      2 Years
      just now

      Y

      Open Controls
    Rainer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      just now

      Hurt his arm/shoulder just before subbing, unknown if it's related.

      Open Controls
  Revival
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    1 min ago

    NLD is always a guaranteed goalfest. Might not look likely now but we still got Auba + Saka's good form and then you have Kane and Son up against Luiz and Mustafi.

    Open Controls
    Coys96
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      just now

      Dont agree. We will shut up shop as usual

      Open Controls
    Al Moon Yeah
      5 Years
      just now

      Mourinho park the bus mentality will see a 1-0 win to spurs. He's done that with some of the big teams already.

      Open Controls
  9. Coys96
    Coys96
    • 2 Years
    2 Years

    1 min ago

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      DA Minnion
      7 Years

      Yes

      Yes
  10. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 10 Years
    10 Years

    1 min ago
    3 blanks

    My history this season with Ings
    Broken me

    Open Controls
  Hakim Ziyech
    1 Year
    just now

    Martial hat trick incoming

    Open Controls
    Royal5
      8 Years
      just now

      *Greenwood

      Open Controls
  Royal5
    8 Years
    just now

    One of the worst games I have ever seen from Spurs.

    Open Controls
  Mané money
    3 Years
    just now

    I have 20 points in my bench with McCarthy/Ings/Taylor/ and a 0 from Lasceles

    Open Controls
  TheSteel
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    just now

    Cmon Aurier, grab the 3

    Open Controls
  Rainer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    just now

    Lovely Kane & Son blanks!

    Open Controls
  KICKandRUSH
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    just now

    damn... wasted my 2 FT to get Greenwood and Kane.
    I just wanted to defend my 1st spot in the mini league and ended up losing everything. I've never seen a chaser catch up to 60 points in one matchday.

    Open Controls
  stupendous
    7 Years
    just now

    77 pts all out! I'll take it!!!

    Open Controls
  It's gonna Ben Mee
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    just now

    MOU OUT

    Open Controls

