  1. 20 Timess
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Come on Bournemouth!

    • Bruce Lee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Bruno FK goal today mates?

      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I hope

    • Ady87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Going for Son over Mahrez a few weeks ago has turned my season upside down. Can’t wait for next season!

      1. RECKLESS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I removed as soon as I saw the tussle between him and Lloris over Sons low work rate. One thing Mou never forgives is laziness

      2. Young Lingard
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          ‘Spurs can push the others for top four , their squad isn’t big enough to rotate . Klopp must start playing minamino and Origi’
          = you know how that went

      3. Kung Fu Football
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        To add even further to this weeks misery, Son benched and no 3 defender either as a Lascelles, Holgate, Robinson owner...fun, fun, fun!!

        1. Bruce Lee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Meanwhile people still living it up with jammy Egan 15 pointers... guy never scored a single goal and then got 2 goals in 2 games with 2 cleanies and max baps

          1. Bruce Lee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Sorry just a small 1 cs*

            1. Kung Fu Football
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Great stuff this week hey?!! That Egan 93rd minute goal destroyed my double Wolves defence too as a Doherty & Patricio owner, this gameweek just keeps on giving?!!

              1. Bruce Lee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours ago

                Game is heavily based on luck man it's crazy...

                1. No Professionals
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  disagree, there are people who have mega high OR finishes year in year out, can't be that lucky.

                  1. Twisted Saltergater
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 54 mins ago

                    Let’s not start this for the umpteenth time. Luck decreases the longer the game.

      4. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Dcl hatty coming. I can feel it

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          has he ever scored a hatty before ?

        2. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Great 🙁

          First one my bench

        3. Warby84
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          I think he could get 1

      5. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I was already having a very poor FPL week... and Son is my captain 🙁

        1. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          VC?

          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            The plot twist Salah vice

          2. BOATIES FC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Bruno

        2. OleGGMU
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Was set to do this aswell, so glad I shipped him after the everton match, took a hit for pulisic. Dont Trust Spurs. is my policy now to end of season. Mourinho Bus is full force it seems, no creativity, lack of a replacement for eriksen is so evident in their play.

      6. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Villa- Man U 1-0. You heard it here first 😉

        1. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Shush

        2. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Have you got any Man U playing ??

          1. Woy_is_back
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Martial and Fernandes

            1. Corgzzzz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Well.....I hope you are wrong on two fronts, I have both of those and I'm a West Ham fan and Villa winning will kill me.....
              Need Man U to absolutely smash them out of site with those two scoring double hat trick

        3. Burger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          And last.

        4. Young Lingard
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            I’d actually flutter on villa snd Bournemouth I think someone does the business

        5. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Good to see all the 6pm kick off teams all looking very attacking, especially Bournemouth ....

          1. Young Lingard
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Joseee likes your respect

          2. Bossworld
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Things that need to happen today:

            Fernandes to blank
            Martial to haul
            Rashford to do well
            Greenwood to get a one pointer
            Son to get a one pointer
            Ings to blank.

            If Carlsberg did FPL Thursdays...

            1. I hate Moreno
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              I posted one of these yesterday along the lines of:
              Salah blank, KDB blank, Pope blank.
              Didn't turn out so great for me in the end

            2. SHOOTER MCGINN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Cheers to that

            3. Warby84
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Martial to blank...

          3. Gunner Boy
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Son + Debruyne > Mane’/Sterling + Willian/Pulisic?

          4. Woy_is_back
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Nr 1 in OR is 38 points ahead second. He has it in the bag methinks

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              He's on a roll for sure. But that's still not home free. I would be terrified if I were him.

            2. I hate Moreno
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              That's not in the bag. I've had 38 point lead overhauled this week.

              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                23 mins ago

                Youre no no1 tho

                1. Invincibles
                  • 6 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Well obviously if he’s been overhauled hehe

            3. Geriatric Unathletic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Yep, still has trple C and a W.C. left!

              1. Geriatric Unathletic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Soz, Used Triple C

            4. THFC4LIFE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              What’s the prizes for winning FPL?1

              1. Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                A weekend trip to a game of your choice next season or something

              2. No Professionals
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                not as much as you'd think. Tickets to a game including accommodation, Fifa 20, a keyring etc.

                still wouldn't grumble... hell of a bragging right.

            5. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Doing nicely but triple United attack against Southampton could easily become unstuck.

              The way the mids are flying one wrong C decision means lead being wiped off

            6. ...al
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Yea probably ok. Just needs to play it safe and hope there’s no FH spectacular moves in 38

            7. Leo10
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              I don't understand his transfers this week though. Made 2 transfers switching 2 bench players for 2 different bench players and has 0 ITB so it wasn't to create funds for next GW either. Can only imagine he was safeguarding against rotation but seems a waste.

          5. Dacra
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Bleurgh Son benched, need him to get some mins to stop Nketiah - 2..

            1. antis0cial
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Same! This game was the only reason I kept Son too.

          6. DAZZ
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Who are the best differential captains upcoming gameweek?

            1. Cheeto__Bandito
                2 hours ago

                Mane

              • Forza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours ago

                Sterling.

                1. Cheeto__Bandito
                    1 hour, 59 mins ago

                    city away record?

                    1. Forza
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 57 mins ago

                      The vast majority of Sterling's big chances have been away from home. He's not really been converting them of course, but that's why he's a differential.

                    2. Forza
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 54 mins ago

                      City have scored the most away goals this season (36).

                      Open Controls
                      1. Cheeto__Bandito
                          1 hour, 53 mins ago

                          look at last 5 away games

                          1. Forza
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 31 mins ago

                            Over every team's last 6 away matches, City have made the most big (and non-big) chances, and have had the most shots inside the box. 3 goals is poor but they look set to turn it around.

                      2. Forza
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 51 mins ago

                        Also Sterling has scored the second most away goals this season (9), just one fewer than the top two players... the deeper I dig, the more tempting he looks.

                        1. Cheeto__Bandito
                            1 hour, 50 mins ago

                            course he's a good option but I prefer other differential for captain

                          • Forza
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 49 mins ago

                            Third most* 😳

                    3. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 58 mins ago

                      Neither of those differentials I reckon.... Willian, now there's a differential in real form

                    4. Geordie19
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                      Pulisic and maybe Kane

                    5. Warby84
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 54 mins ago

                      Pulisic for Nor Hm

                  • ZoumasBloomers
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Please stay on that bench for all 90 Son. What a week this has been 🙁

                  • Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 18 mins ago

                    'It's been 159 days since Bournemouth won a game'

                    1. Warby84
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 13 mins ago

                      Today is the day

                      1. Invincibles
                        • 6 Years
                        2 hours, 11 mins ago

                        Think it’s worth a punt.

                  • ...al
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 18 mins ago

                    Damn, Son!

                    Gotta admit, that lineup is the most disappointing fpl news I’ve had all season. I’ve kept Son Over Mahrez and Martial for this fixture as a differential and here we are

                    Need super sub

                    1. Firminoooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 15 mins ago

                      Sorry dad.

                      1. ...al
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 11 mins ago

                        There’s still a chance 🙂

                  • IrishRed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 18 mins ago

                    Still have my free hit left, which week do you think is best to use it?

                    1. Twisted Saltergater
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 58 mins ago

                      38

                    2. Geordie19
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 57 mins ago

                      38

                    3. ragonian
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                      36 maybe

                      1. IrishRed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 56 mins ago

                        Why?

                        1. ragonian
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 54 mins ago

                          depends on your team I guess, some tasty figures from low-owned teams

                          1. IrishRed
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 51 mins ago

                            Thanks

                    4. ...al
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                      38 Dave Silva cap

                      It’s the right thing to do

                      1. IrishRed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 55 mins ago

                        Hmm interesting shout

                    5. IrishRed
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 55 mins ago

                      Thanks guys, more rotation to be expected I guess and would make for a fun final GW

                  • Egg noodle
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Son only owned by 7.8%, but seems like every man and his dog on this forum owns him.

                    1. Twisted Saltergater
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 57 mins ago

                      7.8% of how many players?

                      1. Egg noodle
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 54 mins ago

                        Doesn't matter. Its like 50% of this forum!

                        1. Twisted Saltergater
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 52 mins ago

                          That’s the point. With active teams, his ownership is much higher.

                    2. ...al
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                      I think we need to vent the relentless rage

                    3. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                      We also all have points on first bench 🙂

                      1. Egg noodle
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 55 mins ago

                        Lol

                    4. Firminoooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 50 mins ago

                      25% in to10k.

                  • Invincibles
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Million per double figure haul:

                    Greenwood 2.4m
                    KDB 1.2m
                    Bruno 2.2m
                    Son 1.9m
                    Salah 1.4m
                    Willian 1.1m
                    Auba 2.2m
                    Vardy 1.2m
                    .....

                    Kane 5.5m

                    1. I hate Moreno
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      He's due....

                  • Geordie19
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Subject to how Rash and Bournemouth play tonight, is Rash to Vardy a good move for this week?

                    Would leave me maguire and fernandes as united cover.
                    Could take a hit to put greenwood in for Nkeitah. Thoughts appreciated!

                    1. Tony Martial
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                      I would boss

                      1. Geordie19
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 55 mins ago

                        Thanks

                    2. Whazza
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 53 mins ago

                      Yeah sounds good

                  • ZoumasBloomers
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Right, on 26 points with Son on the bench and Taylor first sub. This is going to be the biggest red arrow I’ve ever seen

                    1. Nightcrawler
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 52 mins ago

                      Who else do u have remaining

                      1. ZoumasBloomers
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 26 mins ago

                        Rashford, AWB, Bruno

                  • The Train Driver
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Aurier due a red card, been too long...

                  • The 12th Man
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                    Armstrong G offside. Var check . No goal

