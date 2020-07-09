High-impact moves take centre stage on this latest Scoutcast episode, with Lateriser joining Joe and Andy to discuss how his theory can help propel managers up the Fantasy Premier League rankings.

Put simply, his theory targets ‘captainable’ players with a high points ceiling who can be transferred in and out depending on fixtures.

With Golden Boot race leader Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) taking on whipping boys Bournemouth, a gilt-edged opportunity to march up the rankings has emerged in Gameweek 35+. Well, in theory at least.

Also on the show, Chelsea’s midfield marauders, Willian (£7.3m) and Christian Pulisic (£7.2m), are a hot topic of conversation amongst the FPL community for good reason. They can’t stop scoring, but is it too late to invest in the Blues?

Meanwhile, the state of play regarding chip use comes under scrutiny.

Our trio also reveal how they are getting on so far in Gameweek 34, in which Andy reenacts the notorious ‘Granny’s miffed’ section, in honour of the Scoutcast’s first co-host Granville. Ben Foster (£4.9m) barely even gets a mention in Andy’s rant, compared to a certain Sheffield United defender who can’t stop racking up bench points for him. Liverpool’s own Golden Boot contender also gets a mention in this tirade.

Lateriser takes his turn to pick a differential, there are clean sheets over the season run-in to focus on and our Scoutcast trio reveal their transfer and captain plans.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you're a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

