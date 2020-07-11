Giroud benched as Willian and Pulisic start at Sheff Utd

Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) finds himself on the Chelsea bench for the Gameweek 35+ trip to Sheffield United.
That will be of huge frustration to his increasing ownership and those looking to him as a differential option.
The Frenchman had scored in each of his last two outings, both of which were starts, but will have to watch Tammy Abraham (£7.4m) lead the line from the sidelines today.
That arguably places a question mark over Giroud’s credentials for the Gameweek 36+ meeting with Norwich, which may have been on the radar for anyone considering a reshuffle of their Fantasy forward line.
Meanwhile, Willian (£7.3m) and Christian Pulisic (£7.3m) remain reliable starters, each one positioned either side of Abraham for the trip to Sheffield United.
The 13.7%-owned Mason Mount (£6.1m) retains his place in the side, making his fifth start from a possible six since the Premier League restart.
Meanwhile, John Lundstram (£4.6m) is on the bench for Sheffield United once again, Chris Wilder opting to keep his central midfield trio the same as Gameweek 34+.
That means further starts for Oliver Norwood (£4.7m), Sander Berge (£4.7m) and Ben Osborn (£4.7m).
David McGoldrick (£5.4m) comes back into the team following a fitness test, forcing Billy Sharp (£5.3m) back onto the bench.
Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): D Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.
Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, R James; Mount, Jorginho, Barkley; Pulisic, Abraham, Willian.
