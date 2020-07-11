347
Dugout Discussion July 11

Guardiola spares FPL managers major rotation pain for Brighton match

347 Comments
Pep Guardiola has spared Fantasy Premier League managers too much shock with his Gameweek 35+ team-sheet.

For the trip to Brighton, Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m), Raheem Sterling (£11.7m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.7m) have all been included in the starting line-up.

Of the assets that have been considered by the community in recent weeks, only Phil Foden (£5.4m) finds himself among the substitutes although, of course, he has not started any away match since the Premier League restart.

The presence of almost the full compliment of their attacking talent on the pitch could see Manchester City’s assets reward those who made the almost contrarian decision of approaching this fixture with the captain’s armband.

In the top 10,000 FPL managers, Sterling was backed by just 4.9%, the most of any City option, while just 4.8% went for De Bruyne.

Such managers may be somewhat buoyed by Brighton’s line-up, considering the raft of changes made by Graham Potter.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) drops to the bench after some solid performances, replaced by Martín Montoya (£4.3m), while the virtually ever-present Dan Burn (£4.5m) has been swapped out for Bernardo (£4.3m).

The focus on the front-three appears to be pace and creativity, with Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) and Pascal Groß (£6.2m) either side of Aaron Connolly (£4.2m).

Such decisions could indicate that Potter intends to break with speed on Manchester City when his side has the opportunity, although, of course, that may open up for space for popular Fantasy assets to operate in…

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Bernardo, Webster, Dunk, Montoya; Bissouma, Mooy, Pröpper; Trossard, Connolly, Groß.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Garcia, Laporte, Walker; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, B Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez.

347 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Dammit... bloody Sterling again

    1. Giggs Boson
    1. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      It's fine, he should be benched next game before the semi final.

      Getting him GW37+

      1. Giggs Boson
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Mind you, that's only 3 days after the semi.

        Wait and see I guess...

        Open Controls
    2. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Brace?

      Brace?
  2. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Didn't do Salah to Sterling (c)

    Benched Gayle, Egan, Henderson. Kept Trent.

    Diop the only good thing so far. And KDB (c) playing deep 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have learnt one thing after many years of playing, don't expect anything and you'll never be disappointed

      Open Controls
  3. Berbs
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Raheem Sterling is City's 2nd all time top scorer in PL with just 63 goals...

    Open Controls
    1. Arctic monkeys
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      At least they've been winning trophies this last decade

      Open Controls
      1. Berbs
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        We're only 7 months into the decade fella

        Open Controls
        1. Arctic monkeys
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Nowhere near what I meant ...

          Open Controls
          1. Berbs
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I know 😉

            I know 😉
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A club with a proud history, Raz is one of their legends already

      Open Controls
  4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Salah > Sterling last week: VINDICATED

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maybe we shouldve just waited a week 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Moi, je ne regrette rien
        I did it before & I’ll do it again

        🙂

        Open Controls
        1. rnrd
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Are you French Maximus?

          Open Controls
    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah last week Sterling this week will do me

      Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Feels good.

      Feels good.
  5. Greek Freak
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Wow, looks like I reversed jinxed my captain enough this time 🙂

    Open Controls
  6. DAZZ
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Another 2 please raheem!

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
        just now

        This

        This
    2. HashAttack
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      That was MCI's 3rd goal in the last 6 away game

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        4th, but v the bottom 6 away it was the 17th

        Open Controls
    3. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      So I have to use the wildcard to prepare for bench boost next week followed by a free hit last gw. How about this?

      Pope
      TAA, Saïss, Aurier
      Antonio, Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Pulisic
      Auba, Ings

      Martínez, Greenwood, Lamptey, Lundstram

      Open Controls
    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      A ~6m Trossard could be tasty next season.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Doubt he will be that cheap

        Open Controls
      2. DAZZ
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        He’s a very good player fair play. Shame he plays for this tripe.

        Open Controls
      3. Berbs
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not with this manager. Geezer rotates more than a ride at a funfair.

        Open Controls
    5. Cheesyzoot
        5 mins ago

        Best options for a FH City triple in 36?

        Thinking D.Silva, Sterling + Jesus but I may be way off the mark

        Open Controls
      • Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Would love a Hattie from Raheem!

        Open Controls
        Would love a Hattie from Raheem!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I’ll settle for one more G or A & Max baps

          But hatty would be lovely

          Open Controls
        2. Greek Freak
          • 4 Years
          just now

          If he doesn't score at least 4 it's a fail given how today has gone 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Sush lol

            Sush lol
      • Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Credit where its due, that was a great finish from Sterling! More of that and he might be worth his price tag next season

        Open Controls
      • Bury94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Just put together a potential FH team for this week and I'm left with 13.9 ITB haha

        Open Controls
        1. Cheesyzoot
            3 mins ago

            In a similar situation lol

            Which city and which chelsea triple you gone for? If indeed you have

            Open Controls
            1. Bury94
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              -Foden and Dilva
              -Azpi, Pulisic and Tammy/Giroud

              Gonna wait to see who comes off early from this game before making any final decisions on City players

              Open Controls
          • Greek Freak
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            You're the one with Antonio (C)?

            If so, let me know so I can copy your team please 😀

            I'm 300k so no threat, lol.

            Open Controls
            1. Bury94
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Didn't captain him but I own him!

              Open Controls
              1. Greek Freak
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Good enough!

                Good enough!
        2. Greek Freak
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Garcia wastes KDB Assist.

          Open Controls
        3. SHIKABALAA
            3 mins ago

            Really wanted to do Mahrez>Sterling and captain him but thought about the potential of Mahrez against Bournemouth
            And now probably Mahrez won't start against Bournemouth.

            Open Controls
          • TAT
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Mahrez to Antonio/Pulisic/Willian?

            Open Controls
            1. Arctic monkeys
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Sure

              Open Controls
              Sure
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Might be a bit points chasing picking Antonio, but he's in great form.

                Open Controls
            2. La Roja
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Pulisic

              Open Controls
              Pulisic
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Didn't look too threatening tonight, but he has a great fixture next gameweek.

                Open Controls
          • Sharkytect
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Spurs fan and having an increasingly terrible end to the FPL season. Just want it to finish now

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Which one is worse? Being a Spurs fan or your season? 😛

              Open Controls
            2. DF
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I'm with you, man.

              Open Controls
          I'm with you, man.
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Come on Kevin please save my gw

            Open Controls
          • RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Just make it END of please!!! Would of Captained Sterling too 🙁

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/22055534

            Open Controls
          • Obi Wan Elokobi
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Makes sense to do Salah and DCL to Sterling and Ings (-4) yeah?

            Open Controls
            1. Grumbledook
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Everton have Villa next so I'm keeping DCL, also faces Bournemouth in the last game.

              Open Controls
          • Greek Freak
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Jesus skies header from KDB pass.

            Open Controls
          • Bubz
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Jesus absolutely useless as per

            Open Controls
          Jesus absolutely useless as per
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Guy above me in mini league used free hit
            Robertson
            Antonio
            Sterling (c)

            Bye League 🙁

            Open Controls
          • Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            ~0.45 xG

            ~0.45 xG
          • Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Jesus ... absolute donkey

            Open Controls
          • Super Saints
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I need to quit FPL
            Struggled to make 20 points last few game weeks

            Open Controls
          • Zilla
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Does GJesus ever trains on his headers lol

            Open Controls

