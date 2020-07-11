140
FFS Cup July 11

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

140 Comments
Share

Only eight Fantasy managers remain in our FFS Cup following the completion of Gameweek 34+.

The quarter-finals of this competition are now set to take place in Gameweek 35+, the deadline for which is at 11:30 BST today.

ALL RESULTS FROM THE SIXTH ROUND CAN BE VIEWED HERE
THE FULL DRAW FOR THE QUARTER-FINALS IS AVAILABLE TO VIEW HERE

Former winner Wild Rover, the only manager remaining who sits outside the top 100k, has reached the last eight after an 86-81 win over Moore Rovers.

Wild Rover will now take on Manisaspor, one of three FPL bosses who sit inside the top 10,000 who are still alive in our FFS Cup.

We’ve got an all-top 5k clash in the last eight, with graslauk facing Powell.

Bencaraway reached the quarter-finals by virtue of their superior overall rank, having drawn 63-all with wilkinson.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29
Round 2 – Gameweek 30+
Round 3 – Gameweek 31+
Round 4 – Gameweek 32+
Round 5 – Gameweek 33+
Round 6 – Gameweek 34+
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35+
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36+
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37+

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 35+

Become a Member and access our data

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

140 Comments Post a Comment
  1. All about that Baines
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    HELP ME CHOOSE..

    A) Son to Salah + KDB to Willian
    B) Son to Mane + KDB to Willian
    C) Son to Salah + KDB to Pulisic
    D) Son to Mane + KDB to Pulisic

    I own Bruno, Greenwood, Rashford, Sterling, Jiminez.

    And... should i use my TC this week?

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      A for me

      Mo might not be great this week but he’s the one I’d want over the next 4.

      Willian over Pulisic but close call. Think he may just be less rotation prone and has pens

      See why you’re thinking of ditching KdB but I’m not going there. May just lose Bruno instead next week or 37. Similar profile to KdB with both being boosted massively by pens - overperforming.

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Do you have 2 FTs?

      I would do Son to Mane (just in case Salah is rested) and roll the other FT.

      Re TC, perhaps next week (City Bournemouth, Chelsea Norwich) would be a better time to use it.

      Open Controls
  2. Harvey Spector
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Chasing 40 odd points.

    Captain:
    a)Sterling
    b) Bruno
    c) Rasford

    Thinking a or c but worrying about their limited minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. Hotstepper
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Any news on the Jimenez baby? Due in the next couple days got a bad feeling he's making a no show Sunday.

      Open Controls
    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      If chasing, you are right to consider a or c. Probably a

      Open Controls
    3. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Defo a of chasing

      Open Controls
    5. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    6. Kno
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Easy A

      Open Controls
  3. davies
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play Aurier or Saiss?

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      is Aurier injured ?

      Open Controls
      1. davies
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Nope

        Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Saiss

      Open Controls
  4. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    After last gw, chasing ML 41 pts, which ?

    A) kiko son to sterling pieters/bardsly/long, Will bench him this gw, FH 36+, 37+ jimi to ings, 38+ puli to Dsilva

    B) jimi son to vardy/jesus & mahrez/antonio, FH 36+, 37+ vardy/jesus kiko -4 to burnley def. & Ings, 38+ puli to dsilva or -4 with antonio to city mid

    Open Controls
  5. zizoo10
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    are we expecting KDB to get benched? seriously considering KDB > Sterling (C) because i recall him limping in the last game

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      likely yes

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I don’t think he’ll be benched

      Open Controls
    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Noone really knows. One could argue that he'll play this week and then get rested for the Bournemouth game since it's 3 days before the Cup semi.

      Open Controls
      1. zizoo10
        • 4 Years
        just now

        appreciate this point

        Open Controls
  6. La Roja
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anybody else tempted to FH on GW36?

    Some tasty fixtures there...

    Open Controls
    1. Nightf0x
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes fh 36 tc 38

      Open Controls
      1. LegendMoon
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Who will u TC in 36?

        Open Controls
    2. LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm going in 38 and getting William and silva for last games so will be on pens plus all golden boot challengers

      Open Controls
  7. Lignja
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gtg? News on Holgate?

    Pope
    Taa, Doherty, Holgate
    Salah, Kdb, Mahrez, Martial, Bruno
    Greenwood, Vardy(c)

    Martin, Saiss, Lascales, Connolly

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I would prefer to play Saiss over Holgate personally

      Open Controls
  8. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Really stuck, what to do here?
    DDG(Button)
    TAA Doherty Aurier (Lascelles)(Simpson)
    KDB Mane Fernandes Foden Mahrez
    Jimenez Rashford (Nketiah)

    1ft, 0.3itb

    Rashford to Greenwood? or save maybe?

    Open Controls
    1. The_Fish
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Get Greenwood

      Open Controls
  9. The_Fish
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    FH team

    Ederson
    Robbo Laporte Dawson
    Mane Sterling Bruno Pulisic Martial
    Vardy Greenwood

    Anything obvious there?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Strong team, I love it!

      Open Controls
    2. shapply
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      looks juicy

      Open Controls
    3. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Antonio instead of Pulisic?

      Open Controls
      1. Hulk Smash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Don't do this

        Open Controls
  10. shapply
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    could you help me, please? I don't have a clue what to do with my strikers
    1FT, 1.5itb

    Henderson
    Doherty, Digne, VVD (Hanley, Simpson)
    Fernandes, KDB, Mane, Pulisic (Guendouzi)
    Rashford, Jimenez, DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      DCL to Ings or Greenwood

      Open Controls
    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Or sell Jimenez - Everton's run in is rather tasty.

      Open Controls
  11. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Two free transfers and one of the most difficult gameweeks for me to make a decision:

    a. Simpson + Jiménez -> VVD + Greenwood
    b. Doherty + Jiménez -> Lamptey + Vardy
    c. Jiménez + Auba -> Vardy + Greenwood
    d. Guendouzi + Jiménez -> Foden + Greenwood

    Martinez
    TAA, Doherty, Aurier
    KDB, Salah, Pulisic, Fernandes
    Jiménez, Auba, Ings

    Button, Lascelles, Guendouzi, Simpson
    2 free transfer, 0.0 million in the bank, wildcard, free hit and bench boost chips

    Open Controls
  12. antis0cial
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Cpt

    A) Sterling
    B) Bruno
    C) Salah

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Sterling

      Think people are overlooking how Brighton let in 3 against Liverpool and United. The 3 relatively decent defensive performances came against ten man Arsenal, toothless Norwich and less than rampant Wolves.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Same

        Open Controls
  13. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    After last gw, chasing ML 41 pts, which route ?

    A) kiko son to sterling pieters/bardsly/long, Will bench him this gw,
    FH 36+
    37+ jimi to ings
    38+ puli to Dsilva

    B) jimi son to vardy/jesus & mahrez/antonio,
    FH 36+
    37+ vardy/jesus kiko -4 to burnley def. & Ings
    38+ puli to dsilva or -4 with antonio to city mid

    Open Controls
  14. The Tinkerman
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    I only C flops, had Fernandes C for his only blank since GW25. I’m going to C him again this week, so fair warning - change your captains.

    Open Controls
    1. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Snap

      Open Controls
  15. EL tridente
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who to captain?
    A) Salah
    B) Bruno

    Open Controls
  16. olidooley
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Salah’s underlying stats are great
    He has 6 double digit hauls at Anfield this season
    He’s chasing the golden boot
    Klopp has spoken about his goal scoring records
    He is the record top scorer in a season in the history of fpl

    Why not captain if you have him?

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Because if he is going to be rested, this looks like the most likely fixture. Mane was only 1 goal behind him in golden boot last week, he was rested.

      Open Controls
  17. WE GO FOR IT
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    How's this as a FH team?

    Allison
    Robertson Cresswell PvA/AWB
    Mane Sterling Pulisic Bruno Antonio
    Greenwood Vardy

    Gayle (Rest bench fodder)

    Open Controls
  18. greggles
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    I have one more FT to use and would really like a differential replacement for Son (or bench him and play Saka?) I can go up to 10.1m.

    Martinez
    AWB / Saiss / Doherty
    Mahrez / Martial / Salah / Son
    Vardy (c) / Jimenez / Greenwood

    Subs: Pope / Saka / Aurier / Lascelles

    Open Controls
    1. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I have your differential below. What do you say?

      Open Controls
  19. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hit worth it?

    Ddg
    Aurier taa Doh
    Mo Bruno Kdb son
    Ings Jimmy Mason

    4.0 ASM Holgate Robinson

    Thinking son+Jimmy->Antonio+Vardy for a hit. Is my bench sufficient though?

    Open Controls
    1. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Or am I better off going son+Jimmy->Raheem+Nacho? I guess not. Having second thoughts about Antonio/Sterling

      Open Controls
  20. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Any chance of greenwood ring rested? thinking about putting the armband on him for a bit of a different choice

    Open Controls
    1. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Not likely imo. Subbed early enough plus Oles comments

      Open Controls
    2. WE GO FOR IT
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nope. He's gonna start unless he gets injured in training.

      Open Controls
  21. Kno
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    How much of a ML lead would you want at this point to feel safe ish?

    Managed to claw a 50ish lead in my money league but still dont feel like its over

    Open Controls
    1. WE GO FOR IT
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'd say 50 is fairly safe. He has to take a few punts on captains. Chips would make it interesting. If he TCs a player you don't own and he hauls, it might get close.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'd say 100 points is safe. 50 is still catchable with a couple of poor (unlucky) captain picks.

      Open Controls
  22. robdag
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Foden to Willian (captain Bruno)
    B) Rashford to Vardy and then captain Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. WE GO FOR IT
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  23. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Morning dzzz, stuck between four moves...with 1FT and 4m itb

    DDG
    Taa • Doherty • Kiko -- Holgate Lamptey
    Mahrez • KDB • Bruno • Pulisic -- Guendouzi
    DCL • Jimmy • Rashford

    A: Ddg + Guendouzi >> Patrício + Martial (-4)...finally get a 3rd utd attacker
    B: Guendouzi + Rashford >> Sterling + Greenwood (-4)
    C: Guendouzi + Jimmy >> Foden + Vardy (-4) + 1m
    D: DCL >> Vardy

    Open Controls
  24. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Morning everyone! Quick GTG question before I can begin my day!! Anything look terrible with this lot? Top of my MLs so I guess I am playing it safe

    Pope
    Aurier, TAA, Saiss
    Salah, Bruno (c), Martial, Willian, KDB
    Vardy, Greenwood

    3.9, DCL, Lascelles, Robinson

    Open Controls
  25. Slitherene
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Week after BB, chasing a 66 point lead.

    Martinez
    VvD Gomez Cresswell
    Sterling Bruno Mahrez Antonio Sarr
    Vardy Rashford
    Krul Saiss AWB DC-L

    Correct first 11 & bench order?

    Open Controls
  26. olidooley
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Anytime goal scorer odds?

    Open Controls
  27. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Likely that Sterling gets rrsted in one of twp last GWs? Eant to bring him in as 3rd City mid , but hesitant of his minutes for the run-in.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.