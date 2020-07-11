The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

Only eight Fantasy managers remain in our FFS Cup following the completion of Gameweek 34+.

The quarter-finals of this competition are now set to take place in Gameweek 35+, the deadline for which is at 11:30 BST today.

Former winner Wild Rover, the only manager remaining who sits outside the top 100k, has reached the last eight after an 86-81 win over Moore Rovers.

Wild Rover will now take on Manisaspor, one of three FPL bosses who sit inside the top 10,000 who are still alive in our FFS Cup.

We’ve got an all-top 5k clash in the last eight, with graslauk facing Powell.

Bencaraway reached the quarter-finals by virtue of their superior overall rank, having drawn 63-all with wilkinson.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29

Round 2 – Gameweek 30+

Round 3 – Gameweek 31+

Round 4 – Gameweek 32+

Round 5 – Gameweek 33+

Round 6 – Gameweek 34+

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35+

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36+

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37+

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

