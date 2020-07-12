838
Dugout Discussion July 12

Fantasy interest minimal as relegation-threatened Villa face crucial Palace clash

838 Comments
Share

It’s not quite last-chance saloon territory for Aston Villa but, seven points adrift of safety and with only four matches remaining, a victory over Crystal Palace is surely a must this afternoon if they want to keep their slim chances of avoiding relegation alive.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 14:15 BST.

Both managers originally made one change apiece from the sides they sent out in Gameweek 34+ but an injury to Kortney Hause (£4.4m) in the warm-up has seen Ahmed Elmohamady (£4.1m) replace him.

Dean Smith has also recalled Conor Hourihane (£5.7m) to the Villa midfield, with Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) dropping to the bench.

That should see Jack Grealish (£6.0m) move to a more advanced position down the left of the hosts’ attack.

Keinan Davis (£4.3m) is only among the substitutes, as is the fit-again Matt Targett (£4.3m).

Pepe Reina (£4.2m) recovers from a hamstring strain to start.

Roy Hodgson’s one alteration is an enforced one.

Gary Cahill (£4.4m) looks set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, so Mamadou Sakho (£5.0m) gets the nod to replace him at centre-half.

Budget FPL defender Martin Kelly (£4.1m) is back on the bench after recovering from a calf problem.

It’s fair to say interest is limited in this one from a Fantasy perspective.

Grealish is the only player in either starting XI who has a double-digit ownership in Fantasy Premier League.

‘Ghost teams’ will account for some of that ownership and, if we instead look at the top 10,000 in FPL, not a single player from either Villa or Palace is owned by more than 3%.

Grealish’s ownership within this elite group is only at 2.13%.

Nine of Palace’s ten clean sheets this season have come against sides in the bottom half.

The Villans have scored just twice in their last eight Premier League matches.

Aston Villa XI: Reina, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Taylor, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Sakho, van Aanholt, Zaha, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Ayew, Benteke.

Become a Member and access our data

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

838 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rolls-Royce
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Lol Benteke

    Open Controls
  2. Skloppy Kops
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    If its after final whistle, does it impact FPL?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Tinkermania
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    3. fr3d
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Bruh

      Open Controls
    4. JJO
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Why not?

      Open Controls
    5. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yup.

      Open Controls
    6. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      What did Benteke do?

      Open Controls
      1. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        He was having a bit of a go at Konsa towards the end. Then after the FT whistle he was saying something to the ref and got sent off for that.

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Ah ok
          Thanks

          Open Controls
    7. reo19uk
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Yes but surely nobody has him

      Open Controls
  3. S3
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    which city assets reckon will start next game considering upcoming FA Cup semi final game
    A. Raz
    B. KDB
    C. Foden
    D. Jesus
    E. Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      C the most likely

      Open Controls
    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      A B C and D imo. E benched

      Open Controls
    3. Skloppy Kops
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      b & c i think

      Open Controls
    4. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Most people expect Foden to start and Mahrez to be benched, with the other three's chances somewhere in between. But it's all guesswork.

      Open Controls
    5. S3
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      thanks guys...just tough with Mr Pepe...but I think Foden and KDB have a higher chance...

      Open Controls
      1. S3
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        and Jesus

        Open Controls
  4. reo19uk
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Benteke finally done something for the 1st time in months. Not a good thing but still a thing!

    Open Controls
  5. tucaoneo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Are people still buying Digne? Villa fighting for survival.

    Open Controls
    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      They are on beach, Digne is done for this season.

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I just brought him in

      Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Not anymore. Everton were really bad, and Villa have hope...

      Open Controls
    4. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      got him for this week for his bagel...

      Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Was on my agenda, but Everton looked awful today and think Villa will score next GW

      Open Controls
  6. #POGBACK
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Tricky to try and predict what Pep will do but I think he knows if he benches KDB then there are higher chances the team doesn't perform. He's more likely to start him from now and pull him off once they've established a lead. Just my thinking.

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Don’t waste your time thinking about it or you will just go mad

      Pick the players and see what happens

      Nothing else you can do

      Open Controls
    2. Skloppy Kops
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      might start him as 3rd CB

      Open Controls
    3. Tinkermania
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      He will be rested like everybody else. I think he has one more rest at least before the season is finished.

      Open Controls
    4. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      I think with 5 subs, there's a good chance he starts and off on 60 again

      Open Controls
  7. mikess
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Sterling KDB Martial Bruno Foden
    Ings Vardy Greenwood

    Who on earth do I bench for this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Skloppy Kops
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      ManU players might require some rest before FAcup

      Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
    4. mikess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  8. Istanbul 05
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    A cleansheet, assist and a goal from Serge would be nice

    Open Controls
  9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Can I get a parting gift from my Sister n today?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Haha *Son damn you autocorrect

      Open Controls
      1. tucaoneo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Open Controls
        1. tucaoneo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Emoji fail

          Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Sister and son, a right family affair

        Open Controls
      3. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Stepsis I hope 😆

        Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
  10. I love Spurs
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Benteke (c) fail

    Open Controls
  11. Strchld
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Which one?

    Mahrez > Pulisic/Dilva
    Mane > Pulisic/Dilva
    Jimi > Ings

    Worried that Mahrez won't start..

    Open Controls
    1. Skloppy Kops
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      Mané. He's off his fame

      Open Controls
      1. Skloppy Kops
        • 5 Years
        3 hours ago

        game *

        Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Patricio
    TAA Doherty Azpi
    Salah Sterling(c) Fernandes Martial Pulisic
    Jesus(vc) Greenwood

    Button Aurier Connolly Robinson

    Sart of GW36 Pulisic to Dilva to have triple City for the rest last 2.

    Open Controls
    1. S3
      • 2 Years
      3 hours ago

      I am thinking of bringing in sterling. you think he will start?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Cannot go without him for the last 3.

        Open Controls
      2. Tinkermania
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        No. Arsenal is bigger game.

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          This.

          Open Controls
  13. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/12/son-and-lucas-return-to-spurs-xi-as-saka-is-benched-for-north-london-derby/

    Open Controls
  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Well that's one less budget forward to think about...

    I have one budget forward slot for a BB in GW 37. Up to 5.8m

    Who to go for?

    A) JRod (nor)
    B) McBurnie (EVE)
    C) McGoldrick (EVE)
    D) Maupay (NEW)
    E) Adams (bou)

    Open Controls
    1. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      A all day

      Open Controls
  15. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    This was Benteke's 2nd highest week for net transfers in this season
    Unfortunate for the 1,633 new owners this GW

    Open Controls
  16. potatoace'scott talent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Did trekkers get a red card after final whistle

    Open Controls
  17. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Oh the benching headache! I've got this wrong last couple weeks... so help please!

    Bench one of:
    A) Martial (CRY a)
    B) Foden (BOU h)
    C) Willian (NOR h)
    D) Vardy (SHU h)
    E) Greenwood (CRY a)
    F) Jimi (BUR a)

    Bench two of:
    W) Digne (AVL h)
    X) TAA (ARS a)
    Y) Boly (BUR a)
    Z) Egan (LEI a)

    Currently benching EYZ

    Open Controls
  18. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Sonny

    Open Controls
  19. Conor1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Marcos Alonso? Anyone considering him for the Norwich game?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.