Vardy starts as Leicester continue their push for a Champions League place

The last of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees Leicester City head south to take on relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 19:00 BST.

Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) was the second-most-bought Fantasy Premier League asset of Gameweek 35+ and he starts this evening, with his non-involvement in training on Friday proving to be a lot of fuss about nothing.

Vardy has three goals in his last two starts and comes up against a Bournemouth side who had the worst post-restart defensive record before this weekend.

The Cherries did register their first clean sheet of 2020 on Thursday evening, however, holding Spurs to a goalless draw.

It’s wins and not draws that Howe’s troops need, with the south coast club six points adrift of safety with just four matches to play.

The Foxes sit fourth in the Premier League table, meanwhile, with only two points separating the two sides immediately above and below then.

Brendan Rodgers has made one change to his starting XI that featured in the midweek draw with Arsenal, with defender Christian Fuchs (£4.2m) brought in to replace Ryan Bennett (£4.8m).

Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) is once again among the substitutes.

Bournemouth have made three changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Tottenham, with Arnaut Danjuma (£5.8m), Dominic Solanke (£5.1m) and Jack Stacey coming into Howe’s starting XI.

Junior Stanislas (£5.8m) drops to the bench, while Joshua King (£6.1m) and Adam Smith (£4.3m) miss out through injury.

The reverse fixture between these two sides ended 3-1 to Leicester back in Gameweek 4, with Vardy involved in all three of his club’s goals and emerging with a 16-point haul.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Stacey, Ake, Kelly, Rico, Brooks, Gosling, Lerma, Danjuma, Solanke, C Wilson.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Evans, Justin, Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy.

